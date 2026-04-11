Megyn Kelly Claims Bryon Noem Quit Sex Rehab Early Before Returning to 'Bimbofication' Obsession
April 11 2026, Published 11:30 a.m. ET
Megyn Kelly turned up the heat on Kristi Noem's already explosive family scandal, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
During a recent episode of her podcast, Megyn claimed that Bryon Noem quietly entered a sex addiction treatment program earlier this year, but failed to see it through before allegedly slipping back into the behavior that ultimately exposed his secret life.
Rehab Stay Raises Questions
According to messages shown on Megyn's show, Bryon appeared to acknowledge he needed help as he entered treatment in January.
"I'm entering a therapy program. Much needed and much overdue. 40 days," he wrote in a January 12 message.
"I appreciate the conversations we had in getting to know you better. You seem like a great person," he added in the same exchange.
"I'm a work in progress!" Bryon continued.
The program, run by Pure Desire Ministries, is described as helping men who struggle with pornography, sexual addiction, and compulsive sexual behaviors, typically through a longer-term recovery process involving group meetings and guided work.
However, Bryon's reference to a 40-day timeline raised questions about how long he actually remained in treatment, with a source suggesting he may have exited early.
Texts Suggest Return to Old Habits
Despite his claims of working toward recovery, Bryon was soon allegedly back to engaging in similar behavior.
By March 2026, he was in contact with fetish model Nicole Raccagno, and his messages appeared to turn emotional.
"I seem to be falling in love with you. I do love you," he allegedly wrote in a March 10 message.
"Miss you," he added in another exchange. "Would so love to date you," he continued.
The messages were reportedly sent just days after Kristi was fired as Homeland Security secretary, further intensifying the fallout surrounding the family.
Scandal Explodes Into Public View
The controversy erupted after Bryon's alleged private life — including his involvement in a niche fetish community and photos of him wearing prosthetic breasts — became public.
Kristi addressed the situation, admitting she was "devastated" and that the family had been "blindsided" by the revelations.
Secret Recordings Reveal Shocking Gender Fantasy Confessions
The scandal escalated further when alleged recordings involving dominatrix Shy Sotomayor revealed Bryon discussing his desire to become a woman.
In one exchange, per Daily Mail, Sotomayor asked, "So much better than your wife, aren’t I?" — to which Bryon allegedly replied, "You're so much better."
He later suggested, "I can see us leaving our spouses for each other," before raising the idea of transitioning, asking, "Do you want me to be a woman?"
When she responded, "Do you want to be a woman for me?" Bryon allegedly said, "I think I do."
"I want to be a Crystal so bad. I want to be a woman so bad," he added, referring to a feminine name he had chosen.