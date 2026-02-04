EXCLUSIVE: Fans Fear Keith Richards is Totally Shattered — With Worries Spiking for Guitarist After He Urged Stones to Roll Slow
Feb. 4 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Rock's iconic Rolling Stones may no longer be able to give fans satisfaction after insiders said the group was forced to axe its upcoming tour due to the fragile health of guitarist Keith Richards, who's urging his geriatric bandmates to slow down instead of chase after dollars, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Beast of Burden hitmakers were forced to call off their summer gigs in huge stadiums in England and Europe after sources said Richards, 82, told mates Mick Jagger, 82, and Ronnie Wood, 78, to count him out.
Keith’s Health Halts Stadium Tour
A source said: "The band was looking to tour earlier this year but couldn't make it work either. They had all the big promoters throwing loads of ideas and dates at them for next summer.
"But when they properly sat down to discuss the tour, Keith said he didn't think he could commit and wasn't keen on a big stadium tour for over four months.
"This has been a pretty brutal wake-up call. Richards' health is the elephant in the room here – he's blaming arthritis, but of course, there are fears it's more than that.
"Years of hard living don't just disappear, and there's a growing worry that all the drugs and the booze may finally be catching up with him."
Life Without Touring Feels Unthinkable
The source added tours are important because "as much money as they're going to lose by not touring, this is really about what they're missing out on from an identity standpoint."
"Being on the road isn't just what they do, it's who they are. They don't need the money, but they're addicted to the excitement of touring and performing, and it's become their entire sense of purpose," the insider added.
"Even though they've talked about retiring for decades and done all sorts of farewell tours, none of them truly believed the day would come when it would actually be over."
New Music Alert?
The source continued: "None of these guys have ever wanted to confront their age or slow down, but this situation is forcing them to face it head-on, and it's incredibly uncomfortable."
Meanwhile, Wood confirmed the group would have a new album out soon.
As for touring, a spokesman said: "It's hard for their fans, but the Stones will get back onstage when they're good and ready."