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Home > News > Melania Trump

Melania Trump's Epstein Denial Sparks Suspicion as Podcast Host Questions Timing: 'What’s about to drop? What are they getting in front of?'

split image of Melania Trump / Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell
Source: mega

Podcast host Jennifer Welch questioned Melania Trump's Epstein denial, raising concerns about the timing.

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April 11 2026, Published 1:40 p.m. ET

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Melania Trump's forceful denial of any connection to Jeffrey Epstein is raising fresh questions about timing and motive, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The first lady broke her silence in a rare statement, slamming what she called "baseless lies" and insisting she had no relationship with the disgraced financier or his longtime associate, Ghislaine Maxwell; however, critics aren't convinced the sudden response is as straightforward as it seems.

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'What’s About to Drop?'

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image of Welch suggested the first lady's statement may have been an attempt to get ahead of new developments.
Source: mega

Welch suggested the first lady's statement may have been an attempt to get ahead of new developments.

During a recent appearance on The Daily Beast podcast, "I've Had It" co-host Jennifer Welch suggested the statement may have been strategic.

"I don't believe Melania Trump has credibility for anything," Welch said, adding that while she would like to take the first lady "at her word" in a "normal world," the circumstances surrounding the statement feel suspicious.

Jennifer pointed to the broader context of the ongoing Jeffrey investigation and who is now overseeing it as cause for concern.

Todd Blanche, the acting attorney general and a former personal attorney for Donald Trump, is currently leading the probe after the president reportedly grew frustrated with how it was previously handled.

Jennifer noted Todd had also met with Ghislaine in prison, where she claimed Donald "never did anything nefarious," before being transferred to a more comfortable facility.

"My immediate thing is: What's about to drop? What are they getting in front of?" Welch questioned. "Why is the wife of the man who's mentioned over a million times in the Epstein files — why is she bringing this up?"

She added: "The first instinct is always some form of self-preservation when people do something like this."

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Past Ties Under Scrutiny

image of Melania insisted she had no relationship with Epstein or Ghislaine Maxwell.
Source: mega

Melania insisted she had no relationship with Epstein or Ghislaine Maxwell.

Melania has firmly denied any relationship with both Jeffrey and Ghislaine, stating: "I am not Epstein's victim," and insisting Jeffrey "did not introduce me to Donald Trump."

She also dismissed past communication with Ghislaine, saying it amounted to nothing more than a polite exchange.

However, Jennifer pointed to previously reported correspondence, including a 2002 email in which Ghislaine referred to Melania as "sweet pea," as evidence their connection may have been more familiar than acknowledged.

"We've seen photographic evidence and an email that she and Ghislaine were really beyond acquaintances — were rather friendly," Jennifer claimed.

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New Allegations Surface

image of Model Amanda Ungaro then entered the spotlight with explosive claims tied to Trump's inner circle.
Source: mega

Model Amanda Ungaro then entered the spotlight with explosive claims tied to Trump's inner circle.

The controversy has only intensified with fresh claims from model Amanda Ungaro, the former partner of Paolo Zampolli, a businessman who has said he introduced Donald and Melania.

The New York Times reported Paolo allegedly had Amanda detained by ICE during a custody battle while she was jailed on fraud charges, resulting in her deportation to Brazil.

Amanda took to X with a direct warning for Melania: "I will tear down your corrupt system, even if it's the last thing I do in my life, I will go all the way — I am not afraid. Maybe you should be afraid of what I know... of who you are, and who your husband is."

In another post, she vowed to "take legal action against you and your pedophile husband."

Jennifer acknowledged she was unsure how much weight Amanda's claims carry, but admitted the steady stream of revelations tied to Jeffrey continues to be deeply unsettling.

"I don't know if that Amanda Ungaro thing has legs," she said. "But I know this... it takes a lot to shock me. I'm pretty shockproof. I have been so shocked at each and every individual drop of the Epstein files."

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'Set the Record Straight'

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image of Melania's team pushed back, insisting she was simply defending her reputation amid growing scrutiny.
Source: mega

Melania's team pushed back, insisting she was simply defending her reputation amid growing scrutiny.

Melania has not publicly addressed why she chose to speak out now, declining to answer reporters' questions following her remarks.

Her top adviser, Marc Beckman, insisted the decision was personal, not strategic.

"She just wanted to set the record straight," he told Fox News, claiming ongoing "lies and innuendos" had forced the first lady to defend her reputation.

"If she can’t stick up for herself... who will?" Beckman added. "She's ready to fight."

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