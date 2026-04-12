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EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift's Wedding Stress — How Pop Phenomenon is Tied Up in Knots… Over Tying the Knot With Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift's wedding stress has grown as she faces pressure over marriage plans with Travis Kelce.
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift's wedding stress has grown as she faces pressure over marriage plans with Travis Kelce.

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April 12 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

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Superstar lovebirds Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are set to tie the knot in just months, but RadarOnline.com can reveal the songbird's stressed as she sweats every detail while also fearing the NFL jock's career pressures could throw a wrench in the works.

The All-Pro tight end, 36, has confirmed he'll try to get his Kansas City Chiefs one more Super Bowl win next season, while insiders expect him to walk down the aisle with the Fate of Ophelia singer, also 36, before training camp begins around the end of July.

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Stressful Planning

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Taylor Swift is 'rattled' by leaked wedding details as Travis Kelce's NFL schedule tightens their timeline.
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift is 'rattled' by leaked wedding details as Travis Kelce's NFL schedule tightens their timeline.

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That means the knot-tie blowout is about three months away – probably in June – and while "Taylor's incredibly excited about marrying Travis, the logistics of it all are causing a ton of stress," shared a source.

"She's someone who likes to control every detail and keep big moments private, so the fact that their timeline and all sorts of other details have already leaked out has really rattled her to the point where she's even floated the idea of changing their plans completely to throw everything off and avoid having it turn into a circus," the insider added.

"The problem is, there aren't a lot of other options as far as their schedules go. They have a very tight timeline because it all has to fit around Travis' football schedule. Taylor totally supports him going back for another season. It's what he loves, but it hasn't made the wedding planning easy – or the honeymoon for that matter, because he's going to have such limited availability once the preseason starts."

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Kelce, Swift Eye Lavish Wedding

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Kelce said he and Swift 'share the same love for what we do' as he plans another NFL season.
Source: MEGA

Kelce said he and Swift 'share the same love for what we do' as he plans another NFL season.

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Kelce praises his love for understanding his desire to play another season, saying: "We share the same love for what we do. Fortunately, we've had this desire since we were kids in our selective professions."

Sources believe the wedding blowout will be around June 13 at the fabulous Ocean House, a five-star resort in ritzy Watch Hill, R.I., not far from the pop star's waterfront mansion in Westerly.

The 1840 Victorian estate features 49 guest rooms and 20 suites, a putting green, croquet lawn and chapel on 13 acres with beach access and cabanas.

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Wedding Planning Leaves Taylor Overwhelmed

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Wedding preparations are leaving Swift 'overwhelmed' as Kelce lets her take charge of planning.
Source: MEGA

Wedding preparations are leaving Swift 'overwhelmed' as Kelce lets her take charge of planning.

But the planning has the bride-to-be stressed.

"Travis handed off most of the planning to Taylor because she has a real vision of what she wants," noted the source.

"The downside of that is she's getting very overwhelmed, to the point she's having sleepless nights as a result."

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