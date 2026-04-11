Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Donald Trump

Donald Trump Admits He Didn't 'Recommend' Melania's Epstein Denial as He Claims He Had No Idea What She'd Say

image of Melania and Donald Trump
Source: mega

Donald Trump addressed Melania's unexpected Jeffrey Epstein denial in a new interview.

Profile Image

April 11 2026, Published 5:40 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

President Donald Trump said he played no role in Melania Trump's decision to publicly deny any ties to Jeffrey Epstein, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The commander-in-chief revealed he knew his wife planned to speak out, but had no clue what she was going to say.

Article continues below advertisement

Kept in the Dark

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
image of He said he knew she would speak out but didn't know what her statement would include.
Source: mega

He said he knew she would speak out but didn't know what her statement would include.

In a brief telephone interview with The New York Times, Donald downplayed the fallout from his wife's remarks.

"It doesn't bother me," Donald said, referring to the statement she delivered from the White House a day earlier.

"I didn't know what the statement was," he added, "but I knew she was going to make a statement."

The remarks came after the first lady issued a statement addressing long-running speculation about her alleged connection to Jeffrey.

"The lies linking me with the disgraceful Jeffrey Epstein need to end today," Melania Donald said. "The individuals lying about me are devoid of ethical standards, humility, and respect. I do not object to their ignorance, but rather, I reject their mean-spirited attempts to defame my reputation. I have never been friends with Epstein."

She added, "To be clear, I never had a relationship with Epstein or his accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell."

Article continues below advertisement

'Very Insulting'

image of The president admitted he didn't recommend the statement.
Source: mega

The president admitted he didn't recommend the statement.

Donald said the first lady had been frustrated for some time over media coverage and persistent rumors linking her to Jeffrey.

"She finds it very insulting," Donald said. "And I said, 'If you want to do that, you can do that.' I said if she wants to do it — I didn't recommend it, but I said, I let it be her, I said, if you want to do it..."

He continued, "She didn't meet me through Jeffrey Epstein. And I could understand her feelings. But I said, 'If you want to do it, do it.'"

Melania has long maintained she met Donald at a New York City party in 1998 and did not encounter Jeffrey until years later.

Article continues below advertisement

Old Ties Resurface

image of Donald said Melania had grown frustrated with rumors linking her to Jeffrey.
Source: mega

Donald said Melania had grown frustrated with rumors linking her to Jeffrey.

Questions about the couple's past connections have lingered for years, fueled in part by a widely circulated 2000 photo showing Donald, Melania, Jeffrey, and Ghislaine Maxwell together at Mar-a-Lago.

Meanwhile, Donald's ally Paolo Zampolli has claimed he was the one who introduced the couple.

"I said: 'Melania, meet Donald, Donald meet Melania,' and then I left the table," Zampolli said.

READ MORE ON NEWS
split image of Marjorie Taylor Greene and Donald Trump

Marjorie Taylor Greene Refuses to Engage Trump's 'Bullying' Rants as She Claims He's 'Failing' and 'Mentally Unstable'

split image of Megyn Kelly and Melania Trump

Megyn Kelly Rips Into Melania Trump's 'Bizarre' Epstein Denial as She Questions Timing and Asks 'Why Did She Do This?'

Stirring the Spotlight Again

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

image of Her statement reignited long-running questions about past connections.
Source: mega

Her statement reignited long-running questions about past connections.

Despite the renewed attention, Donald insisted he remains unfazed.

"I don't mind anything having to do with Epstein," he told the NYT. "The only thing I don't like is I waste a lot of time."

Asked directly whether he was upset the issue had once again dominated headlines, he shut it down quickly.

"No," he said. "I never get upset."

Still, the president acknowledged he may have handled the situation differently.

"She had a right to talk about it, because the fake news covers her so inaccurately," he said, before adding, "Would I have done it that way? Perhaps not, perhaps, I don’t know."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.