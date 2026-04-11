EXCLUSIVE: Lisa Kudrow Hints at Serious Rift Between Her and 'Friends' Co-Stars As She Rages Over How She Was Treated During Time on Hit Show

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'The Sixth Friend'

Source: MEGA Kudrow revealed talent agents often referred to her as the 'sixth Friend' back then.

The long-running Friends, which aired from 1994 to 2004, made all six stars household names, but Lisa Kudrow has now revealed she felt overlooked behind the scenes, fueling speculation of a "serious rift" that may have lingered beyond the show's success. Kudrow said: "Nobody cared about me. There were certain parts of (my talent agency) that just referred to me as 'the sixth Friend.'" She added, "There was no vision for me, and no expectations about the kind of career I could have. There was just, like, 'Boy, is she lucky she got on that show.'"

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Source: MEGA Kudrow hinted at a rift after feeling sidelined on the hit show 'Friends.'

The comments have prompted renewed scrutiny of dynamics among the cast, with industry observers questioning whether Kudrow's experience reflected broader inequalities in how the ensemble was perceived at the time. A TV industry source said: "What Lisa Kudrow is describing points to a rift between her and the rest of the Friends cast – not necessarily in personal relationships, but in how she was valued within the machinery around the show. Being labeled the 'sixth Friend' speaks to a hierarchy that, whether intentional or not, can leave lasting scars. "It's not unusual for ensemble casts to be treated unevenly, but hearing it articulated so bluntly suggests there may have been tensions simmering beneath the surface that audiences never saw."

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Source: MEGA The actress confirmed the upcoming third season of 'The Comeback' is the final one.

Another source close to the show's production said: "Her comments suggest she was battling against a perception problem from the start. Even within hugely successful projects, certain actors are elevated while others are quietly marginalized – and that can absolutely create feuds and rifts, if not outright conflict." They added Kudrow's reflections highlight "how success doesn't always translate into equal recognition behind the scenes."

Lisa Kudrow Focuses on Career Legacy and New Chapter

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Source: MEGA Kudrow expressed excitement about playing older roles while aging in Hollywood recently.