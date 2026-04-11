EXCLUSIVE: Rolling Stones Rocker Reveals Massively Bizarre Kink Fantasy — And It's Nothing to Do With Women

Keith Richards has revealed a wildly bizarre kink fantasy involving his guitars – insisting his deepest passion has nothing to do with women. RadarOnline.com can reveal Richards, 82, the legendary guitarist of The Rolling Stones, has stunned fans with a candid admission about his lifelong obsession with guitars, describing a bond so intense that it borders on the surreal.

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Lifelong Bond With Guitar

Source: MEGA Keith Richards revealed a bizarre passion for his guitars during a candid interview.

Keith Richards, whose career has spanned more than six decades, said his connection to his instruments eclipses even his famously chaotic love life, offering a glimpse into the mindset of one of rock's most enduring figures. The grizzled axeman has amassed a collection of around 3,000 guitars over the years, though he regularly plays only about 15, with a 1933 Gibson acoustic among his most cherished. Speaking about his evolving relationship with music as he ages, the guitarist acknowledged the physical toll of arthritis but insisted it has only deepened his creativity. His comments came in an interview reflecting on his technique, longevity, and the intimate role his instruments continue to play in his daily life.

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Rock Legend Says He Is Still Learning With Age

Source: MEGA The 82-year-old rock legend insisted his deepest bond involved instruments over women.

Richards said: "I'm not as fast as I used to be. I tell you what, at my age, what I find most interesting about the guitar is you can compensate for certain disabilities and nimbleness and find other ways of getting around the problem. It still teaches you another thing - you never stop learning with the damn thing. I love it, and it's my friend forever. If I had to, I'd f--- it." A music industry source said: "What Keith Richards is expressing might sound like a bizarre kink fantasy about want to f--- his instruments, but in reality it speaks to the depth of his relationship with music. For him, the guitar isn't just an object – it's a companion, and an extension of himself." The source added: "His shows how central music has always been in his life, even amid decades of high-profile romances and excess."

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Turbulent Love Life Contrasts With Musical Devotion

Source: MEGA The star married model Patti Hansen in 1983 following his chaotic early years.

Richards' personal life has long been as storied as his music. He famously dated actress Anita Pallenberg in the late 1960s and '70s – a relationship defined by both creative partnership and notoriety during the band's most hedonistic years. The pair had three children together and were fixtures of the era's counterculture. Since 1983, Richards has been in a stable relationship with model Patti Hansen, who he married that same year and with whom he has two daughters – a huge contrast to the turbulence of his earlier years. Another source said: "Keith Richards lived the archetypal rock'n'roll life – the relationships, the chaos, the drink and drugs and the excess – but through it all, the one constant has been his guitars. His admission he'd literally sleep with his beloved instruments underlines just how singular that bond is."

Music Remains Central Despite Decades of Chaos

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Source: MEGA Keith described his instruments as friends he would cherish forever recently.