EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Ferguson 'Has Fled Priscilla Presley's Home' for One 'Terrifying' Reason
April 12 2026, Published 12:00 p.m. ET
Sarah Ferguson has abruptly fled Priscilla Presley's home in Los Angeles, with sources telling RadarOnline.com she is "terrified" she could be pressured to testify before Congress over her links to Jeffrey Epstein.
Sources told us the former duchess, 66, had been spending time in the United States – including a stay with Presley – as part of a wider pattern of moving between locations such as Switzerland, New York and LA.
Fergie Leaves US Amid Legal Pressure Fears
But her presence in America has become increasingly fraught following renewed scrutiny of her past association with Epstein and a formal request from US lawmaker Suhas Subramanyam urging her to cooperate with a congressional investigation into Epstein's sex trafficking network.
An insider said: "Sarah has now fled Priscilla Presley's home for one reason, she is genuinely terrified she could be pressured into testifying before Congress about her and Andrew's links to Epstein."
Another source added: "She had been staying with Priscilla in LA, but once the request from lawmakers became public, the mood shifted completely and she decided she had to leave."
Fears of Testifying Under Oath Spark Exit
The insider also said: "Sarah has been very firm with people close to her that she has no intention of returning to the United States again any time soon, or even ever.
"The level of anxiety around what might await her there has become overwhelming, not just in terms of potential legal scrutiny, but also the public reaction she could face from Epstein's victims and the wider fallout.
"What she finds particularly distressing is the prospect of being placed under oath and questioned in detail, not only about her own past interactions with Epstein, but inevitably about her ex-husband Prince Andrew as well.
"That's a scenario she feels would be deeply uncomfortable and, frankly, unbearable to go through."
Congressional Request Intensifies Scrutiny
Although Sarah Ferguson is not legally required to appear before Congress as a non-US citizen, the political pressure has intensified.
In a letter to Ferguson, Subramanyam wrote: "The Committee is seeking information from anyone who has knowledge of Mr Epstein's criminal operations, and reports and released Department of Justice files reveal your close personal and business ties with him.
"As the Committee seeks justice for the survivors of Mr Epstein's criminal enterprise, and transparency for the American public, I respectfully request your cooperation with the Committee's investigation."
Sources said the prospect of public testimony has triggered a broader retreat.
One insider said: "For Sarah, it's not simply about the legal implications, it's the visibility of it all that's truly unsettling.
"The idea of being called to give evidence under oath, with every detail of her past connections dissected in such a public and high-profile setting, is something she finds deeply daunting."
Retreat to Northern Ireland for Privacy
Ferguson's ties to Epstein have long been a source of controversy. Emails published in recent years showed her requesting financial assistance from the s-- trafficker.
The fallout has coincided with upheaval in her personal life. Her ex, the former Prince Andrew, 66, has been stripped of his royal titles following his own links to Epstein, while Ferguson has lost patronages and faced setbacks in her business ventures.
Recent months have also seen her withdraw from public view. Sightings have now placed her in Northern Ireland, where sources tell us she has sought privacy away from sustained media attention.
One insider said: "Northern Ireland has become a refuge, a place where she can step away from everything and avoid the constant scrutiny that has followed her elsewhere."
Ferguson has previously spoken about retreating to Northern Ireland during difficult periods.
She said: "Sometimes when I find things overwhelming, I just try and take myself off to the most beautiful, wonderful blast of fresh air, looking at the ocean, looking at the beach, looking at the shells. It's great to be in the wind and just getting fresh air on my face. Thank you Donegal!"