Megyn Kelly Claims Bryon Noem Quit Sex Rehab Early Before Returning to 'Bimbofication' Obsession

During a recent episode of her podcast , Megyn claimed that Bryon Noem quietly entered a sex addiction treatment program earlier this year, but failed to see it through before allegedly slipping back into the behavior that ultimately exposed his secret life .

Megyn Kelly turned up the heat on Kristi Noem 's already explosive family scandal, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

He later revealed he had begun a short-term therapy program while communicating with women online.

According to messages shown on Megyn's show, Bryon appeared to acknowledge he needed help as he entered treatment in January.

"I'm entering a therapy program. Much needed and much overdue. 40 days," he wrote in a January 12 message.

"I appreciate the conversations we had in getting to know you better. You seem like a great person," he added in the same exchange.

"I'm a work in progress!" Bryon continued.

The program, run by Pure Desire Ministries, is described as helping men who struggle with pornography, sexual addiction, and compulsive sexual behaviors, typically through a longer-term recovery process involving group meetings and guided work.

However, Bryon's reference to a 40-day timeline raised questions about how long he actually remained in treatment, with a source suggesting he may have exited early.