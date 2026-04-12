EXCLUSIVE: Prince William 'Has Put Insurance Policy in Place' to 'Make Sure None of His Kids End Up Like Royal Rebel Harry'

Harry has spoken extensively about his experience of being labeled the "spare heir." In his memoir, he recalled how the term was embedded within royal culture. He wrote that his father, King Charles III, 77, allegedly said to Princess Diana on the day of his birth: "Wonderful! Now you've given me an heir and a spare, my work is done."

Harry added: "They would say it without a spirit of judgement, but straight out. I was the shadow, the supporting actor, the Plan B. I was brought into this world in case something happened to Willy."

He later reflected on his concerns for the next generation in the form of William's kids. Harry said, "I know that out of those three children, at least one will end up like me, the spare. And that hurts, it worries me."

Sources said William is intent on proving that the outcome is not inevitable. A palace aide said, "William is deeply aware of the impact Harry's experience has had, and he doesn't see it as an unavoidable consequence of royal life. In his view, it's something that could, and should, be handled differently.

"That awareness is shaping a much more intentional approach to parenting. There's a strong focus on ensuring Charlotte and Louis develop their own identities, ambitions, and sense of direction, rather than being defined solely by their place in the hierarchy.

"The aim is to give them genuine independence, so they feel they have control over their futures rather than being confined by tradition."