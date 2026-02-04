EXCLUSIVE: Fans Fear Keith Richards is Totally Shattered — With Worries Spiking for Guitarist After He Urged Stones to Roll Slow

A source said: "The band was looking to tour earlier this year but couldn't make it work either. They had all the big promoters throwing loads of ideas and dates at them for next summer.

"But when they properly sat down to discuss the tour, Keith said he didn't think he could commit and wasn't keen on a big stadium tour for over four months.

"This has been a pretty brutal wake-up call. Richards' health is the elephant in the room here – he's blaming arthritis, but of course, there are fears it's more than that.

"Years of hard living don't just disappear, and there's a growing worry that all the drugs and the booze may finally be catching up with him."