Donald Trump Admits He Didn't 'Recommend' Melania's Epstein Denial as He Claims He Had No Idea What She'd Say

In a brief telephone interview with The New York Times, Donald downplayed the fallout from his wife's remarks.

"It doesn't bother me," Donald said, referring to the statement she delivered from the White House a day earlier.

"I didn't know what the statement was," he added, "but I knew she was going to make a statement."

The remarks came after the first lady issued a statement addressing long-running speculation about her alleged connection to Jeffrey.

"The lies linking me with the disgraceful Jeffrey Epstein need to end today," Melania Donald said. "The individuals lying about me are devoid of ethical standards, humility, and respect. I do not object to their ignorance, but rather, I reject their mean-spirited attempts to defame my reputation. I have never been friends with Epstein."

She added, "To be clear, I never had a relationship with Epstein or his accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell."