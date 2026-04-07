'Ultimate Bimbo Bride': Kristi Noem's Husband Begged Fetish Model to 'Marry Him' and Bankrolled Thousands of Dollars to Her for Lavish Gifts and 'Bigger Breasts'

The fetish model, Nicole Raccagno, 47, has now leaked some of their interactions, claiming Bryon bankrolled her "trophy bimbo" lifestyle, handing over thousands of dollars for her to buy everything from handbags to diamond rings.

In exchange? The now 47-year-old sent him videos of her 38N bust, as well as partook in dirty chats in which, according to Raccagno, Bryon confessed to wearing a pink thong.

"Bryon was addicted to my bombshell Barbie curves and enormous breasts," she claimed to Daily Mail. "He gave me whatever I wanted – shoes, handbags, even bigger boobs. He wanted me to be his ultimate bimbo bride."

However, Bryon did more than that; according to Raccagno, he even confessed to wanting her hand in marriage.