EXCLUSIVE: 'Baywatch' Cast 'Want to Hire Spiritualists to Ward Off Show's Curse'
April 11 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
Baywatch is once again making waves – and insiders have told RadarOnline.com the reboot's cast are so gripped by fears of a long-whispered "curse" some are even considering hiring spiritualists to protect themselves from the troubled legacy that has haunted the lifeguard show's original stars.
The revival of the iconic beach drama, which defined 1990s pop culture with its slow-motion lifeguard runs and beach six-packs, comes as a new generation prepares to step into roles once made famous by actors including Pamela Anderson, David Hasselhoff, Carmen Electra, Yasmine Bleeth, Jeremy Jackson, Erika Eleniak, and David Charvet.
Baywatch Reboot Shadowed by 'Curse' Fears
Yet as production has gathered pace, attention has shifted to the personal struggles that followed many of the original cast after the show's success faded.
A television industry source told us: "There's a growing sense that Baywatch carries a 'curse.' Almost every actor from the original show was struck by hardship in one form or another after the spotlight faded.
"That legacy hangs now over the reboot, with the new cast fearing they could be struck by the same 'curse' that has afflicted nearly every original member of the Baywatch cast."
Sources said the anxiety has reached an unusual level. Another insider added: "Some of the crew and cast have even floated the idea of bringing in spiritualists to 'ward off the Baywatch curse.' It sounds extreme and even comical, but the fear is real.
"This reboot cast is stepping into something that feels bigger than just a job, and people are looking for reassurance in whatever form they can find."
Pamela Anderson at Center of 'Curse' Narrative
Anderson's trajectory remains central to the narrative surrounding the show's legacy. Rising to fame as C.J. Parker, she became one of television's most recognizable figures, though her career was overshadowed for years by the fallout from her leaked s-- tape with then-husband Tommy Lee.
The scandal marked one of the earliest viral celebrity controversies and has reshaped public scrutiny of fame. In recent years, Anderson has sought to redefine her image, stepping away from the persona that once defined her and focusing on activism through her foundation.
She also received critical praise for her performance in The Last Showgirl, directed by Gia Coppola, portraying a veteran Las Vegas performer.
Another industry insider said, "Pammy's experience is often seen as ground zero for the so-called 'Baywatch curse,' as it's a moment where intense fame collided with personal upheaval. But she's also proof that it's possible to come through that and redefine your narrative."
Troubled Histories Fuel Anxiety Around Reboot
"Still, when you look across the original Baywatch cast, it's striking how many faced serious challenges – addiction, legal troubles, or stepping away from the industry entirely," the source added.
Hasselhoff later spoke publicly about his struggles with alcoholism, while Bleeth entered rehabilitation for cocaine addiction. Jackson left the series amid drug issues and was later sentenced to jail following a 2015 stabbing incident, later admitting to meth use during his final season in the docuseries After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun.
Eleniak stepped back from Hollywood, focusing on family life in Canada, while David Charvet transitioned into music.
Electra, meanwhile, forged a successful path in comedy films, including Scary Movie and Starsky & Hutch, and has ended up punting raunchy content on OnlyFans.
A source close to the Baywatch reboot added: "The new cast is walking into something loaded with history – and that history comes with baggage. That's why the word 'curse' keeps coming up, and why some are genuinely looking for ways to protect themselves before filming even begins."