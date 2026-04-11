Melania Trump's Epstein Denial Sparks Suspicion as Podcast Host Questions Timing: 'What’s about to drop? What are they getting in front of?'

During a recent appearance on The Daily Beast podcast, "I've Had It" co-host Jennifer Welch suggested the statement may have been strategic.

"I don't believe Melania Trump has credibility for anything," Welch said, adding that while she would like to take the first lady "at her word" in a "normal world," the circumstances surrounding the statement feel suspicious.

Jennifer pointed to the broader context of the ongoing Jeffrey investigation and who is now overseeing it as cause for concern.

Todd Blanche, the acting attorney general and a former personal attorney for Donald Trump, is currently leading the probe after the president reportedly grew frustrated with how it was previously handled.

Jennifer noted Todd had also met with Ghislaine in prison, where she claimed Donald "never did anything nefarious," before being transferred to a more comfortable facility.

"My immediate thing is: What's about to drop? What are they getting in front of?" Welch questioned. "Why is the wife of the man who's mentioned over a million times in the Epstein files — why is she bringing this up?"

She added: "The first instinct is always some form of self-preservation when people do something like this."