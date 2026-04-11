EXCLUSIVE: 'Baywatch' Cast 'Want to Hire Spiritualists to Ward Off Show's Curse'

Baywatch is once again making waves – and insiders have told RadarOnline.com the reboot's cast are so gripped by fears of a long-whispered "curse" some are even considering hiring spiritualists to protect themselves from the troubled legacy that has haunted the lifeguard show's original stars.

The new 'Baywatch' cast is said to fear a 'curse' following the original stars’ hardships.

Yet as production has gathered pace, attention has shifted to the personal struggles that followed many of the original cast after the show's success faded.

A television industry source told us: "There's a growing sense that Baywatch carries a 'curse.' Almost every actor from the original show was struck by hardship in one form or another after the spotlight faded.

"That legacy hangs now over the reboot, with the new cast fearing they could be struck by the same 'curse' that has afflicted nearly every original member of the Baywatch cast."