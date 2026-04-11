EXCLUSIVE: Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie 'Set to Lawyer Up' As Rumors Rage Future King William Wants to Strip Them of Titles and Property

Sources told us Beatrice, 37, and Princess Eugenie, 36, are preparing to seek legal advice as speculation intensifies Prince William, 43, could move to limit their roles, titles, and access to royal residences as part of a broader effort to streamline the monarchy when he takes the throne.

Questions have centered on who is entitled to occupy properties within the Crown estate – valued at more than $19billion – including homes long associated with the sisters.

The dispute comes against the backdrop of King Charles III , 77, and Prince William's shared vision for a slimmed-down monarchy, in which senior working royals take precedence over extended family members.

The sisters – daughters of scandal-swamped former Prince Andrew , 66, and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson , also 66 – are said to feel increasingly under pressure following their exclusion from Royal Ascot and ongoing scrutiny over their status as non-working royals.

"There is a belief that Prince William's long-term plan could involve stripping back not just their royal titles but also access to key properties, and that is something they are prepared to contest legally if necessary, rather than accept quietly."

A palace source said: "From Beatrice and Eugenie's perspective, there is a growing sense they are being pushed toward the margins, and that has prompted serious discussions for them to lawyer up if necessary.

Princess Beatrice is believed to maintain accommodation at St James' Palace, while Princess Eugenie, who shares her life with husband Jack Brooksbank, divides her time at Ivy Cottage within Kensington Palace.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie have yet to visit their father since his arrest.

Another insider said: "Beatrice and Eugenie feel they have been loyal and discreet amid their parents' scandals, and do not accept that they should be penalized for circumstances beyond their control."

They added the sisters view any potential loss of status or residence as deeply personal, tied not only to privilege but to identity and security.

Another palace aide told us: "For Beatrice and Eugenie, their connection to their titles and royal homes is about far more than property. It's about history, family, and a sense of belonging within the institution they were born into. The suggestion that they could be asked to step away from that has been difficult for them to process."

The aide added: "At the same time, there is an awareness that if Prince William does push forward with a tougher approach, it could mark a decisive shift – and that is why they are considering all options, including legal routes."