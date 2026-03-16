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Home > Exclusives > Meghan Markle
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EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Set to Use Fake Royal Tour of Australia' to 'Resurrect Her Dead Podcast Efforts'

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA; UNSPLASH

Meghan Markle could be using her upcoming Australia trip to revive her podcasting career.

March 16 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

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RadarOnline.com can reveal Meghan Markle is said to be planning to use an upcoming visit to Australia to test the waters of podcasting again – with insiders claiming the duchess hopes a guest appearance during the trip could help revive her stalled media ambitions and potentially resurrect her own podcast projects.

Markle, 44, and her husband, Prince Harry, 41, are expected to travel Down Under in mid-April, marking their first visit to the country since their official royal tour of Australia and the South Pacific nearly seven years ago.

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Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Markle is reportedly planning a return to podcasting during an upcoming trip to Australia.

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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who stepped down as working members of the British royal family in 2020 and now live in Montecito, California, are said to be planning meetings tied to their philanthropic work and business ventures while visiting cities including Sydney and Melbourne.

While full details of the itinerary have not been confirmed, sources said Markle is planning to use some of her time on the trip to make a guest appearance on the Besties company podcast Her Best Life, which was originally launched and co-hosted by Australian media personality Jackie "O" Henderson and Gemma O'Neill.

The appearance is expected to coincide with a speaking engagement linked to the Besties brand.

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Meghan Markle Eyeing Careful Return To Podcasting

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

She is reportedly planning a guest appearance on the Besties podcast 'Her Best Life.'

One source familiar with the plans said: "The expectation is that Meghan Markle will cautiously step back into the podcasting arena during the Australia visit, but in a very measured way.

"Rather than launching a full project straight away, the idea is for her to appear as a guest on an established show while she is there and gauge the reaction."

The insider added, "It is essentially a way for her to dip her toe back into podcasting without committing to anything major just yet. A guest spot allows her to reconnect with listeners and reintroduce herself into that space while keeping the pressure relatively low."

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'The Perfect Stage' for Podcast 'Reintroduction'

Photo of Meghan Markle and a koala
Source: MEGA

Markle's team reportedly views the Australia visit as a chance to reintroduce her to podcast listeners.

The source continued: "The thinking behind it is that Meghan and Harry's so-called 'fake royal tour of Australia,' as their critics call it, gives Meghan the perfect stage to quietly reintroduce herself into the podcasting world.

"Simply by visiting Australia, she will already attract a huge amount of media attention, so adding a podcast appearance into the mix naturally amplifies that visibility."

The insider continued: "From her team's perspective, the trip creates a ready-made spotlight where she can remind audiences that podcasting is still something she intends to pursue.

"If the guest appearance lands well and generates the kind of interest they are hoping for, the idea is that it could become the first step toward reviving her own podcast projects."

"In other words, it is being seen as a soft relaunch, a way of laying the groundwork for a potential return to hosting her own show in the future," they noted.

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Long Term Plans To Revive Audio Projects

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Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Sources said the guest appearance could lead to future podcast projects.

The insider added that Markle has been quietly exploring ways to revive her audio projects after previous ventures stalled.

"There is absolutely a longer-term plan to bring Meghan's own podcast back in some form, but the immediate strategy is far more cautious than that," they explained.

"The thinking right now is to ease back into the space rather than launching something major straight away. Appearing as a guest on another show while she is in Australia gives her the chance to test the waters again."

The source concluded, "If the response is positive and there is renewed interest, then the idea would be to build on that momentum and potentially revive her own podcast further down the line."

Markle previously hosted the podcast Archetypes, which launched in 2022 under her deal with Spotify before ending the following year. The show explored stereotypes faced by women and featured interviews with high-profile guests.

More recently, she launched another podcast project titled Confessions of a Female Founder, which debuted in April 2025 through Lemonada Media and focused on conversations with female entrepreneurs. That series is currently on indefinite hiatus as of last year.

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