Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Bringing Reality TV Cameras on 'Quasi-Royal' Australia Tour to 'Document Everything' for New Project
March 16 2026, Updated 5:12 p.m. ET
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want to make sure the spectacle of their quasi-royal tour of Australia is well documented by reality TV cameras, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The duo is heading Down Under in mid-April to cash in on their royal titles at pricey ticketed events, as well as "business and philanthropic" opportunities, with cameras catching every moment for a potential new streaming project
Cameras 'Will Document Everything' on Australian Faux Royal Trip
“This isn’t just a tour,” one source dished to Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who wrote about it on Substack. "Cameras will be there documenting everything.”
Insiders claim the couple is trying to develop a "glossy travel and food documentary highlighting Australia’s culture, landscapes and cuisine" with Harry and Markle as the stars of the show.
"Think travel, food and lifestyle," the source explained. "It’s being pitched as a love letter to Australia."
Meghan Markle Attempting Another Rebrand After Netflix Failures
Markle's previous attempt to showcase "food and lifestyle" was her failed Netflix series, With Love, Meghan.
The streamer gave it two eight-episode "seasons" in 2025 to prove itself to viewers. However, the show was mercilessly mocked as "painfully cringy" by critics, with Markle showing off such entertaining tricks as transferring pretzels from one plastic bag to another.
Netflix failed to order any new episodes of With Love, Meghan, and cut ties with the former actress' As Ever product line, leaving her and Harry desperately seeking new sources of income.
Kris Jenner Helping Meghan Markle With New Show Prospects
Markle has reportedly turned to her pal, Kris Jenner, in hopes of landing a new project with another streaming service, since the momager already has close ties to Hulu, where The Kardashians currently airs.
"Kris understands the streaming business better than almost anyone," the source spilled. "She’s been advising Meghan on where to take projects next."
The Sussexes believe their Australia trip is a launching pad for a new series.
"They want something beautiful, aspirational and global," the insider added. "Australia is the perfect backdrop."
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Giving Paid Speches in Australia
Unfortunately for the couple, some Aussies aren't feeling so welcoming toward the duo, who last visited the country in 2018 as newlyweds on their first official royal tour.
Markle infamously complained, "I can't believe I'm not getting paid for this," during one walkabout with royal fans, as reported by Valentine Low in his 2022 book Courtiers.
Now, plenty of citizens want to make sure their tax dollars aren't going to support their visit as private citizens.
A petition was started demanding "Australian taxpayers must not be expected to fund security, logistics or government coordination," for a "private celebrity visit" by the couple. It currently has more than 8,000 signatures.
Both Harry and Markle are making money-grabs while Down Under with speaking appearances at private events.
The California native is charging her most ardent fans almost $2,300 each for VIP tickets to the "Her Best Life" women's retreat in Sydney that includes one group photo with Markle, who will give a brief speech.
The former cable TV actress is reportedly pocketing a $1 million payday, with "first class travel and security," and staying at "the best hotels."
Harry is giving a speech on workplace mental health in Melbourne, where his top end tickets will run more than $1,600.