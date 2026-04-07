Trump 'Loves Gossip': Megyn Kelly Claims Prez 'Knew' About Fired 'ICE Barbie' Kristi Noem's Husband's 'Bimbofication' Scandal Before Photo Leak
April 7 2026, Published 12:45 p.m. ET
Megyn Kelly says there is "no way" President Trump did not know about Kristi Noem's husband's "bimbofication" fetish, RadarOnline.com can report.
Bryon Noem's secret cross-dressing passion was recently exposed, in what the podcaster suggested was a planned ploy to drum up sympathy after Trump booted Kristi from her DHS leadership role.
Bryon Noem's Choice
As Radar readers know, Bryon allegedly paid three very large-breasted "bimbofication" models $25,000 for racy online chats.
When the blackmail payments stopped, one of the models leaked pictures to the Daily Mail of Bryon wearing balloons under a tight shirt and pink hot pants as part of a strange fetish known as "bimbofication," in which adult performers augment their breasts with saline to look like a "Barbie doll."
While the revelation was a shock for many, Kelly contends Bryon's kink was an "open secret" within the White House.
"There's no way he didn't [know]. If it was in the White House, he knew. Trump loves gossip," Kelly shared on a recent episode of her podcast. She then paused to defend her presidential bestie.
"I mean, to his credit, he wouldn't run around like betraying the secret to the public on Kristi Noem, but it is a problem because [Noem] was blackmailable," Kelly continued. "[Her husband] was blackmailable. He was living with the DHS chief and had a massive secret. Like, what would stop somebody?"
Were the Photos Leaked on Purpose?
Kelly also insinuated the obsessions were purposely made public by the disgruntled models.
"There are rumors now, and some reporting even that the reason this came out, I've heard that it was like bitter women in the big-breasted world who were blackmailing him for money, who weren't getting paid, so that they came out with it," Kelly acknowledged.
"But I've also read and heard a suspected theory that it was Kristi Noem who leaked it to engender sympathy for her because she took such a beating getting fired in part because of the Corey Lewandowski affair, allegedly, and she wanted people to know, hello, this is what I'm dealing with," the podcaster observed about Bryon, whom Kristi has been married to for 33 years.
Megyn Kelly Shares Sympathy
Kelly confessed she actually felt a tinge of sorrow for Kristi, defending that "it puts a totally different spin on the affair she's allegedly been having with Corey Lewandowski."
"Who could blame her? It feels almost noble at this point," she added, before quickly covering her own controversial remarks. "I mean, like it's not noble. They're both married, have children, and all.
"I'm just saying it definitely gives a different look" at the alleged affair, "because you never know what's going on in someone's marriage."
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'His Kink Was Yoga Pants'
Webcam model and performer Lydia Love claimed she and Kristi's husband had exchanges through the live streaming website CamSoda, and in a new interview revealed Bryon liked to "perform" a "submissive" role to her dominator in what is known online as the "femdom" kink.
"He would try to talk more femininely. His kink was yoga pants," she explained. "He wanted to be the star of the show and really show off. I would hype him up."
Bryon was seen in selfies leaked on March 31 showing him wearing tight T-shirts with large balloons underneath to simulate breasts. He wore a pair of pink hot pants in one snapshot, and green yoga shorts in another.
His face was clearly visible in the pictures, which featured him puckering up for the webcam. Bryon hasn't denied that it was him in the pictures, but said that his kink activity was not a national security risk for his wife, who experts warned could have been the subject of blackmail resulting from the risqué snapshots.