EXCLUSIVE: One of World's Biggest Comics 'Reeling' Over Heartless Fake Epitaph Set Up for Cancer-Battling Partner

Ricky Gervais has been left "reeling" and "disgusted" after a fake epitaph claiming his cancer-battling partner Jane Fallon had died spread online, sources tell RadarOnline.com. Gervais, 64, is said to have been left "seriously shaken" by the circulation of a fabricated obituary for his longtime partner, 65, as she undergoes treatment following a breast cancer diagnosis.

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AI Hoax Sparks Outrage for Ricky Gervais and Jane Fallon

Jane Fallon revealed her breast cancer diagnosis in March following a routine mammogram.

The false reports, which included AI-generated images depicting Jane Fallon in a hospital, prompted a furious response from Gervais and concern among those close to the couple, with sources describing Gervais as "reeling" at what they called a "vile" episode. Fallon, a bestselling writer, revealed she had been diagnosed with breast cancer in March after a routine mammogram. She has since undergone surgery and shared updates with fans about her treatment and recovery. The fake obituary emerged online shortly after she posted that doctors had "basically got it all," although she would require a follow-up operation to ensure clear margins. The incident has reignited debate about misinformation and the use of AI-generated content targeting public figures during vulnerable moments.

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Ricky Gervais Left 'Reeling' Over Fake Epitaph

Source: MEGA Gervais is said to have been left reeling after a fake epitaph for Jane Fallon spread online.

A source close to the couple said: "Ricky was left absolutely reeling when he saw the fake epitaph – it left him shocked, disturbed and deeply disgusted. To see something so final and so cruel written about someone he loves, especially while she is going through cancer treatment, felt beyond the pale." The insider added, "There's anger as much as disbelief. It's the kind of thing that cuts through any public persona – it's personal, and it's hurtful." "What makes this worse is the timing," another source noted. "Jane has been open about her diagnosis and recovery, and then something like this appears. It's why people are describing it as 'disgusting' – because it exploits a real situation in the most callous way possible." They added the incident had left those around the couple concerned about the growing prevalence of AI-generated hoaxes targeting celebrities.

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Jane Fallon Confirmed Hospital Photos Are 100 Percent Fake

Source: MEGA Fallon clarified that photos showing her with tubes were 100 percent fabricated.

Fallon addressed the situation directly on social media, writing: "I've taken the post about the obituary down, because I don't want people to think I'm upset by it. I'm not. P----- off yes. But more, I just want people to know that any photos you see of me in hospital, looking sad or with tubes sticking out of me are 100 per cent fake – AI generated." Her comments underlined both her frustration and her attempt to reassure followers amid the confusion. Despite the incident, Fallon has continued to share candid updates about her health. In a recent video posted to Instagram, she said while holding her pet: "The surgeon said I can lift some weights, so I'm starting with this one (the cat.)

Jane Fallon Shared Health Update Ahead of Follow-up Operation

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Source: MEGA Fallon remained grateful for early detection after doctors identified the cancer.