EXCLUSIVE: 'Dishevelled, Panicked and Running Three Phones' — Radar Delves into Sarah Ferguson's Life 'On the Run'

Speculation over Ferguson's whereabouts has intensified, with sources telling us she has been hiding out at a wellness retreat in Northern Ireland, as well as a private chalet in Verbier and a high-end clinic in Zurich.

Another source said: "Everything about how Sarah is moving around right now feels hectic. She isn't appearing in public or being photographed because she doesn't want to be - not because she can't be found. If she chose to step back into the spotlight, she absolutely could, but that's clearly not her priority at the moment.

"Instead, the focus seems to be on maintaining as much privacy as possible and keeping a distance from scrutiny. She's being very selective about where she goes, who she sees, and how visible she is, which gives her a degree of control over the narrative.

"She's also well aware of how to navigate that kind of situation. Over the years, she's learned how to manage attention and, when necessary, avoid it altogether. Right now, she's applying that experience to remain largely out of sight while things around her continue to unfold."

Sources tell us Ferguson recently left Priscilla Presley's home in America – though she has denied sheltering Fergie – as she faces mounting calls to testify in the US about the depth of her and Andrew's relationship with Epstein.