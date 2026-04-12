Justin Bieber Dragged for 'Lazy' Coachella Set as Fans Slam $10M Gig Featuring YouTube Clips: 'Worst Headliner at Coachella in History'
April 12 2026, Published 11:25 a.m. ET
Justin Bieber faced major backlash after what was supposed to be a triumphant Coachella return turned into one of the festival's most controversial headlining sets, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The pop star's stripped-down performance — which reportedly earned him $10 million — left fans stunned as he leaned heavily on YouTube clips of his own music instead of delivering a traditional live show.
Stripped-Down Set Sparks Confusion
The 32-year-old singer took the stage Saturday night in a hoodie, shorts, and sunglasses, opting for a minimal setup that quickly raised eyebrows among viewers tuning in, according to Page Six.
Instead of launching into a high-energy performance packed with his biggest hits, Bieber performed select tracks from his 2025 SWAG II album before pivoting to a brief medley of older songs, many of which were played directly from a laptop.
Seated on a stool, the singer was seen scrolling through YouTube and streaming his own music as part of the set, creating what many described as a chaotic and underwhelming experience.
Fans Accuse Him of 'Scamming' Festival
Reaction online was brutal.
"Not Justin Bieber scammed Coachella out of $10 million to play songs off of YouTube..." one person wrote.
Another added: "Justin Bieber giving us one of the laziest performances of all time."
Criticism only intensified as the set continued, with one viewer declaring: "Justin Bieber is the worse(sic) headliner at Coachella in history because wtf your(sic) just sitting with a laptop."
Another went even further, adding: "Justin Bieber 2026 coachella performance may just be the worst mass-streamed/televised performance... ever?"
Comparisons to Sabrina Carpenter Heat Up
The backlash was amplified by comparisons to fellow headliner Sabrina Carpenter, who kicked off the festival with a polished, high-production show featuring elaborate staging and surprise appearances.
In contrast, Bieber's low-key approach — combined with the use of viral clips like his "is it not clocking to you" moment — left many viewers questioning the direction of the performance.
A commenter compared the two artists, writing: "If Sabrina Carpenter did what Justin Bieber is doing right now, her career would be over."
Some Fans Call It 'Iconic'
However, not everyone was critical of the performance.
Some fans defended Bieber's approach, arguing that his use of YouTube was a nod to how he first rose to fame on the platform.
One user described the move as "a little iconic," while another called him a "mastermind," though they admitted, "some won't understand."
In an effort to engage viewers, Bieber encouraged fans to "help me with the songs tonight," asking them to submit requests in real time through the livestream comments.
He then pulled from those suggestions, further leaning into the improvised nature of the set.