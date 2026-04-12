Tucker Carlson Snaps Back at Antisemitism Accusations in Heated BBC Interview After Nick Fuentes Questions: 'I Oppose It'
April 12 2026, Published 1:45 p.m. ET
Tucker Carlson found himself on the defensive during a tense interview over antisemitism accusations and his platforming of controversial figures, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The conservative commentator pushed back on critics throughout the exchange, insisting: "I oppose it."
Pressed on Antisemitism Claims
During BBC's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, presenter Victoria Derbyshire brought up criticism from high-profile Republicans who have publicly accused Carlson of spreading antisemitic rhetoric.
She pointed to remarks from Senator Ted Cruz and Congressman Randy Fine, who have both condemned Carlson in recent months.
Carlson quickly rejected the label.
"Of course I'm not an anti-Semite," he said. "And that's why they're calling me one."
He argued the accusations are being used to shut down debate over his stance on U.S. foreign policy.
"My position on Israel has nothing to do with the religion or ethnicity of Israelis," Carlson continued. "It has everything to do with decisions made by its government that hurt my country."
He added that labeling critics as bigots is a tactic to avoid engaging in substantive political discussions.
"I just don't think that works anymore," he said, noting that he opposes "anti-Semitism and racism of all kinds."
Grilled Over Nick Fuentes Interview
The conversation then shifted to Carlson's decision to host far-right commentator Nick Fuentes, who has a long history of inflammatory and widely condemned statements.
Derbyshire pressed Carlson on whether giving Fuentes a platform risked normalizing extremist views.
She cited several of Fuentes' past remarks, including praise for Adolf Hitler and Holocaust denial, before asking whether Carlson had concerns about amplifying those ideas.
Carlson responded by distancing himself from Fuentes' rhetoric.
"I disagree with that," he said.
He maintained that interviewing controversial figures does not equate to endorsing their views.
"I've said that I disagreed with Fuentes on those questions," Carlson added, emphasizing that he opposes judging people based on "their bloodline."
Defending His Platform
As the exchange grew more heated, Carlson attempted to draw a distinction between speech and policy, arguing that actions taken by political leaders carry greater moral weight than offensive commentary.
He pointed to lawmakers he has also interviewed, claiming some have supported policies he views as more harmful.
"I also interviewed Ted Cruz. I tried to interview Randy Fine," Carlson said, before arguing that backing military actions abroad is a more serious issue.
"Sending money to a military that murders children is a little bit more significant a moral crime than saying ugly things," he added.
'I Oppose It'
When asked directly whether he believes Fuentes is antisemitic, Carlson acknowledged the characterization while reiterating his own stance.
"It sounded like it to me," he said. "I said that to him, and I said I oppose antisemitism, which I sincerely do."
Carlson closed by defending his record, insisting he has been consistent in publicly rejecting antisemitism throughout his career.
"I oppose it, and I've opposed it in public consistently for my entire public life," he said.