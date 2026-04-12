Joe Rogan's Friendly UFC Reunion With Donald Trump Raises Eyebrows After Podcaster Blasts His 'Insane' Iran Moves and Says 'I'm Politically Homeless'

President Donald Trump was met with loud cheers as he made a high-profile entrance at UFC 327 in Miami on Saturday night, but it was his friendly exchange with Joe Rogan that raised eyebrows, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The commander-in-chief arrived at the Kaseya Center alongside UFC boss Dana White and members of his family, including daughters Ivanka Trump and Tiffany Trump, as music from Kid Rock blasted through the arena.

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Cage-Side Chemistry

Source: @EYakoby/X The interaction comes after Joe slammed Donald's Iran strategy on his podcast.

After greeting fans, Donald made his way over to the commentary desk, where he shared a notably warm moment with Joe, per Mediaite. The two shook hands, leaned in close, and exchanged a few words, with Joe smiling broadly during the interaction. The friendly exchange stood out, given Joe's increasingly critical tone toward the president in recent weeks.

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Joe Rogan bad mouths Trump nonstop, but as soon as he sees him, he’s as friendly as ever.



The grift is insane. pic.twitter.com/8HKJxQUlFZ — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) April 12, 2026 Source: @EYakoby/X Joe warned the conflict could spark 'World War III.'

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Rogan Warns of 'World War III'

Source: @EYakoby/X The warm moment follows Joe calling Donald's approach to Iran 'insane.'

On a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Joe voiced concern over U.S. involvement in Iran, suggesting the situation could spiral globally. "The problem is from the outside, like the rest of the world, you look at this unnecessary aggression by the United States government... and then this war with Iran gets really ugly," Joe said. "Because that's how you start a World War III." He added, "Who else thinks it's a good idea to just attack a country that isn't doing anything. They haven't done anything."

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Calls Strategy 'Insane'

Source: mega Rogan recently said he is 'politically homeless.'

Joe doubled down in a separate episode, questioning the reasoning behind the conflict and arguing that it clashes with Donald's past messaging. "It just seems so insane based on what he ran on," Joe said. "This is why a lot of people feel betrayed... he ran on 'No more wars,' and then we have one that we can't even really clearly define why we did it." "They're all endless," he added while discussing ongoing conflicts, dismissing distinctions between different types of wars.

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'Politically Homeless'

Source: mega He added that 'neither party makes sense' to him.