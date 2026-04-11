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Home > News > Ivanka Trump

Ivanka Trump Breaks Down in Tears Over Mom Ivana's Death and Husband Jared Kushner's Cancer Battle: 'You Can't Take Anything for Granted'

split image of Ivana Trump, Ivanka Trump, and Jared Kushner
Source: mega; @The Diary Of A CEO/YouTube; mega

Ivanka Trump became emotional during a rare podcast appearance as she reflected on deeply personal family struggles.

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April 11 2026, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

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Ivanka Trump showed a rare emotional side as she opened up about grief, family, and life's fragility during a candid podcast interview, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The first daughter became visibly tearful while reflecting on the women who shaped her life, as well as the personal challenges that have rocked her family in recent years.

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Emotional Moment

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image of She opened up about the loss of her mother, Ivana Trump, who died unexpectedly in 2022.
Source: @The Diary Of A CEO/YouTube

She opened up about the loss of her mother, Ivana Trump, who died unexpectedly in 2022.

During the conversation on The Diary of a CEO podcast, Ivanka struggled to hold back tears while speaking about her grandmother, Marie Zelníčková — affectionately known as "Babi" — who helped raise her.

"My grandmother cooked every meal," she said. "She's unbelievably nurturing."

Now living with Ivanka, her husband Jared Kushner, and their children in Florida, Babi remains a central figure in their lives.

"It's a blessing to have her in our home and living with us," Ivanka added, noting how much she values the stories her grandmother shares about the past.

The emotional weight of the moment quickly became clear, as Ivanka paused and admitted: "I have a lot of love for this woman."

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Source: @The Diary Of A CEO/YouTube

The first daughter shared her heartbreak that her children never got the chance to know their grandmother.

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Missing Her Mother

image of Ivanka also discussed her close bond with her own grandmother, who now lives with her family in Florida.
Source: @The Diary Of A CEO/YouTube

Ivanka also discussed her close bond with her own grandmother, who now lives with her family in Florida.

The discussion turned even more personal when Ivanka spoke about her late mother, Ivana Trump, who died in 2022.

"My mother taught me a lot about bringing intention to what you do," she said, becoming visibly emotional.

Ivanka later reflected on the lasting impact of that loss, admitting, "Losing a parent. It hits differently, you know, especially unexpectedly."

She also shared her heartbreak that her three children never got the chance to know their grandmother.

"We really keep her memory alive," she explained, emphasizing how important it is to pass down family stories.

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Health Battles

image of She revealed the challenges surrounding husband Jared Kushner's battle with thyroid cancer.
Source: @The Diary Of A CEO/YouTube

She revealed the challenges surrounding husband Jared Kushner's battle with thyroid cancer.

Beyond her mother's death, Ivanka revealed she faced multiple personal challenges at once — including her husband's ongoing health battle.

"I had just left Washington. Our life was in flux," she said. "Jared was diagnosed with thyroid cancer for a second time, and then my mother passed."

The difficult period ultimately led her to seek therapy as she navigated the emotional toll of so many life changes happening at once.

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Terrifying Moment

image of Ivanka recalled watching the attempted assassination of her father unfold in real time with her children nearby.
Source: @The Diary Of A CEO/YouTube

Ivanka recalled watching the attempted assassination of her father unfold in real time with her children nearby.

Ivanka also recalled the frightening moment she watched an assassination attempt on her father unfold in real time while with her children.

"I was horrified, and I was scared, and I was protective of my children," she said, noting she quickly realized he would be okay.

Reflecting on everything her family has endured, Ivanka shared the lasting lesson she's taken away.

"You can't take things for granted in life," she said. "You just can't take anything for granted."

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