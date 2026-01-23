Your tip
No Fun For Andy! How a Decades-Old Royal Rule Will Block Andrew Windsor From Enjoying Creature Comfort at His 'Ramshackle, Rat-Infested' New Home

Photo of Andrew Windsor
Source: MEGA

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is preparing for a hugely diminished new chapter on the Sandringham estate, but a royal rule will block any fun.

Jan. 23 2026, Published 3:42 p.m. ET

Jan. 23 2026, Published 3:42 p.m. ET

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is preparing for a hugely diminished new chapter on the Sandringham estate, where a decades-old royal rule will block him from enjoying one small creature comfort as he settles into what sources tell RadarOnline.com is a "ramshackle" new home.

The disgraced ex-Duke of York, 65, is expected to relocate from Royal Lodge in Windsor to Marsh Farm on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk within weeks, following mounting pressure over his living arrangements and status.

Prince Andrew Moves to Marsh Farm on the Sandringham Estate

Photo of Andrew Windsor
Source: MEGA

Andrew has been preparing for a scaled-back life at Sandringham.

The move places Andrew, the younger brother of King Charles III, into a modest brick-built house roughly two miles from Sandringham House, a far cry from the grandeur he previously enjoyed.

While workmen have recently added security lighting, fencing, and modern amenities including satellite television, one long-standing estate policy will remain firmly in place – no cats.

The ban, introduced under Queen Elizabeth II years ago and still enforced across the Sandringham Estate, prohibits tenants from keeping felines in the area in order to protect local wildlife, particularly pheasants and other game birds.

A source familiar with the arrangements said the rule has now taken on symbolic weight.

"Being told that something as personal as choosing a pet is off-limits has really driven home how limited his autonomy will be from now on," the insider added.

"That long-standing no-cats rule isn't just about wildlife protection to him – it's a constant reminder that the freedoms and authority he once enjoyed are gone, and that he is no longer in control of his own environment."

Sandringham's Strict Pet Policy and the Fate of the Corgis

Photo of Andrew Windsor with Muick and Sandy
Source: MEGA

Andrew inherited Queen Elizabeth's two corgis, Muick and Sandy.

Dogs, by contrast, are considered on a case-by-case basis.

Andrew inherited two corgis, Muick and Sandy, from his late mother in 2022, prompting questions about where they would live once he left Royal Lodge.

It remains unclear whether the dogs will accompany Andrew to Marsh Farm or stay elsewhere on the estate.

Marsh Farm is understood to include two reception rooms, a kitchen, and access to surrounding land, with stables also believed to be available.

But sources stress the contrast with Andrew's former home is huge. "This is a place designed to serve a basic purpose rather than impress," one palace aide said.

"After the scale and comfort of Royal Lodge, the move will feel noticeably pared back, with fewer luxuries and a level of simplicity that is likely to feel uncomfortable to him."

Another source described the property as "ramshackle" and said Andrew is "devastated" over its condition.

The Consequences of Losing Royal Titles and Royal Lodge

Photo of Andrew Windsor
Source: MEGA

The disgraced royal moved into a far humbler home.

His relocation follows years of scrutiny over Andrew's peppercorn rent arrangement at Royal Lodge and renewed attention on his past association with serial s-- abuser Jeffrey Epstein.

In 2025, Andrew was stripped of his remaining royal titles and honors, accelerating plans for him to vacate the Windsor property.

A royal source said the Sandringham move was designed to be discreet.

"Those around the King hoped he would relocate without fuss, accept the change, and retreat from view," the insider added.

"The plan was for him to live quietly and attract as little attention as possible, rather than remain a visible or controversial presence."

Andrew's Frustration Over Tenancy Restrictions and Humiliation

Photo of a cat
Source: MEGA

The no-cats policy symbolizes lost autonomy.

But the restrictions have instead frustrated and angered Andrew.

"From his point of view, regulations such as the ban on pets are just another layer of humiliation," a source said.

"Being informed that he cannot even keep a cat has reinforced the sense that his standing has fundamentally shifted and that the deference he once expected no longer applies."

Sandringham's strict tenancy rules apply equally to all occupants, royal or otherwise.

An estate insider said enforcement of the rules is non-negotiable.

"The estate's policies have been in place for many decades and were introduced with clear intent," the source said.

"They exist to safeguard the wildlife across Sandringham, and that priority overrides individual preferences, regardless of who the tenant is."

