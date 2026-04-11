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EXCLUSIVE: Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie 'Set to Lawyer Up' As Rumors Rage Future King William Wants to Strip Them of Titles and Property

Photo of Prince William, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie
Source: MEGA

The princesses, Beatrice and Eugenie, are said to prepare legal steps amid claims about losing titles and property.

April 11 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

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Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are said to be "set to lawyer up" as tensions escalate over claims Prince William wants to strip them of titles and royal property, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sources told us Beatrice, 37, and Princess Eugenie, 36, are preparing to seek legal advice as speculation intensifies Prince William, 43, could move to limit their roles, titles, and access to royal residences as part of a broader effort to streamline the monarchy when he takes the throne.

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Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie Feel Sidelined by Monarchy Shift

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Photo of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie
Source: MEGA

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie reportedly considered legal advice amid rising tensions.

The sisters – daughters of scandal-swamped former Prince Andrew, 66, and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, also 66 – are said to feel increasingly under pressure following their exclusion from Royal Ascot and ongoing scrutiny over their status as non-working royals.

The dispute comes against the backdrop of King Charles III, 77, and Prince William's shared vision for a slimmed-down monarchy, in which senior working royals take precedence over extended family members.

Questions have centered on who is entitled to occupy properties within the Crown estate – valued at more than $19billion – including homes long associated with the sisters.

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Property and Status at Center of Growing Tensions

Photo of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie
Source: MEGA

Gemini said Beatrice resides at St. James’ Palace, while Eugenie stays at Kensington Palace’s Ivy Cottage.

Princess Beatrice is believed to maintain accommodation at St James' Palace, while Princess Eugenie, who shares her life with husband Jack Brooksbank, divides her time at Ivy Cottage within Kensington Palace.

A palace source said: "From Beatrice and Eugenie's perspective, there is a growing sense they are being pushed toward the margins, and that has prompted serious discussions for them to lawyer up if necessary.

"There is a belief that Prince William's long-term plan could involve stripping back not just their royal titles but also access to key properties, and that is something they are prepared to contest legally if necessary, rather than accept quietly."

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Sisters Consider Legal Action Over Royal Future

Photo of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie
Source: MEGA

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie have yet to visit their father since his arrest.

Another insider said: "Beatrice and Eugenie feel they have been loyal and discreet amid their parents' scandals, and do not accept that they should be penalized for circumstances beyond their control."

They added the sisters view any potential loss of status or residence as deeply personal, tied not only to privilege but to identity and security.

Another palace aide told us: "For Beatrice and Eugenie, their connection to their titles and royal homes is about far more than property. It's about history, family, and a sense of belonging within the institution they were born into. The suggestion that they could be asked to step away from that has been difficult for them to process."

The aide added: "At the same time, there is an awareness that if Prince William does push forward with a tougher approach, it could mark a decisive shift – and that is why they are considering all options, including legal routes."

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Photo of Andrew Windsor
Source: MEGA

Andrew Windsor faced an investigation after his arrest for alleged public misconduct.

Discussions about possible next steps are said to include seeking formal legal advice and, if required, taking their case into the public arena.

One source said: "They understand the visibility and influence they still hold, and that has led to conversations about how best to respond if they feel cornered. Consulting lawyers and constitutional advisors is not their first choice, but it is something they are prepared to do if the situation escalates."

The same source added the possibility of speaking out more publicly has been raised as a last resort for the princesses, reflecting the depth of feeling surrounding their future within the monarchy and the uncertainty over what lies ahead.

Their father, now known only as Andrew Windsor, has been released "under investigation" after being arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office after allegedly sharing sensitive information with his pedophile pal Jeffrey Epstein during his role as a trade envoy for Britain.

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