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Home > Celebrity > Shia LaBeouf

Shia LaBeouf Sparks Fresh Concern After Parading Around Italian Hotel Lobby in Just His Underwear Weeks After Mardi Gras Arrest

picture of Shia LaBeouf

Shia LaBeouf has caused fresh controversy after being filmed in an Italian hotel lobby in just his underpants.

March 18 2026, Updated 2:47 p.m. ET

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Shia LaBeouf has sparked fresh concern after he was filmed parading around an Italian hotel lobby in just his underwear.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the troubled actor, 39, was filmed in his boxer shorts demanding a light for his cigarette from a woman who was seen walking away from him.

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What Was LaBeouf Heard Saying?

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Shia LaBeouf
Source: MEGA

LaBeouf was filmed asking a woman for a light — but she walked away from him.

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He was heard saying: "C'mon, bro … give me a f--king match. You got a match?"

The Transformers star jetted off to Rome to witness the baptism of his father, Jeffrey Craig LaBeouf, after a judge approved of the brief trip.

He filed a request to leave Louisiana "for religious observations," following his drunken arrest in New Orleans last month during Mardi Gras celebrations.

Initially, LaBeouf's request was denied by one judge before another granted the week-long leave to Europe.

He was photographed heading to the airport with several bags in tow last week.

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Why Did Actor Get Arrested?

Shia LaBeouf
Source: MEGA

LaBeouf was charged with battery after getting into a fight in New Orleans.

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The ex-Disney child star was detained after getting into a bar fight during the annual celebrations in New Orleans.

Footage showed LaBeouf getting into a heated confrontation with multiple people leading up to his arrest, and headbutting one man.

According to a police report, he may have dislocated one man's nose.

The actor was charged with two counts of simple battery and released shortly after. At the time, he was seen returning to the streets to party.

A few days later, he appeared in court and was ordered to pay a $100,000 bond, attend rehab, and undergo a drug testing program.

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Why Did Mia Goth End Relationship?

Shia LaBeouf
Source: MEGA

The actor's split with Goth was sparked by his 'erratic behavior.'

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LaBeouf moved to New Orleans to be closer to his family after quietly splitting from his wife, Mia Goth, last year after nine years of marriage.

During a TV interview in March, LaBeouf explained he and the actress were "unhappy" and admitted to making "a lot of mistakes."

It was previously reported Goth, 32, ended the relationship over his "erratic behavior."

A source told The Daily Mail: "Mia and Shia are not together anymore, and it has been like that for some time. Mia broke it off with him because his behavior was erratic, and she didn't want to deal with it anymore, as they were always getting into fights.

"It doesn't look like they will be getting back together either."

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PICTURE OF Mia Goth
Source: MEGA

LaBeouf's relationship with Goth was marred by bust-ups.

The pair met on the set of Nymphomaniac: Vol. II in 2012 and married in Las Vegas four years later. They made their red-carpet debut two years later for his film Fury in London, but by 2015, they were filmed having a wild argument in Germany.

They welcomed a daughter, Isabel, in 2022, but their relationship was marred by bust-ups.

In 2018, the couple filed for divorce, but they were still wearing their wedding rings in March 2020 while riding bikes together in Los Angeles.

That same year, the Disney alum said Goth, 32, "saved my f–king life… She was present for me at a time when I didn't deserve to have (anybody) in my life, especially her… She gave me hope when I was really running on fumes."

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