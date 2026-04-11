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Home > Exclusives > Ricky Gervais
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EXCLUSIVE: One of World's Biggest Comics 'Reeling' Over Heartless Fake Epitaph Set Up for Cancer-Battling Partner

Photo of Ricky Gervais and Jane Fallon
Source: MEGA

Ricky Gervais is said to have been left raging over the fake epitaph.

April 11 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

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Ricky Gervais has been left "reeling" and "disgusted" after a fake epitaph claiming his cancer-battling partner Jane Fallon had died spread online, sources tell RadarOnline.com.

Gervais, 64, is said to have been left "seriously shaken" by the circulation of a fabricated obituary for his longtime partner, 65, as she undergoes treatment following a breast cancer diagnosis.

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AI Hoax Sparks Outrage for Ricky Gervais and Jane Fallon

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Photo of Ricky Gervais and Jane Fallon

Jane Fallon revealed her breast cancer diagnosis in March following a routine mammogram.

The false reports, which included AI-generated images depicting Jane Fallon in a hospital, prompted a furious response from Gervais and concern among those close to the couple, with sources describing Gervais as "reeling" at what they called a "vile" episode.

Fallon, a bestselling writer, revealed she had been diagnosed with breast cancer in March after a routine mammogram. She has since undergone surgery and shared updates with fans about her treatment and recovery.

The fake obituary emerged online shortly after she posted that doctors had "basically got it all," although she would require a follow-up operation to ensure clear margins.

The incident has reignited debate about misinformation and the use of AI-generated content targeting public figures during vulnerable moments.

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Ricky Gervais Left 'Reeling' Over Fake Epitaph

Photo of Ricky Gervais
Source: MEGA

Gervais is said to have been left reeling after a fake epitaph for Jane Fallon spread online.

A source close to the couple said: "Ricky was left absolutely reeling when he saw the fake epitaph – it left him shocked, disturbed and deeply disgusted. To see something so final and so cruel written about someone he loves, especially while she is going through cancer treatment, felt beyond the pale."

The insider added, "There's anger as much as disbelief. It's the kind of thing that cuts through any public persona – it's personal, and it's hurtful."

"What makes this worse is the timing," another source noted. "Jane has been open about her diagnosis and recovery, and then something like this appears. It's why people are describing it as 'disgusting' – because it exploits a real situation in the most callous way possible."

They added the incident had left those around the couple concerned about the growing prevalence of AI-generated hoaxes targeting celebrities.

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Jane Fallon Confirmed Hospital Photos Are 100 Percent Fake

Photo of Ricky Gervais and Jane Fallon
Source: MEGA

Fallon clarified that photos showing her with tubes were 100 percent fabricated.

Fallon addressed the situation directly on social media, writing: "I've taken the post about the obituary down, because I don't want people to think I'm upset by it. I'm not. P----- off yes. But more, I just want people to know that any photos you see of me in hospital, looking sad or with tubes sticking out of me are 100 per cent fake – AI generated."

Her comments underlined both her frustration and her attempt to reassure followers amid the confusion.

Despite the incident, Fallon has continued to share candid updates about her health. In a recent video posted to Instagram, she said while holding her pet: "The surgeon said I can lift some weights, so I'm starting with this one (the cat.)

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Photo of Ricky Gervais and Jane Fallon
Source: MEGA

Fallon remained grateful for early detection after doctors identified the cancer.

"Just a little update, all is good, yesterday I had my follow-up, and they have basically got it all. What they haven't got is a clear margin around the edge of what they have taken so I am going to have to have another op. It will be just to make sure they get everything, which is a bit of a pain, but it isn't a worry – they just need to make sure they have a clear margin, so will be the exact same operation as last time."

Fallon added in a caption she remained grateful for early detection and ongoing care, noting how routine screening had enabled doctors to identify the cancer before symptoms appeared. The writer also asked followers for advice on treatment options, including Tamoxifen, as she weighs the next steps in her recovery.

The epitaph episode has prompted renewed scrutiny of how false information spreads online, particularly when amplified by AI tools capable of generating convincing imagery and narratives, raising questions about the safeguards needed to protect individuals during periods of personal vulnerability.

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