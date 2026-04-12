EXCLUSIVE: 'Dishevelled, Panicked and Running Three Phones' — Radar Delves into Sarah Ferguson's Life 'On the Run'
April 12 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal Sarah Ferguson is said to be living a transient, tightly guarded existence as mystery mounts over her disappearance from public life.
Ferguson, 66, the former Duchess of York and ex-wife of the ex-Prince Andrew, also 66, has not been seen publicly since attending the christening of her granddaughter Athena in London on December 12.
Living Life on the Run
In the months since, sources toldus she has been moving between properties owned by wealthy friends following her reported eviction from Royal Lodge on the Windsor Home Park estate.
The upheaval came after both Ferguson and Andrew were stripped of royal titles and honors by King Charles in November, amid renewed scrutiny of Andrew's links to pedophile s-- abuser Jeffrey Epstein.
An insider told us: "Sarah is dishevelled, gripped with panic and running three phones to make it hard for people to pin her down. She feels under pressure and is constantly trying to stay one step ahead of attention, almost as if she's living life 'on the run.'"
Duchess Relies on Wealthy Network After Royal Eviction
According to those familiar with her movements, Ferguson has been relying on a network of discreet, high-profile acquaintances to provide temporary accommodation, with her situation described as increasingly unstable.
One source said: "At the moment, Sarah's life is incredibly fluid - she's not based anywhere permanently and is instead relying on a rotating circle of trusted friends who can offer her somewhere to stay for short stretches. It's a hand-to-mouth existence in terms of accommodation, where plans can change quickly depending on availability and discretion.
"That lack of stability is a stark departure from the life she was known for. This is someone who was once constantly in the public eye, with a defined role, routine and residence tied to the royal household. Now, by comparison, everything feels far more improvised and transient."
Family Distance and 'Effectively Homeless' Claims
Reports have suggested Ferguson's daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, are not currently hosting their mother, leaving her without a fixed base.
While they remain in contact, sources said recent family occasions, including Easter, have been spent separately following discussions within the royal household.
A second insider said: "It's important to stress that this isn't a case of Sarah being cut off from her family entirely - there's still communication and a level of support there. But at the same time, the practical reality is that she doesn't currently have a fixed base she can call her own.
"That's why people have started using terms like she's 'effectively homeless' - not in the literal sense of being without options, but because she's moving between temporary arrangements rather than having any long-term stability.
"She's depending heavily on the kindness and discretion of a close circle who are willing to accommodate her quietly. It's a delicate situation, because it requires trust on all sides, and it means her living arrangements are constantly shifting rather than settled."
Hiding Out Across Europe and US Amid Epstein Pressure
Speculation over Ferguson's whereabouts has intensified, with sources telling us she has been hiding out at a wellness retreat in Northern Ireland, as well as a private chalet in Verbier and a high-end clinic in Zurich.
Another source said: "Everything about how Sarah is moving around right now feels hectic. She isn't appearing in public or being photographed because she doesn't want to be - not because she can't be found. If she chose to step back into the spotlight, she absolutely could, but that's clearly not her priority at the moment.
"Instead, the focus seems to be on maintaining as much privacy as possible and keeping a distance from scrutiny. She's being very selective about where she goes, who she sees, and how visible she is, which gives her a degree of control over the narrative.
"She's also well aware of how to navigate that kind of situation. Over the years, she's learned how to manage attention and, when necessary, avoid it altogether. Right now, she's applying that experience to remain largely out of sight while things around her continue to unfold."
Sources tell us Ferguson recently left Priscilla Presley's home in America – though she has denied sheltering Fergie – as she faces mounting calls to testify in the US about the depth of her and Andrew's relationship with Epstein.