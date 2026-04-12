EXCLUSIVE: Shia LaBeouf's Stunning Self-Destruction — Pals Panic as Star Runs From Rehab to Rome and Back… In his Underwear!
April 12 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
Tormented star Shia LaBeouf continues to spiral out of control as loved ones grow fearful the strung-out actor is speeding past the point of no return, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Transformers alum, 39, was caught with his pants down – literally – cavorting around Italy last week. After flying to Europe to attend his father's baptism in Rome, LaBeouf went on a deranged bender that ended with him wandering around a hotel lobby in his boxer shorts.
Shocking footage showed the disheveled star, cigarette dangling from his mouth, trying to bum a light from passing strangers.
"It was an incredibly sad sight and yet more proof of how far he's fallen," an insider told RadarOnline.com.
"He desperately needs help right now. But every time the topic comes up, it seems to send him further off the deep end and farther down the path toward even more self-destruction."
His nosedive continued days later when he returned to his home in New Orleans and engaged in an unhinged shouting match with cops from his porch.
As readers know, the troubled star – who's been going off the rails ever since he was dumped by baby mama wife Mia Goth, 32, last year – was arrested following a Mardi Gras booze binge that ended in a violent brawl.
Cops slapped him with assault charges that could bring a lengthy jail sentence if he's convicted.
"Shia seems to be in total denial that he's got a problem," a source said of the star, who's currently out on bail. "His people have repeatedly told him he needs to get to rehab and show the judge he's working on himself, which would likely help him receive a far lighter sentence.
"But instead, he's just running away from his problems – it's like he's on a total self-destruct tear."
Worse still, friends said he's still under the influence of his creepy dad, Jeffrey LaBeouf, 78, a convicted sex offender.
But insiders said plans are underway for an intervention.
"If Shia wants to save his life and avoid being locked up for a very long time, he needs to pull himself together and act now," said the source.