Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Bringing Reality TV Cameras on 'Quasi-Royal' Australia Tour to 'Document Everything' for New Project

Unfortunately for the couple, some Aussies aren't feeling so welcoming toward the duo, who last visited the country in 2018 as newlyweds on their first official royal tour.

Markle infamously complained, "I can't believe I'm not getting paid for this," during one walkabout with royal fans, as reported by Valentine Low in his 2022 book Courtiers.

Now, plenty of citizens want to make sure their tax dollars aren't going to support their visit as private citizens.

A petition was started demanding "Australian taxpayers must not be expected to fund security, logistics or government coordination," for a "private celebrity visit" by the couple. It currently has more than 8,000 signatures.

Both Harry and Markle are making money-grabs while Down Under with speaking appearances at private events.

The California native is charging her most ardent fans almost $2,300 each for VIP tickets to the "Her Best Life" women's retreat in Sydney that includes one group photo with Markle, who will give a brief speech.

The former cable TV actress is reportedly pocketing a $1 million payday, with "first class travel and security," and staying at "the best hotels."

Harry is giving a speech on workplace mental health in Melbourne, where his top end tickets will run more than $1,600.