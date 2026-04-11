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Home > News > Megyn Kelly

Megyn Kelly Rips Into Melania Trump's 'Bizarre' Epstein Denial as She Questions Timing and Asks 'Why Did She Do This?'

split image of Megyn Kelly and Melania Trump
Source: @Megyn Kelly/YouTube;mega

Megyn Kelly questioned Melania Trump's sudden decision to publicly deny any connection to Jeffrey Epstein.

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April 11 2026, Published 2:45 p.m. ET

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Megyn Kelly raised eyebrows over Melania Trump's sudden move to publicly deny any ties to Jeffrey Epstein, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The conservative host didn't hold back as she picked apart the timing and motives behind the first lady's unexpected statement.

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'Why Did She Do This?'

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image of The host said the timing was odd, noting the controversy wasn't dominating headlines.
Source: mega

The host said the timing was odd, noting the controversy wasn't dominating headlines.

During a recent episode of The Megyn Kelly Show, Kelly made it clear she was baffled by the decision to wade into the controversy now.

"Why did she do this?" Kelly asked. "That’s really what everyone was asking. Why? Like, everyone knows. Everyone knows in PR, once the storm has passed, you don't do anything to bring it back upon you."

She continued to question why the issue was even being revisited in the current news cycle.

"If she doesn't want people talking about her relationship with Ghislaine Maxwell, or whatever it was with Epstein, then she shouldn't talk about her relationship with Ghislaine Maxwell or Jeffrey Epstein," she said, adding, "especially when—has that been in the news? Have any of you been seeing that in the news? The news right now is non-stop Iran."

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Source: @Megyn Kelly/YouTube

Trump issued a rare statement, calling claims about Epstein 'lies' and defending her reputation.

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Melania Breaks Her Silence

image of She firmly stated she was never friends with Epstein and had no relationship with him or Ghislaine Maxwell.
Source: @Megyn Kelly/YouTube

She firmly stated she was never friends with Epstein and had no relationship with him or Ghislaine Maxwell.

The remarks came after the first lady issued a rare and forceful denial addressing long-running speculation about her alleged connections.

"The lies linking me with the disgraceful Jeffrey Epstein need to end today," Trump said. "The individuals lying about me are devoid of ethical standards, humility, and respect. I do not object to their ignorance, but rather, I reject their mean-spirited attempts to defame my reputation. I have never been friends with Epstein."

She doubled down on the denial, insisting, "To be clear, I never had a relationship with Epstein or his accomplice, Maxwell."

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'Was This Meant to Distract People?'

image of Kelly speculated the statement could be a distraction amid ongoing global tensions involving Iran.
Source: mega

Kelly speculated the statement could be a distraction amid ongoing global tensions involving Iran.

Kelly went on to float theories about why the statement surfaced now, suggesting it may not be a coincidence.

"Was this meant to distract people from Iran? Like, did they use Epstein to distract from Iran and then Iran to distract from Epstein? And then Epstein once again to distract from Iran?" she asked. "I have no idea, but I do know it's very strange that, not being at the center of the storm, this woman who has been media-savvy now for 10 years, decided to make herself the center of it."

She added that the timing felt especially off, given how little attention the topic had been getting.

"Right now, as of this hour, it appears she's responding to just little, little tiny things that had been released about her that again, no one was talking about... so now we've spent the past 18 hours trying to figure out, what is it that has upset her? If there is something, unless this is just a way of distracting us from something," Kelly said.

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'It's So Bizarre'

image of She ultimately described the move as 'bizarre,' saying even seasoned media figures were left confused.
Source: mega

She ultimately described the move as 'bizarre,' saying even seasoned media figures were left confused.

The host emphasized that the public response seemed out of character for the famously private first lady.

"She has been at the center of far bigger media storms and almost never talks. Almost never," Kelly said, referencing past controversies.

"But she does not kind of ever feel the need to go explain herself," she continued. "She's like a royal in that way. You know how the royals never complain, never explain? That's their motto. It's kind of her motto, too."

Summing up her reaction, Kelly admitted, "We're scratching our heads. It's so bizarre."

She also raised broader questions about the situation, adding: "I don't really know what Melania's calling for, and I don't know what the victims want at this point, either. Most of them have been paid out by this Epstein fund already, if they have legit claims. Or in some cases, even if they might not, but were able to convince somebody."

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