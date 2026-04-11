EXCLUSIVE: Blake Lively 'Dead in Hollywood' As Her Sexual Harassment Case Against Justin Baldoni Teeters on Collapse

The legal setback for Lively has also been described by sources as a major turning point in how she is perceived publicly.

Another well-placed industry figure said: "When allegations made by Blake of that magnitude – sexual harassment, defamation, conspiracy – are dismissed at this stage, it doesn't just affect the legal case, it reshapes the entire public narrative around it. Perception shifts quickly, and once that happens, it can be incredibly difficult to recalibrate.

"Without a clear and convincing legal victory to counterbalance that shift, the story tends to settle in a way that's unfavorable, and reversing that kind of reputational momentum is one of the hardest challenges anyone in the public eye can face."

Lively's attorney has insisted she will continue to fight the case.

Her lawyer said: "She looks forward to testifying at trial and continuing to shine a light on this vicious form of online retaliation so that it becomes easier to detect and fight."

He added: "This case has always been and will remain focused on the devastating retaliation and the extraordinary steps the defendants took to destroy Blake Lively's reputation because she stood up for safety on the set and that is the case that is going to trial."

Justin Baldoni's legal team welcomed the decision.

A representative said: "These were very serious allegations, and we are grateful to the Court for its careful review of the facts, law and voluminous evidence that was provided. What's left is a significantly narrowed case, and we look forward to presenting our defense to the remaining claims in court."

Sources said the ruling has also shifted perception in Baldoni's favor.

One insider said: "This ruling has undeniably strengthened Justin's position from a reputational standpoint. The balance of public perception has shifted in his favor, and that gives him a clearer runway to begin repairing and reshaping his image as the case moves forward."

They added: "It doesn't erase everything in the eyes of the public, but it does create space for him to reframe the narrative around himself – and in an industry where perception is everything, that kind of shift in perception can be incredibly significant."