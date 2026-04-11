Marjorie Taylor Greene Refuses to Engage Trump's 'Bullying' Rants as She Claims He's 'Failing' and 'Mentally Unstable'

The former Georgia congresswoman dismissed the president's latest Truth Social outburst, instead accusing him of spiraling as tensions within the GOP continue to boil over.

Marjorie Taylor Greene brushed off the latest attack from Donald Trump and made it clear she has no intention of firing back, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

'Marjorie 'Traitor' Brown’s (GREEN TURNS TO BROWN UNDER STRESS!) seat in Congress has been taken over by a wonderful and talented man, Clay Fuller, who won convincingly, and right from the beginning, despite many people running for that 'TRUMP' +37 seat, and despite the stench left by Greene. Congratulations to Clay Fuller, a very large improvement over his deranged predecessor!" he wrote.

Following the win by GOP candidate Clay Fuller, Trump took to Truth Social on April 8 to lash out at Greene in a lengthy and personal rant.

"I don't have to respond to that. You don't respond to bullies, and you don't pay attention to people when they're failing, and President Trump is failing right now. And so he's a man that's lashing out," she said Thursday, according to The Daily Beast.

Her remarks referenced Trump’s controversial social media post earlier in the week, in which he warned: "A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don't want that to happen, but it probably will."

"After all, this is the man that threatened to wipe out an entire civilization of people. You can't respond to someone like that. They're mentally unstable," she continued.

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The escalating rhetoric has sparked backlash across political circles, with Greene doubling down on her criticism.

"It's absolute madness. How can any person that is mentally stable call for an entire civilization of people to be murdered, to be wiped out, to never come back again?" she continued to CNN.

"That's what the president called for, and that shows that there's serious instability in his thinking that he would—not only would he even say that in a private room, perhaps with his advisors—but actually go to his megaphone, his Truth Social and post that for the entire country and the entire world," Greene added.

"This is—it's unreal. This should never be tolerated," she went on. "I know it's a very difficult, hard stretch to see it actually coming through, but the conversation needs to be had. And he's out of control, and people within the administration need to step up, take responsibility and rein this in."