EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Ferguson 'Has Fled Priscilla Presley's Home' for One 'Terrifying' Reason

The insider also said: "Sarah has been very firm with people close to her that she has no intention of returning to the United States again any time soon, or even ever.

"The level of anxiety around what might await her there has become overwhelming, not just in terms of potential legal scrutiny, but also the public reaction she could face from Epstein's victims and the wider fallout.

"What she finds particularly distressing is the prospect of being placed under oath and questioned in detail, not only about her own past interactions with Epstein, but inevitably about her ex-husband Prince Andrew as well.

"That's a scenario she feels would be deeply uncomfortable and, frankly, unbearable to go through."