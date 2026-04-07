'Ultimate Bimbo Bride': Kristi Noem's Husband Begged Fetish Model to 'Marry Him' and Bankrolled Thousands of Dollars to Her for Lavish Gifts and 'Bigger Breasts'
April 7 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
Bryon Noem may be married to Kristi Noem, but a Barbie doll fetish model has claimed the former Secretary of Homeland Security begged her to tie the knot with him, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Noems' life has been turned upside down after Bryon's kinks, including wearing fake breasts, were exposed.
'Bryon Was Addicted to My Enormous Breasts'
The fetish model, Nicole Raccagno, 47, has now leaked some of their interactions, claiming Bryon bankrolled her "trophy bimbo" lifestyle, handing over thousands of dollars for her to buy everything from handbags to diamond rings.
In exchange? The now 47-year-old sent him videos of her 38N bust, as well as partook in dirty chats in which, according to Raccagno, Bryon confessed to wearing a pink thong.
"Bryon was addicted to my bombshell Barbie curves and enormous breasts," she claimed to Daily Mail. "He gave me whatever I wanted – shoes, handbags, even bigger boobs. He wanted me to be his ultimate bimbo bride."
However, Bryon did more than that; according to Raccagno, he even confessed to wanting her hand in marriage.
Bryon Noem Wanted to 'Marry' Fetish Model
"Would love to marry you," Bryon allegedly wrote to the popular "bimbo model," in a message Raccagno claimed was just five days after his wife, Kristi, was booted from her high-level position by President Trump.
She explained: "I don't follow politics, I'm selling a fantasy. It might be crazy that people have wives, but that's my job. I think he's a gentleman. He has some kinks, but guess what, everybody does."
Raccagno also claimed Bryon followed her OnlyFans page as "Jason," and proceeded to send her messages and money, as well as reveal his kinks.
"He said he liked a pink thong," she claimed of the alleged chats. "He would say, 'I have one.' He would just say he likes pink; that he wants to be a bimbo like me. I don't judge. You're paying some of my bills, so yeah, whatever makes you happy."
Bryon Noem's Kinks Exposed
On Tuesday, March 31, a report exposed all of Bryon's sexual interests, listing "hundreds" of messages believed to have been sent by three women from the fetish scene, where Bryon praised their heavily augmented appearances. He also confessed to being all about "huge, huge ridiculous boobs."
According to the report, the father-of-three posted photos of himself wearing a skin-tight suit. In one picture, Bryon, who married Kristi in 1992, appears to have put balloons in his shirt to make it seem he had breasts.
Raccagno recalled one of their alleged interactions, and claimed, "He would say, 'Hi Bimbo God. Your boobs are so good. You're so perfect'" as well as "You're the boss.'"
She claimed: "He was like, 'I want to be your slave.' So I called him Slave Babe. I would strip out of hot bikinis, lingerie, and dresses, and then send him the videos. He loved them. He'd always say they're hot, they're sexy."
Bryon Noem Accused of Spending $1,500 a Month on Fetish Model
Kristi Noem's Cross-Dressing Husband Bryon Confessed to 'Wearing Pink Thongs' in Dirty Texts With Fetish Model — As His 'Kink' For Yoga Pants is Exposed
According to Raccagno, Bryon also spent "$1,500 every month" for her videos to "help me pay half my rent. "He would never say no to me. He had to pay for my fillers, my Botox. Whenever I was not looking like a hot bimbo, he would give me money."
She claimed, "I was his bimbo girlfriend, and then I was his bimbo fiancée. He said, 'hey bimbo God, go pick out some rings. I know you want a diamond ring.'"
In response to the shocking report, Kristi is said to have been left "devastated." The family's spokesperson added they were "blindsided by this, and they ask for privacy and prayers at the time."
As for Bryon's response, he did not deny having these types of exchanges with the models or sharing photos of himself dressed as a woman.
Trump also reacted to the scandal, telling reporters, "I haven't seen anything. I don't know anything about it. That's too bad, but I just know nothing about it."