Megyn Kelly Rips Into Melania Trump's 'Bizarre' Epstein Denial as She Questions Timing and Asks 'Why Did She Do This?'

During a recent episode of The Megyn Kelly Show, Kelly made it clear she was baffled by the decision to wade into the controversy now.

"Why did she do this?" Kelly asked. "That’s really what everyone was asking. Why? Like, everyone knows. Everyone knows in PR, once the storm has passed, you don't do anything to bring it back upon you."

She continued to question why the issue was even being revisited in the current news cycle.

"If she doesn't want people talking about her relationship with Ghislaine Maxwell, or whatever it was with Epstein, then she shouldn't talk about her relationship with Ghislaine Maxwell or Jeffrey Epstein," she said, adding, "especially when—has that been in the news? Have any of you been seeing that in the news? The news right now is non-stop Iran."