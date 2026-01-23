No Fun For Andy! How a Decades-Old Royal Rule Will Block Andrew Windsor From Enjoying Creature Comfort at His 'Ramshackle, Rat-Infested' New Home

The move places Andrew, the younger brother of King Charles III, into a modest brick-built house roughly two miles from Sandringham House, a far cry from the grandeur he previously enjoyed.

While workmen have recently added security lighting, fencing, and modern amenities including satellite television, one long-standing estate policy will remain firmly in place – no cats.

The ban, introduced under Queen Elizabeth II years ago and still enforced across the Sandringham Estate, prohibits tenants from keeping felines in the area in order to protect local wildlife, particularly pheasants and other game birds.

A source familiar with the arrangements said the rule has now taken on symbolic weight.

"Being told that something as personal as choosing a pet is off-limits has really driven home how limited his autonomy will be from now on," the insider added.

"That long-standing no-cats rule isn't just about wildlife protection to him – it's a constant reminder that the freedoms and authority he once enjoyed are gone, and that he is no longer in control of his own environment."