EXCLUSIVE: Shia LaBeouf's Stunning Self-Destruction — Pals Panic as Star Runs From Rehab to Rome and Back… In his Underwear!

Tormented star Shia LaBeouf continues to spiral out of control as loved ones grow fearful the strung-out actor is speeding past the point of no return, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Transformers alum, 39, was caught with his pants down – literally – cavorting around Italy last week. After flying to Europe to attend his father's baptism in Rome, LaBeouf went on a deranged bender that ended with him wandering around a hotel lobby in his boxer shorts.

Shocking footage showed the disheveled star, cigarette dangling from his mouth, trying to bum a light from passing strangers.