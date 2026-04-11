EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle's Latest Business Move Branded a 'Disgusting Slap in the Face to Dead Queen'

Markle, 44, is facing renewed backlash ahead of a planned trip Down Under with Harry, 41, as filings linked to her lifestyle brand raise questions about whether she is monetizing her royal identity in ways critics said would have deeply troubled Elizabeth II, who died aged 96 in 2022 .

Meghan Markle 's latest trademark push has been branded a "disgusting slap in the face" for the late Queen Elizabeth, with critics telling RadarOnline.com the ambitious duchess is cashing in on her royal status during what has been branded her and husband Prince Harry 's "fake royal tour" of Australia .

Meanwhile, Harry is scheduled to speak at a mental health-focused summit in Melbourne, with tickets priced at approximately $1,750, supporting the charity Lifeline.

The filings coincide with the upcoming trip, which includes a high-end "girls' weekend" event in Sydney , with ticket packages reportedly starting at around $2,000, offering accommodation, wellness sessions, and a photo opportunity with the duchess.

The controversy partly centers on trademark applications tied to As Ever, which have been lodged across categories including cosmetics, fragrances, food, and beverages.

The couple's visit – described as a series of philanthropic engagements in Sydney and Melbourne – will be the pair's first return to Australia in more than seven years, and it has already attracted huge backlash over its structure and timing.

Insiders have claimed the late Queen Elizabeth would have been troubled by the branding.

A source told us: "For many critics, this feels like a disgusting slap in the face to the late Queen because it appears to combine commercial ambition with royal branding in a way that crosses a line.

"The trademark filings, coming just as this so-called 'fake royal tour' is announced, give the impression of a coordinated effort to leverage her title for business gain. There is a strong belief that Queen Elizabeth would have been deeply uncomfortable with this, as she was always clear about maintaining a separation between duty and profit."

Royal author Tom Bower has been sharply critical of the Oz trip, suggesting it prioritizes financial and personal brand interests.

He said: "First of all, Meghan is doing it for money, it's rather grubby… she's monetizing her royalty, which I think is pretty shabby because she promised the Queen she wouldn't do that. I think they are going to find it much rougher than they anticipated when they arranged this trip. This trip to Australia is clearly to make money to raise their profile."