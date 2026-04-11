EXCLUSIVE: Blake Lively 'Dead in Hollywood' As Her Sexual Harassment Case Against Justin Baldoni Teeters on Collapse
April 11 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
Beleaguered Blake Lively is facing mounting questions over her standing in Hollywood after a judge dismissed key claims in her sexual harassment case against Justin Baldoni – with industry insiders now warning she risks becoming "effectively dead in Hollywood" as the fallout intensifies.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the ruling, delivered by Judge Lewis J. Liman, struck out 10 of Lively's 13 claims against Baldoni – including allegations of sexual harassment, defamation and conspiracy – in her high-profile dispute linked to the 2024 film It Ends With Us.
Blake Lively Faces Career Uncertainty After Legal Setback
Lively, 38, and Baldoni, 42, who co-starred in the adaptation of Colleen Hoover's novel, remain locked in a legal battle that has drawn widespread attention, with a trial date set for May 18.
Lively can still pursue claims including breach of contract and retaliation. But one crisis communications expert, who has handled A-list Hollywood stars, told us: "From a reputational standpoint, this places Blake in a very precarious position.
"The path forward is undeniably difficult, and there's a genuine possibility she could find herself increasingly sidelined through a gradual cooling of interest from studios and brands who may now view her as a risk."
They added: "Hollywood moves at an unforgiving pace. It thrives on momentum, and when that momentum falters, the system doesn't pause – it replaces.
"There is always a new wave of emerging talent ready to step into the spotlight, and decision-makers are often quicker than ever to shift their focus. In that kind of environment, even established names can find themselves competing to stay relevant."
Industry Insiders Warn of 'Dead in Hollywood' Perception
Sources close to the situation also said the latest development has sharpened concerns about Lively's reputation.
One insider revealed: "There's an increasing sense within the industry that Blake is, in effect, becoming 'dead in Hollywood.' That is literally how she is now being assessed behind closed doors. The conversation has shifted toward the risk of employing her, and whether attaching her to a project brings more uncertainty than opportunity."
Another source added: "Studio executives are extremely cautious at the moment, particularly when it comes to controversy and the potential of court-ordered payouts. This case has inevitably made her a more complex figure to back commercially, and in an industry that moves as quickly as this one does, there's very little patience for anything that could jeopardize a project's success.
"And in the current woke, ultra-sensitive, cancel-heavy climate, where scrutiny is intense and public backlash can escalate rapidly, studios are far more reluctant to take chances on talent perceived as controversial or unpredictable from a commercial standpoint. That caution has reshaped how casting decisions are made.
"Even established figures like Blake are no longer insulated in the way they once were.
"Longevity or past success doesn't guarantee security anymore, and it's entirely plausible she could find herself facing much stiffer competition for major roles, with studios increasingly leaning toward newer, less complicated talent to anchor their projects."
Legal Battle Continues as Narrative Shifts
The legal setback for Lively has also been described by sources as a major turning point in how she is perceived publicly.
Another well-placed industry figure said: "When allegations made by Blake of that magnitude – sexual harassment, defamation, conspiracy – are dismissed at this stage, it doesn't just affect the legal case, it reshapes the entire public narrative around it. Perception shifts quickly, and once that happens, it can be incredibly difficult to recalibrate.
"Without a clear and convincing legal victory to counterbalance that shift, the story tends to settle in a way that's unfavorable, and reversing that kind of reputational momentum is one of the hardest challenges anyone in the public eye can face."
Lively's attorney has insisted she will continue to fight the case.
Her lawyer said: "She looks forward to testifying at trial and continuing to shine a light on this vicious form of online retaliation so that it becomes easier to detect and fight."
He added: "This case has always been and will remain focused on the devastating retaliation and the extraordinary steps the defendants took to destroy Blake Lively's reputation because she stood up for safety on the set and that is the case that is going to trial."
Justin Baldoni's legal team welcomed the decision.
A representative said: "These were very serious allegations, and we are grateful to the Court for its careful review of the facts, law and voluminous evidence that was provided. What's left is a significantly narrowed case, and we look forward to presenting our defense to the remaining claims in court."
Sources said the ruling has also shifted perception in Baldoni's favor.
One insider said: "This ruling has undeniably strengthened Justin's position from a reputational standpoint. The balance of public perception has shifted in his favor, and that gives him a clearer runway to begin repairing and reshaping his image as the case moves forward."
They added: "It doesn't erase everything in the eyes of the public, but it does create space for him to reframe the narrative around himself – and in an industry where perception is everything, that kind of shift in perception can be incredibly significant."