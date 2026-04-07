Trump 'Loves Gossip': Megyn Kelly Claims Prez 'Knew' About Fired 'ICE Barbie' Kristi Noem's Husband's 'Bimbofication' Scandal Before Photo Leak

While the revelation was a shock for many, Kelly contends Bryon's kink was an "open secret" within the White House.

"There's no way he didn't [know]. If it was in the White House, he knew. Trump loves gossip," Kelly shared on a recent episode of her podcast. She then paused to defend her presidential bestie.

"I mean, to his credit, he wouldn't run around like betraying the secret to the public on Kristi Noem, but it is a problem because [Noem] was blackmailable," Kelly continued. "[Her husband] was blackmailable. He was living with the DHS chief and had a massive secret. Like, what would stop somebody?"