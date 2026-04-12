EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift's Wedding Stress — How Pop Phenomenon is Tied Up in Knots… Over Tying the Knot With Travis Kelce

The All-Pro tight end, 36, has confirmed he'll try to get his Kansas City Chiefs one more Super Bowl win next season, while insiders expect him to walk down the aisle with the Fate of Ophelia singer, also 36, before training camp begins around the end of July.

Superstar lovebirds Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are set to tie the knot in just months, but RadarOnline.com can reveal the songbird's stressed as she sweats every detail while also fearing the NFL jock's career pressures could throw a wrench in the works.

That means the knot-tie blowout is about three months away – probably in June – and while "Taylor's incredibly excited about marrying Travis, the logistics of it all are causing a ton of stress," shared a source.

"She's someone who likes to control every detail and keep big moments private, so the fact that their timeline and all sorts of other details have already leaked out has really rattled her to the point where she's even floated the idea of changing their plans completely to throw everything off and avoid having it turn into a circus," the insider added.

"The problem is, there aren't a lot of other options as far as their schedules go. They have a very tight timeline because it all has to fit around Travis' football schedule. Taylor totally supports him going back for another season. It's what he loves, but it hasn't made the wedding planning easy – or the honeymoon for that matter, because he's going to have such limited availability once the preseason starts."