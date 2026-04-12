EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton's Daily Fight for Life — Reeling Diva's Relentless Health Struggles Aged 80 Threatening Her Comeback

"Dolly doesn't want to spook her fans or loved ones. That's why she's being so vague about her health problems and putting it largely down to burnout and processing the trauma of Carl's death," shared an insider.

"That's totally valid. Everyone knows she went through hell when Carl passed. It still tears her apart and has turned her world upside down to an unthinkable degree."

The Jolene singer and Dean had been married 58 years when he died in March 2025.

As readers know, in September 2025, Parton announced she'd chosen to postpone her Las Vegas concert dates and other public events while she recovered from kidney stones and other health ailments.