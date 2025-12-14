EXCLUSIVE: The Shock Reason 'World's Biggest Rock Band Right Now' Has 'Snubbed' Residency at Las Vegas' Spectacular Sphere Venue

Oasis have flatly rejected the chance to take over Las Vegas' futuristic Sphere venue, with insiders telling RadarOnline.com the group have refused the offer after being warned the residency would cost them millions rather than make them money. The band – led by formerly warring brothers 58-year-old Noel Gallagher and 53-year-old Liam Gallagher – has been weighing up further comeback shows following their blockbuster Live '25 run, with new dates at stadiums such as the Etihad and Knebworth in the U.K. under discussion.

Article continues below advertisement

The Hefty Price of Spectacle

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Oasis rejected an offer to headline a residency at Las Vegas' Sphere.

Article continues below advertisement

But while Las Vegas music show bosses had hoped to lure them into a high-profile residency at the 18,600-seat Sphere, Noel has ruled it out completely after a conversation with U2's Bono convinced him the project would be a financial disaster. According to well-placed music sources, U2 spent around $40million creating the video design for their Achtung Baby-themed shows at the Sphere between September 2023 and March 2024. One insider said: "Noel has always idolized U2's ambition – especially their Zooropa, PopMart, and Achtung Baby revival tours. "But he also remembers Bono griping about the enormous expense of the Sphere. That stuck with him."

Article continues below advertisement

Noel's Pragmatic Streak

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Sources revealed U2 spent around $40 million creating visuals for their Sphere shows.

Article continues below advertisement

The insider added while Oasis could easily fund the required production, the economics simply made no sense. They said: "They have the team, the graphics, the budget – but they're not going to take on a spectacle that drains the bank. Noel is too savvy for that." A separate source with knowledge of the U2 deal said the financial reality was brutal. They revealed: "The bands have to front the entire production and video bill themselves. For U2, the profit margin was tiny to non-existent. Noel took one look at the numbers and said absolutely not."

Article continues below advertisement

An Immediate Rejection

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Noel Gallagher examined the numbers and immediately said no way.

Article continues below advertisement

Oasis had been exploring ideas for a fully immersive Sphere show involving sweeping visual sequences charting the band's rise from 1990s Manchester to global arena dominance. But when the proposal landed in front of Noel, the answer was immediate. He is said to have told his band's team: "No way." A music source close to discussions said the decision reflected his pragmatic streak. They revealed: "Noel has always been a canny operator with his eye on the bottom line. "Yes, he's a great songwriter, but he also watches the bottom line. He's not blowing $40million on a bunch of Vegas – not even for bragging rights Oasis are on a par with U2."

Article continues below advertisement

Sphere: Goldmine or Money Pit?

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Promoters said the band were now focused on major U.K. stadium dates instead.