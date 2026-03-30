EXCLUSIVE: Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 'Faux Royal' Tour of Australia is Already in Total Shambles

The 41-year-old prince and Markle, 44, are expected to arrive next month for a series of engagements that blend personal and commercial interests.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are facing mounting criticism ahead of their planned visit to Australia before they have even left for the trip – with detractors branding the trip a "faux royal" tour that is already descending into what insiders describe as a "total shambles."

This time, however, the tone is markedly different.

The visit marks their most high-profile return to Australia since 2018, when they toured the country as senior working royals and were afforded official accommodations, police escorts, and widespread public support.

Markle will host a sold-out three-day wellness event, Her Best Life Retreat , at a five-star hotel in Sydney, with ticket prices starting at approximately £$2m704, while Harry is due to speak at a psychosocial safety conference in Melbourne.

The group said, "The activities are private and commercial and must be treated strictly as a private visit. At a time when Australians are facing high cost-of-living pressures, including rising grocery bills, fuel prices, mortgage stress driven by interest rate hikes, and increasing energy costs, public resources must be used responsibly and applied fairly without special treatment for high-profile individuals."

A petition launched by an advocacy group has gathered more than 32,000 signatures calling on the Australian government not to fund security or provide logistical support for the visit.

The venue has been marketed as offering a "new era" of "beachside elegance", though its phased opening schedule has raised questions about readiness.

The controversy has been compounded by scrutiny of the venues involved. Markle's retreat will take place at a newly built Intercontinental Hotel overlooking Coogee Beach, which is racing to complete its facilities ahead of her arrival.

Another insider added: "The combination of commercial events, high ticket prices, and expectations around security has made this feel out of step with public sentiment, particularly given the current economic climate."

Insiders said the backlash has created an uneasy backdrop for the trip. One source said: "There is a growing perception that this is a 'faux royal' tour – it carries the appearance of a traditional visit, but without the official role to justify it. That is also part of the reason it is being described as a total shambles before it has even begun."

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

Local concerns have also emerged about environmental conditions in the area. Residents have reported brown debris washing up along the shoreline, believed to originate from Sydney's sewage system and containing a mixture of cooking oil, soap residue, and human waste.

While not directly connected to the event, the reports have added to the unease surrounding the location. Sources suggest the couple's approach reflects a broader shift in how they operate publicly.

One insider said: "They are blending celebrity-style engagements with elements that resemble royal tours, but without the structure or accountability that comes with official duties. That hybrid model is proving controversial, particularly when public resources are perceived to be involved."

Another source said the optics of the trip are proving difficult to manage. They added: "There is a sense that expectations have not been aligned with reality. For some, it feels like an attempt to recreate the visibility of their royal roles, but in a commercial context, and that is where the tension lies."

Despite the criticism, ticket demand for Markle's retreat has remained strong, with VIP packages offering front-row access and a group photograph at a gala dinner selling out quickly.

Meanwhile, Harry's planned appearance in Melbourne is expected to draw attention from industry figures focused on workplace safety and mental health.