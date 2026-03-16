EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Set to Use Fake Royal Tour of Australia' to 'Resurrect Her Dead Podcast Efforts'

The source continued: "The thinking behind it is that Meghan and Harry's so-called 'fake royal tour of Australia,' as their critics call it, gives Meghan the perfect stage to quietly reintroduce herself into the podcasting world.

"Simply by visiting Australia, she will already attract a huge amount of media attention, so adding a podcast appearance into the mix naturally amplifies that visibility."

The insider continued: "From her team's perspective, the trip creates a ready-made spotlight where she can remind audiences that podcasting is still something she intends to pursue.

"If the guest appearance lands well and generates the kind of interest they are hoping for, the idea is that it could become the first step toward reviving her own podcast projects."

"In other words, it is being seen as a soft relaunch, a way of laying the groundwork for a potential return to hosting her own show in the future," they noted.