Shia LaBeouf Sparks Fresh Concern After Parading Around Italian Hotel Lobby in Just His Underwear Weeks After Mardi Gras Arrest

He was heard saying: "C'mon, bro … give me a f--king match. You got a match?"

The Transformers star jetted off to Rome to witness the baptism of his father, Jeffrey Craig LaBeouf, after a judge approved of the brief trip.

He filed a request to leave Louisiana "for religious observations," following his drunken arrest in New Orleans last month during Mardi Gras celebrations.

Initially, LaBeouf's request was denied by one judge before another granted the week-long leave to Europe.

He was photographed heading to the airport with several bags in tow last week.