EXCLUSIVE: Lisa Kudrow Hints at Serious Rift Between Her and 'Friends' Co-Stars As She Rages Over How She Was Treated During Time on Hit Show
April 11 2026, Published 12:00 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal Lisa Kudrow has hinted at a serious rift with her Friends co-stars, opening up about feeling sidelined during her time on the global hit sitcom.
The actress, 62, said she often felt like an afterthought while starring in Friends alongside Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer.
'The Sixth Friend'
The long-running Friends, which aired from 1994 to 2004, made all six stars household names, but Lisa Kudrow has now revealed she felt overlooked behind the scenes, fueling speculation of a "serious rift" that may have lingered beyond the show's success.
Kudrow said: "Nobody cared about me. There were certain parts of (my talent agency) that just referred to me as 'the sixth Friend.'"
She added, "There was no vision for me, and no expectations about the kind of career I could have. There was just, like, 'Boy, is she lucky she got on that show.'"
The comments have prompted renewed scrutiny of dynamics among the cast, with industry observers questioning whether Kudrow's experience reflected broader inequalities in how the ensemble was perceived at the time.
A TV industry source said: "What Lisa Kudrow is describing points to a rift between her and the rest of the Friends cast – not necessarily in personal relationships, but in how she was valued within the machinery around the show. Being labeled the 'sixth Friend' speaks to a hierarchy that, whether intentional or not, can leave lasting scars.
"It's not unusual for ensemble casts to be treated unevenly, but hearing it articulated so bluntly suggests there may have been tensions simmering beneath the surface that audiences never saw."
Another source close to the show's production said: "Her comments suggest she was battling against a perception problem from the start. Even within hugely successful projects, certain actors are elevated while others are quietly marginalized – and that can absolutely create feuds and rifts, if not outright conflict."
They added Kudrow's reflections highlight "how success doesn't always translate into equal recognition behind the scenes."
Lisa Kudrow Focuses on Career Legacy and New Chapter
Kudrow has since built a diverse career, including her acclaimed HBO series The Comeback, which she first starred in in 2005. She has also confirmed its latest season will be its last, framing the decision as a creative conclusion rather than an open-ended continuation.
Kudrow said, "We need to say third and final. I don't know if I'll want to do it again in 10 years, so let's be done, that way no one is asking what's next or whether we will even want to do more. The most respectful thing we can do for the audience and for the character is make it a three-part story. It's a trilogy, and this is the end."
In recent interviews, Kudrow has also spoken candidly about aging in Hollywood, revealing she is "excited to play older roles" and is "probably done" with Botox after trying it for the first time at 60. She said it contributed to irritation and added, "I am scared of having to see myself looking like my grandmother one day, but I'm excited to play older roles."
Reflecting on her career more broadly, Kudrow has emphasized her pride in projects that have resonated with audiences on her own terms, particularly The Comeback. She said: "I'm just thrilled and adore anyone who has the level of appreciation for The Comeback that meets the level of pride I have for doing that show. That is thrilling. I'm happy to hear that."