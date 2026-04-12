Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Tucker Carlson

Tucker Carlson Snaps Back at Antisemitism Accusations in Heated BBC Interview After Nick Fuentes Questions: 'I Oppose It'

split image of Tucker Carlson and Nick Fuentes
Source: @World Politics/YouTube; @Purge Viral/YouTube

Tucker Carlson was put on the defensive during a tense BBC interview.

Profile Image

April 12 2026, Published 1:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Tucker Carlson found himself on the defensive during a tense interview over antisemitism accusations and his platforming of controversial figures, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The conservative commentator pushed back on critics throughout the exchange, insisting: "I oppose it."

Article continues below advertisement

Pressed on Antisemitism Claims

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
image of The host pressed him over accusations of antisemitism from political critics.
Source: @World Politics/YouTube

The host pressed him over accusations of antisemitism from political critics.

During BBC's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, presenter Victoria Derbyshire brought up criticism from high-profile Republicans who have publicly accused Carlson of spreading antisemitic rhetoric.

She pointed to remarks from Senator Ted Cruz and Congressman Randy Fine, who have both condemned Carlson in recent months.

Carlson quickly rejected the label.

"Of course I'm not an anti-Semite," he said. "And that's why they're calling me one."

He argued the accusations are being used to shut down debate over his stance on U.S. foreign policy.

"My position on Israel has nothing to do with the religion or ethnicity of Israelis," Carlson continued. "It has everything to do with decisions made by its government that hurt my country."

He added that labeling critics as bigots is a tactic to avoid engaging in substantive political discussions.

"I just don't think that works anymore," he said, noting that he opposes "anti-Semitism and racism of all kinds."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @World Politics/YouTube

Carlson denied the claims and insisted he opposes antisemitism.

Article continues below advertisement

Grilled Over Nick Fuentes Interview

image of The conversation turned to his past interview with Nick Fuentes.
Source: @Purge Viral/YouTube

The conversation turned to his past interview with Nick Fuentes.

The conversation then shifted to Carlson's decision to host far-right commentator Nick Fuentes, who has a long history of inflammatory and widely condemned statements.

Derbyshire pressed Carlson on whether giving Fuentes a platform risked normalizing extremist views.

She cited several of Fuentes' past remarks, including praise for Adolf Hitler and Holocaust denial, before asking whether Carlson had concerns about amplifying those ideas.

Carlson responded by distancing himself from Fuentes' rhetoric.

"I disagree with that," he said.

He maintained that interviewing controversial figures does not equate to endorsing their views.

"I've said that I disagreed with Fuentes on those questions," Carlson added, emphasizing that he opposes judging people based on "their bloodline."

Article continues below advertisement

Defending His Platform

image of Carlson said he disagrees with Fuentes' controversial rhetoric.
Source: @World Politics/YouTube

Carlson said he disagrees with Fuentes' controversial rhetoric.

As the exchange grew more heated, Carlson attempted to draw a distinction between speech and policy, arguing that actions taken by political leaders carry greater moral weight than offensive commentary.

He pointed to lawmakers he has also interviewed, claiming some have supported policies he views as more harmful.

"I also interviewed Ted Cruz. I tried to interview Randy Fine," Carlson said, before arguing that backing military actions abroad is a more serious issue.

"Sending money to a military that murders children is a little bit more significant a moral crime than saying ugly things," he added.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
image of Donald Trump / Donald Trump and Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan's Friendly UFC Reunion With Donald Trump Raises Eyebrows After Podcaster Blasts His 'Insane' Iran Moves and Says 'I'm Politically Homeless'

image of Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber Dragged for 'Lazy' Coachella Set as Fans Slam $10M Gig Featuring YouTube Clips: 'Worst Headliner at Coachella in History'

'I Oppose It'

image of He defended platforming guests while arguing actions matter more than words.
Source: @Purge Viral/YouTube

He defended platforming guests while arguing actions matter more than words.

When asked directly whether he believes Fuentes is antisemitic, Carlson acknowledged the characterization while reiterating his own stance.

"It sounded like it to me," he said. "I said that to him, and I said I oppose antisemitism, which I sincerely do."

Carlson closed by defending his record, insisting he has been consistent in publicly rejecting antisemitism throughout his career.

"I oppose it, and I've opposed it in public consistently for my entire public life," he said.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.