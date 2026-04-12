EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor Has Moved 7 'Guests' Into Temporary Home — But Is Banned From Allowing One More In
April 12 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
The former Prince Andrew has relocated to a temporary home on the Sandringham estate – bringing seven canine "guests" with him – but sources say the disgraced royal remains bound by strict rules, including a firm ban on introducing one more addition… a cat.
As RadarOnline.com has reported, the move follows Andrew's fall from public life after his association with Jeffrey Epstein and his arrest in February on suspicion of misconduct in public office.
Prince Andrew Adjusts to Life After Royal Exit
The 66-year-old was stripped of his royal titles and honors in November 2025 and forced out of Royal Lodge, his long-time Windsor residence. He is now staying at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate while his new home, Marsh Farm, undergoes extensive renovations ahead of an expected move later this spring.
Despite his reduced circumstances, Prince Andrew is not living alone. The disgraced ex-duke is currently sharing the property with seven dogs, including the late Queen Elizabeth II's beloved corgis, Muick and Sandy, which he and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, 66, took in following the Queen's death in 2022.
Sources told us the presence of the animals has become a notable feature of Andrew's new life.
Strict Estate Rules And Animal Bans
One insider said: "Andrew has effectively surrounded himself with what you might call his seven 'guests' – dogs that have become a constant presence in his day-to-day life, and, given how isolated he now is, they've taken on a much greater emotional significance as companions.
"But even within that, there are firm boundaries he can't cross. The Sandringham estate operates under strict rules, and one of the clearest is the outright ban on cats.
"No matter what Andrew might prefer personally, that's simply not negotiable – it's a reminder that his living situation is now tightly controlled in a way it never was before."
The restrictions stem from long-standing policies on the Sandringham estate, where tenants are required to adhere to wildlife protections introduced during Elizabeth's reign. Cats are prohibited to safeguard local bird populations, while dogs are permitted only under controlled conditions.
Sources said Andrew has been reminded of those boundaries.
One insider added: "Even in what many would describe as a form of exile, Andrew is still operating within a very defined set of constraints, and those rules are being enforced without exception.
"The 'no cats' policy might seem like a minor point on the surface, but it's absolutely fixed – there's no flexibility there at all."
Security Upgrades And Limited Freedom
In reality, that small detail speaks volumes about how much his circumstances have changed. Where he once had considerable freedom over how he lived, he's now in a position where even the smallest personal choices are subject to oversight.
It underlines just how controlled and restricted Andrew's environment has become compared to the life he was used to.
Renovation work at Marsh Farm has been ongoing, with contractors seen upgrading security features including CCTV, reinforced gates and perimeter fencing.
The property, located in Wolferton, is being positioned as a more private and controlled environment for Andrew as he adjusts to life away from the central royal residences.
High Standards For The Royal Corgis
The dogs themselves are said to be accustomed to a high standard of care. Former royal chef Darren McGrady has described the treatment of the corgis during his time working for the family.
He said: "The dining room was right next to the kitchen, and we knew when the Queen was coming through for lunch because the door was always open and the dogs would be herded into the kitchen. I could feel as many as 12 in the royal dining room and six in the staff room, all the while navigating around the dogs, which were jumping for tidbits. You couldn't push the dogs away, for the Queen would hear them yelp in the next room and know what was going on."
Sources said maintaining that level of care remains a priority.
One insider said: "The dogs have always been treated as more than just pets – they were part of the household, almost like extended family, and Andrew is very conscious of maintaining that level of care and routine, even though his own situation has shifted so significantly.
"There's a real sense of contrast in how he's living now. On one side, everything has been scaled back – smaller surroundings, stricter rules, far less autonomy.
"But alongside that, you still have these unmistakably royal habits and standards continuing as if nothing has changed. It creates a slightly surreal mix of old life and new reality."