EXCLUSIVE: Prince William 'Has Put Insurance Policy in Place' to 'Make Sure None of His Kids End Up Like Royal Rebel Harry'
April 12 2026, Published 11:00 a.m. ET
Prince William is said to have put an "insurance policy in place" to ensure none of his children repeat the struggles of his estranged brother Prince Harry – with insiders telling RadarOnline.com the future king is determined to shield them from the "cruelty" of royal hierarchy.
The Prince of Wales, 43, is focused on raising his three children – Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7 – in a way that avoids the traditional "heir and spare" dynamic that shaped his own upbringing, palace insiders told us.
The issue has gained renewed attention amid William's ongoing estrangement from his younger brother Harry, 41, whose 2023 memoir Spare laid bare the emotional toll of growing up as the second-born royal, or "spare heir."
One royal expert said, "William is focused on the inherent imbalance built into the succession system, and the emotional consequences that can come with it.
Breaking the 'Spare Heir' Cycle
"Having lived through that dynamic himself, he's acutely aware of how easily it can create a sense of hierarchy within a family, particularly for those who are not first in line to the throne."
They continued: "As a result, he is taking a very deliberate approach with Charlotte and Louis. There is a strong emphasis on ensuring they are not only financially secure but also equipped with the confidence, independence, and opportunities to carve out lives of their own.
"The goal is to prevent them from feeling confined by their roles, or caught in the same cycle of frustration and limited autonomy that has affected previous generations."
A New Parenting Strategy Inside the Palace
Sources close to the royal household added this approach has become a defining principle of William's parenting.
Another insider said: "In many ways, William has created what you could describe as an 'insurance policy', not a formal arrangement, but a mindset that shapes how he's bringing up his children.
"Everything from their education to their exposure to life outside royal duties is being considered with the aim of making sure none of his children experience the same sense of limitation that Harry has spoken about."
"There's a very clear intention to rewrite that narrative. William is determined that Charlotte and Louis grow up feeling just as valued and purposeful as George, rather than existing in his shadow. It's about giving them agency and identity in their own right, so they never feel like supporting players in someone else's story," the insiders noted.
Learning From Prince Harry's Experience
Harry has spoken extensively about his experience of being labeled the "spare heir." In his memoir, he recalled how the term was embedded within royal culture. He wrote that his father, King Charles III, 77, allegedly said to Princess Diana on the day of his birth: "Wonderful! Now you've given me an heir and a spare, my work is done."
Harry added: "They would say it without a spirit of judgement, but straight out. I was the shadow, the supporting actor, the Plan B. I was brought into this world in case something happened to Willy."
He later reflected on his concerns for the next generation in the form of William's kids. Harry said, "I know that out of those three children, at least one will end up like me, the spare. And that hurts, it worries me."
Sources said William is intent on proving that the outcome is not inevitable. A palace aide said, "William is deeply aware of the impact Harry's experience has had, and he doesn't see it as an unavoidable consequence of royal life. In his view, it's something that could, and should, be handled differently.
"That awareness is shaping a much more intentional approach to parenting. There's a strong focus on ensuring Charlotte and Louis develop their own identities, ambitions, and sense of direction, rather than being defined solely by their place in the hierarchy.
"The aim is to give them genuine independence, so they feel they have control over their futures rather than being confined by tradition."