Noel Gallagher
EXCLUSIVE: The Shock Reason 'World's Biggest Rock Band Right Now' Has 'Snubbed' Residency at Las Vegas' Spectacular Sphere Venue

Photo of Oasis and Las Vegas' Sphere.
Source: MEGA

The world’s biggest rock band snubbed the Sphere for a surprising reason.

Dec. 14 2025, Published 3:45 p.m. ET

Oasis have flatly rejected the chance to take over Las Vegas' futuristic Sphere venue, with insiders telling RadarOnline.com the group have refused the offer after being warned the residency would cost them millions rather than make them money.

The band – led by formerly warring brothers 58-year-old Noel Gallagher and 53-year-old Liam Gallagher – has been weighing up further comeback shows following their blockbuster Live '25 run, with new dates at stadiums such as the Etihad and Knebworth in the U.K. under discussion.

The Hefty Price of Spectacle

Photo of Oasis band.
Source: MEGA

Oasis rejected an offer to headline a residency at Las Vegas' Sphere.

But while Las Vegas music show bosses had hoped to lure them into a high-profile residency at the 18,600-seat Sphere, Noel has ruled it out completely after a conversation with U2's Bono convinced him the project would be a financial disaster.

According to well-placed music sources, U2 spent around $40million creating the video design for their Achtung Baby-themed shows at the Sphere between September 2023 and March 2024.

One insider said: "Noel has always idolized U2's ambition – especially their Zooropa, PopMart, and Achtung Baby revival tours.

"But he also remembers Bono griping about the enormous expense of the Sphere. That stuck with him."

Noel's Pragmatic Streak

Photo of the Las Vegas' Sphere.
Source: MEGA

Sources revealed U2 spent around $40 million creating visuals for their Sphere shows.

The insider added while Oasis could easily fund the required production, the economics simply made no sense.

They said: "They have the team, the graphics, the budget – but they're not going to take on a spectacle that drains the bank. Noel is too savvy for that."

A separate source with knowledge of the U2 deal said the financial reality was brutal.

They revealed: "The bands have to front the entire production and video bill themselves. For U2, the profit margin was tiny to non-existent. Noel took one look at the numbers and said absolutely not."

An Immediate Rejection

Photo of Noel Gallagher
Source: MEGA

Noel Gallagher examined the numbers and immediately said no way.

Oasis had been exploring ideas for a fully immersive Sphere show involving sweeping visual sequences charting the band's rise from 1990s Manchester to global arena dominance.

But when the proposal landed in front of Noel, the answer was immediate.

He is said to have told his band's team: "No way."

A music source close to discussions said the decision reflected his pragmatic streak.

They revealed: "Noel has always been a canny operator with his eye on the bottom line. "Yes, he's a great songwriter, but he also watches the bottom line. He's not blowing $40million on a bunch of Vegas – not even for bragging rights Oasis are on a par with U2."

Sphere: Goldmine or Money Pit?

Photo of Oasis
Source: MEGA

Promoters said the band were now focused on major U.K. stadium dates instead.

Another insider said U2 walked away with "virtually no cash" from their Sphere run once production costs were accounted for.

They added: "Everyone assumes the Sphere is a goldmine. In reality, it's a money pit unless you're willing to gamble huge sums up front."

Despite the Sphere rejection, Oasis appear closer than ever to announcing new large-scale shows in Britain.

One senior promoter said: "Knebworth is looking increasingly likely, and everyone's delighted about that. The demand's massive. They don't need Vegas."

The renewed interest in Oasis follows months of speculation about long-mooted discussions between the Gallagher brothers.

Insiders say that while there is enthusiasm for high-profile shows, Noel is prioritizing financially sensible decisions after learning from U2's experience.

As one industry figure said: "Oasis can now sell out anywhere. They don't need to go to the desert to lose money in a giant dome."

