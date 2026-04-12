EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton's Daily Fight for Life — Reeling Diva's Relentless Health Struggles Aged 80 Threatening Her Comeback
April 12 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET
Beloved superstar Dolly Parton insists she's on top of nagging health issues, but RadarOnline.com has learned that pals fear she may never perform again.
The 80-year-old country music icon recently revealed she's "taking good care" of herself after getting "worn down and worn out" following her husband Carl Dean's death last year at 82.
Dolly Hiding Health Struggles From Fans
"Dolly doesn't want to spook her fans or loved ones. That's why she's being so vague about her health problems and putting it largely down to burnout and processing the trauma of Carl's death," shared an insider.
"That's totally valid. Everyone knows she went through hell when Carl passed. It still tears her apart and has turned her world upside down to an unthinkable degree."
The Jolene singer and Dean had been married 58 years when he died in March 2025.
As readers know, in September 2025, Parton announced she'd chosen to postpone her Las Vegas concert dates and other public events while she recovered from kidney stones and other health ailments.
Friends Fear Dolly’s Health Struggles
After that, she dropped out of the public eye. The 9 to 5 singer made her first appearance in months at the opening of her Dollywood theme park on March 13 and painted a rosy picture of her recovery.
"I just got myself kind of where I needed to build myself back up spiritually, emotionally and physically. But all is good. It didn't slow me down," Parton said.
Despite her upbeat attitude, sources say Parton's inner circle continues to worry.
Fears Grow Over Dolly’s Health
"The real cause for concern right now – amongst her friends and family, at least – is how impacted she's been by the kidney stone problem," confided an insider.
"That and other undisclosed issues have effectively kept her confined to her home and forced her to stop performing for over six months now. She's desperate to get back on stage ASAP.
"Everyone, including her doctors, knows that, but as of now, it's simply not logistically possible. She's got to continue with these checkups while taking it super-easy at home.
"There's a real fear that her problems are more serious than first thought, and as well-meaning as Dolly was with her latest statement, it's not done much, if anything, to appease that."