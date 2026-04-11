Ivanka Trump Breaks Down in Tears Over Mom Ivana's Death and Husband Jared Kushner's Cancer Battle: 'You Can't Take Anything for Granted'

During the conversation on The Diary of a CEO podcast, Ivanka struggled to hold back tears while speaking about her grandmother, Marie Zelníčková — affectionately known as "Babi" — who helped raise her.

"My grandmother cooked every meal," she said. "She's unbelievably nurturing."

Now living with Ivanka, her husband Jared Kushner, and their children in Florida, Babi remains a central figure in their lives.

"It's a blessing to have her in our home and living with us," Ivanka added, noting how much she values the stories her grandmother shares about the past.

The emotional weight of the moment quickly became clear, as Ivanka paused and admitted: "I have a lot of love for this woman."