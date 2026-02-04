Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > The Rolling Stones
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Fans Fear Keith Richards is Totally Shattered — With Worries Spiking for Guitarist After He Urged Stones to Roll Slow

Fans worry Keith Richards appears shattered after urging the Rolling Stones to slow down.
Source: MEGA

Fans worry Keith Richards appears shattered after urging the Rolling Stones to slow down.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 4 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Rock's iconic Rolling Stones may no longer be able to give fans satisfaction after insiders said the group was forced to axe its upcoming tour due to the fragile health of guitarist Keith Richards, who's urging his geriatric bandmates to slow down instead of chase after dollars, RadarOnline.com can ​​reveal.

The Beast of Burden hitmakers were forced to call off their summer gigs in huge stadiums in England and Europe after sources said Richards, 82, told mates Mick Jagger, 82, and Ronnie Wood, 78, to count him out.

Article continues below advertisement

Keith’s Health Halts Stadium Tour

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Insiders said Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood were told Keith Richards could not commit to a lengthy stadium tour.
Source: NLC/NEIL LUPIN/WENN/MEGA

Insiders said Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood were told Keith Richards could not commit to a lengthy stadium tour.

Article continues below advertisement

A source said: "The band was looking to tour earlier this year but couldn't make it work either. They had all the big promoters throwing loads of ideas and dates at them for next summer.

"But when they properly sat down to discuss the tour, Keith said he didn't think he could commit and wasn't keen on a big stadium tour for over four months.

"This has been a pretty brutal wake-up call. Richards' health is the elephant in the room here – he's blaming arthritis, but of course, there are fears it's more than that.

"Years of hard living don't just disappear, and there's a growing worry that all the drugs and the booze may finally be catching up with him."

Article continues below advertisement

Life Without Touring Feels Unthinkable

Article continues below advertisement
Sources said concerns over Richards' health outweighed financial losses as the Rolling Stones weighed canceling live dates.
Source: MEGA

Sources said concerns over Richards' health outweighed financial losses as the Rolling Stones weighed canceling live dates.

Article continues below advertisement

The source added tours are important because "as much money as they're going to lose by not touring, this is really about what they're missing out on from an identity standpoint."

"Being on the road isn't just what they do, it's who they are. They don't need the money, but they're addicted to the excitement of touring and performing, and it's become their entire sense of purpose," the insider added.

"Even though they've talked about retiring for decades and done all sorts of farewell tours, none of them truly believed the day would come when it would actually be over."

Article continues below advertisement

New Music Alert?

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Richard Simmons estate dispute has intensified as family members clash over assets in a bitter feud.

EXCLUSIVE: Richard Simmons' Family Jewels Bust-Up Rages On – And Radar Has All the Details in Latest Estate War Twist

Split photo of Andrew Windsor and Jeffrey Epstein

EXCLUSIVE: The 15 Million Reasons Angsty Andrew Windsor Is Having 'Sweaty Sleepless Nights' Over Claims From Second Woman His Pedo Pal Jeffrey Epstein Sent Her For Sex With Him in Britain

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Wood confirmed a new Rolling Stones album is coming as a spokesman said touring will resume when the band is ready.
Source: MEGA

Wood confirmed a new Rolling Stones album is coming as a spokesman said touring will resume when the band is ready.

The source continued: "None of these guys have ever wanted to confront their age or slow down, but this situation is forcing them to face it head-on, and it's incredibly uncomfortable."

Meanwhile, Wood confirmed the group would have a new album out soon.

As for touring, a spokesman said: "It's hard for their fans, but the Stones will get back onstage when they're good and ready."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.