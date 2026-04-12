EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor Has Moved 7 'Guests' Into Temporary Home — But Is Banned From Allowing One More In

One insider said: "Andrew has effectively surrounded himself with what you might call his seven 'guests' – dogs that have become a constant presence in his day-to-day life, and, given how isolated he now is, they've taken on a much greater emotional significance as companions.

"But even within that, there are firm boundaries he can't cross. The Sandringham estate operates under strict rules, and one of the clearest is the outright ban on cats.

"No matter what Andrew might prefer personally, that's simply not negotiable – it's a reminder that his living situation is now tightly controlled in a way it never was before."

The restrictions stem from long-standing policies on the Sandringham estate, where tenants are required to adhere to wildlife protections introduced during Elizabeth's reign. Cats are prohibited to safeguard local bird populations, while dogs are permitted only under controlled conditions.

Sources said Andrew has been reminded of those boundaries.

One insider added: "Even in what many would describe as a form of exile, Andrew is still operating within a very defined set of constraints, and those rules are being enforced without exception.

"The 'no cats' policy might seem like a minor point on the surface, but it's absolutely fixed – there's no flexibility there at all."