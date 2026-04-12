EXCLUSIVE: Whoopi's Making Whoopee! Real Story of How Gobby 'The View' Star Goldberg Loves 'Hit and Run' Romps
April 12 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Three-times-divorced Whoopi Goldberg is a grandma-aged 70, but the View motormouth has made a shocking confession: She still gets horny and fulfills her sexual needs by trolling bars to find bed partners, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Her admission came during a discussion of whether married people miss their single days and the Ghost star revealed she satisfies her sexy urges by hooking up for one-time frolics.
Whoopi's Wild Nights
"I am single," she explained. "Yeah, I barhop. I go hang! And I do hit and runs when I need it."
She added: "I am not married to anybody. I don't have responsibility."
It's no wonder because the Sister Act star is a three-time loser at marriage.
She was wed to Alvin Martin, dad of her daughter Alexandra, now 51, from 1973 to 1979, to David Claessen from 1986 to 1988, and to Lyle Trachtenberg from 1994 to 1995.
"I recognized that not everybody's cut out to be in a relationship. Some people are just cut out to be one-night stands. I don't want to live with anybody," the EGOT winner has said.
Now, Goldberg said her days of trotting down the aisle are over. "I am fundamentally a selfish person," she admitted. "And I've found that because I have a wonderful kid and a son-in-law and three grandkids and one great-grand[kid], that I don't have time for a whole lot of other people coming into my life."
No-Strings Hookups Are Her Thing
She previously admitted enjoying one-and-done sex shots with no strings attached in 2024 when talk host Don Lemon asked if she was still hooking up.
"Oh yeah!" she replied. "Hit and runs are great. I don't mind those." But, "you can't spend the night."
She noted that it took time to realize she wanted casual encounters because the "give and take" of marriage "requires a lot."
Whoopi's One Rule
"I just was surprised by the fact that I didn't really want it [marriage], but I liked to hit and run," she said.
Her rule now is: "I want to see you when I see you – and then you go."