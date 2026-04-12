Tucker Carlson Snaps Back at Antisemitism Accusations in Heated BBC Interview After Nick Fuentes Questions: 'I Oppose It'

During BBC's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, presenter Victoria Derbyshire brought up criticism from high-profile Republicans who have publicly accused Carlson of spreading antisemitic rhetoric.

She pointed to remarks from Senator Ted Cruz and Congressman Randy Fine, who have both condemned Carlson in recent months.

Carlson quickly rejected the label.

"Of course I'm not an anti-Semite," he said. "And that's why they're calling me one."

He argued the accusations are being used to shut down debate over his stance on U.S. foreign policy.

"My position on Israel has nothing to do with the religion or ethnicity of Israelis," Carlson continued. "It has everything to do with decisions made by its government that hurt my country."

He added that labeling critics as bigots is a tactic to avoid engaging in substantive political discussions.

"I just don't think that works anymore," he said, noting that he opposes "anti-Semitism and racism of all kinds."