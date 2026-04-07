Kristi Noem's Cross-Dressing Husband Bryon Confessed to 'Wearing Pink Thongs' in Dirty Texts With Fetish Model — As His 'Kink' For Yoga Pants is Exposed

Raccagno said she first encountered Bryon in 2020, when he began following her PlasticBarbie2000 OnlyFans page under the name "Jason," while the South Dakota insurance salesman claimed to be from Chicago to further disguise his identity.

The former rancher shelled out $250 a month for access to Raccagno's VIP subscriber content, including private messaging.

He began sending her money and gushing messages, including one reading "You're the one that I love."

Raccagno claimed Bryon wanted to look just like her oversized "Barbie" aesthetic himself, as seen in photos published by the Daily Mail showing him in a tight pink top with large balloons underneath for "breasts" along with pink hot pants.

"He said he liked a pink thong. He would say, 'I have one.' He would just say he likes pink, that he wants to be a bimbo like me," the platinum blonde revealed about their raunchy video calls.

While it seemed Bryon was catching feelings for Raccagno, it was all business on her end.

"I don't judge. You're paying some of my bills, so yeah, whatever makes you happy," she explained.