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Home > News > Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan's Friendly UFC Reunion With Donald Trump Raises Eyebrows After Podcaster Blasts His 'Insane' Iran Moves and Says 'I'm Politically Homeless'

image of Donald Trump / Donald Trump and Joe Rogan
Source: mega; @EYakoby/X

Donald Trump and Joe Rogan share a handshake and brief chat at UFC 327 in Miami.

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April 12 2026, Published 12:45 p.m. ET

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President Donald Trump was met with loud cheers as he made a high-profile entrance at UFC 327 in Miami on Saturday night, but it was his friendly exchange with Joe Rogan that raised eyebrows, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The commander-in-chief arrived at the Kaseya Center alongside UFC boss Dana White and members of his family, including daughters Ivanka Trump and Tiffany Trump, as music from Kid Rock blasted through the arena.

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Cage-Side Chemistry

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image of The interaction comes after Joe slammed Donald's Iran strategy on his podcast.
Source: @EYakoby/X

The interaction comes after Joe slammed Donald's Iran strategy on his podcast.

After greeting fans, Donald made his way over to the commentary desk, where he shared a notably warm moment with Joe, per Mediaite.

The two shook hands, leaned in close, and exchanged a few words, with Joe smiling broadly during the interaction.

The friendly exchange stood out, given Joe's increasingly critical tone toward the president in recent weeks.

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Source: @EYakoby/X

Joe warned the conflict could spark 'World War III.'

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Rogan Warns of 'World War III'

image of The warm moment follows Joe calling Donald's approach to Iran 'insane.'
Source: @EYakoby/X

The warm moment follows Joe calling Donald's approach to Iran 'insane.'

On a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Joe voiced concern over U.S. involvement in Iran, suggesting the situation could spiral globally.

"The problem is from the outside, like the rest of the world, you look at this unnecessary aggression by the United States government... and then this war with Iran gets really ugly," Joe said. "Because that's how you start a World War III."

He added, "Who else thinks it's a good idea to just attack a country that isn't doing anything. They haven't done anything."

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Calls Strategy 'Insane'

image of Rogan recently said he is 'politically homeless.'
Source: mega

Rogan recently said he is 'politically homeless.'

Joe doubled down in a separate episode, questioning the reasoning behind the conflict and arguing that it clashes with Donald's past messaging.

"It just seems so insane based on what he ran on," Joe said. "This is why a lot of people feel betrayed... he ran on 'No more wars,' and then we have one that we can't even really clearly define why we did it."

"They're all endless," he added while discussing ongoing conflicts, dismissing distinctions between different types of wars.

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'Politically Homeless'

image of He added that 'neither party makes sense' to him.
Source: mega

He added that 'neither party makes sense' to him.

Despite his criticisms, Joe has made it clear he doesn't align himself with either side of the political spectrum.

During a conversation with Arsenio Hall, Joe vented his frustration with the current political system.

"You're just being manipulated... you have to pick a team," Joe said. "I hate that."

"It's so stupid," he added. "I'm politically homeless."

Joe expanded on the idea, saying, "I've always been political. I've been politically homeless for a long f---ing time. Neither one of them make any sense to me."

He believes the country would benefit from a more "logical centrist government" that prioritizes practical solutions over partisan loyalty.

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