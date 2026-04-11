Donald Trump Admits He Didn't 'Recommend' Melania's Epstein Denial as He Claims He Had No Idea What She'd Say
April 11 2026, Published 5:40 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump said he played no role in Melania Trump's decision to publicly deny any ties to Jeffrey Epstein, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The commander-in-chief revealed he knew his wife planned to speak out, but had no clue what she was going to say.
Kept in the Dark
In a brief telephone interview with The New York Times, Donald downplayed the fallout from his wife's remarks.
"It doesn't bother me," Donald said, referring to the statement she delivered from the White House a day earlier.
"I didn't know what the statement was," he added, "but I knew she was going to make a statement."
The remarks came after the first lady issued a statement addressing long-running speculation about her alleged connection to Jeffrey.
"The lies linking me with the disgraceful Jeffrey Epstein need to end today," Melania Donald said. "The individuals lying about me are devoid of ethical standards, humility, and respect. I do not object to their ignorance, but rather, I reject their mean-spirited attempts to defame my reputation. I have never been friends with Epstein."
She added, "To be clear, I never had a relationship with Epstein or his accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell."
'Very Insulting'
Donald said the first lady had been frustrated for some time over media coverage and persistent rumors linking her to Jeffrey.
"She finds it very insulting," Donald said. "And I said, 'If you want to do that, you can do that.' I said if she wants to do it — I didn't recommend it, but I said, I let it be her, I said, if you want to do it..."
He continued, "She didn't meet me through Jeffrey Epstein. And I could understand her feelings. But I said, 'If you want to do it, do it.'"
Melania has long maintained she met Donald at a New York City party in 1998 and did not encounter Jeffrey until years later.
Old Ties Resurface
Questions about the couple's past connections have lingered for years, fueled in part by a widely circulated 2000 photo showing Donald, Melania, Jeffrey, and Ghislaine Maxwell together at Mar-a-Lago.
Meanwhile, Donald's ally Paolo Zampolli has claimed he was the one who introduced the couple.
"I said: 'Melania, meet Donald, Donald meet Melania,' and then I left the table," Zampolli said.
Stirring the Spotlight Again
Despite the renewed attention, Donald insisted he remains unfazed.
"I don't mind anything having to do with Epstein," he told the NYT. "The only thing I don't like is I waste a lot of time."
Asked directly whether he was upset the issue had once again dominated headlines, he shut it down quickly.
"No," he said. "I never get upset."
Still, the president acknowledged he may have handled the situation differently.
"She had a right to talk about it, because the fake news covers her so inaccurately," he said, before adding, "Would I have done it that way? Perhaps not, perhaps, I don’t know."