Justin Bieber Dragged for 'Lazy' Coachella Set as Fans Slam $10M Gig Featuring YouTube Clips: 'Worst Headliner at Coachella in History'

The 32-year-old singer took the stage Saturday night in a hoodie, shorts, and sunglasses, opting for a minimal setup that quickly raised eyebrows among viewers tuning in, according to Page Six.

Instead of launching into a high-energy performance packed with his biggest hits, Bieber performed select tracks from his 2025 SWAG II album before pivoting to a brief medley of older songs, many of which were played directly from a laptop.

Seated on a stool, the singer was seen scrolling through YouTube and streaming his own music as part of the set, creating what many described as a chaotic and underwhelming experience.