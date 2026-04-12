EXCLUSIVE: Whoopi's Making Whoopee! Real Story of How Gobby 'The View' Star Goldberg Loves 'Hit and Run' Romps

"I am single," she explained. "Yeah, I barhop. I go hang! And I do hit and runs when I need it."

She added: "I am not married to anybody. I don't have responsibility."

It's no wonder because the Sister Act star is a three-time loser at marriage.

She was wed to Alvin Martin, dad of her daughter Alexandra, now 51, from 1973 to 1979, to David Claessen from 1986 to 1988, and to Lyle Trachtenberg from 1994 to 1995.

"I recognized that not everybody's cut out to be in a relationship. Some people are just cut out to be one-night stands. I don't want to live with anybody," the EGOT winner has said.

Now, Goldberg said her days of trotting down the aisle are over. "I am fundamentally a selfish person," she admitted. "And I've found that because I have a wonderful kid and a son-in-law and three grandkids and one great-grand[kid], that I don't have time for a whole lot of other people coming into my life."