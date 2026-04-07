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Home > Politics > Kristi Noem

Kristi Noem's Cross-Dressing Husband Bryon Confessed to 'Wearing Pink Thongs' in Dirty Texts With Fetish Model — As His 'Kink' For Yoga Pants is Exposed

Photo of Bryon Noem and Ncole Raccagno
Source: @sdbryonnoem/Instagram, @plastictrophybimbo/Instagram

Bimbo fetish model Nicole Raccagno is spilling her secrets about Bryon Noem.

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April 7 2026, Published 5:31 p.m. ET

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Kristi Noem is facing new humiliation, as one of her husband Bryon Noem's "trophy bimbos" has revealed how much money he spent lavishing her with gifts and how he had a "kink" for yoga pants, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Ultra busty fetish model Nicole Raccagno revealed in a bombshell new interview Bryon repeatedly told her "You're the one I love," and even begged her to marry him, despite already having Kristi as his wife.

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Bryon Noem Was 'Addicted' to Fetish Model's 'Barbie Curves'

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Photo of Nicole Raccagno
Source: @plastictrophybimbo/Instagram

Nicole Raccagno claimed Bryon Noem paid to get her bust increased to a 2,500cc.

"Bryon was addicted to my bombshell Barbie curves and enormous breasts," Raccagno bragged to the Daily Mail in a tell-all published on April 7, referring to her ginormous 38N bust.

She then alleged that Bryon paid for an even larger breast enhancement, shelling out $2,000 to have her bust expanded to a massive size of 2,500cc.

"He gave me whatever I wanted – shoes, handbags, even bigger boobs. He wanted me to be his ultimate bimbo bride," Raccagno dished.

The model said she last spoke to Bryon at the beginning of March, when he messaged her, "Would love to marry you."

The exchange occurred mere days before Donald Trump had humiliatingly fired Kristi from her position as Secretary of Homeland Security.

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Bryon Noem Wanted to Be a 'Bimbo' Like Nicole Raccagno

Photo of Bryon Noem and Nicole Raccagno
Source: @sdbryonnoem/Instagram, @plastictrophybimbo/Instagram

Nicole Raccagno shared scandalous details about her exchanges with Bryon Noem.

Raccagno said she first encountered Bryon in 2020, when he began following her PlasticBarbie2000 OnlyFans page under the name "Jason," while the South Dakota insurance salesman claimed to be from Chicago to further disguise his identity.

The former rancher shelled out $250 a month for access to Raccagno's VIP subscriber content, including private messaging.

He began sending her money and gushing messages, including one reading "You're the one that I love."

Raccagno claimed Bryon wanted to look just like her oversized "Barbie" aesthetic himself, as seen in photos published by the Daily Mail showing him in a tight pink top with large balloons underneath for "breasts" along with pink hot pants.

"He said he liked a pink thong. He would say, 'I have one.' He would just say he likes pink, that he wants to be a bimbo like me," the platinum blonde revealed about their raunchy video calls.

While it seemed Bryon was catching feelings for Raccagno, it was all business on her end.

"I don't judge. You're paying some of my bills, so yeah, whatever makes you happy," she explained.

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Nicole Raccagno Wasn't Surprised by Bryon Noem's 'Kinks'

Photo of Nicole Raccagno
Source: @plastictrophybimbo/Instagram

Fetish model Nicole Raccagno claimed Bryon Noem helped pay for her luxury lifestyle.

Las Vegas-based Raccagno was initially unaware that her client was married to one of the most powerful women in the United States.

"I don't follow politics, I'm selling a fantasy," she insisted, adding, about her profession as a bimbofication fetish model, "It might be crazy that people have wives, but that's my job," as she charges a whopping $20 per minute for one-on-one video chats.

As for Bryon, Raccagno didn't think his cross-dressing fetish or obsession with huge-busted women was all that out of the ordinary.

"I think he's a gentleman. He has some kinks, but, guess what, everybody does," she noted.

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Photo of Bryon Noem, Kristi Noem

'Ultimate Bimbo Bride': Kristi Noem's Husband Begged Fetish Model to 'Marry Him' and Bankrolled Thousands of Dollars to Her for Lavish Gifts and 'Bigger Breasts'

Kristi Noem Claimed She Was 'Blindsided' by Her Husband's Fetish Activities

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Photo of Bryon and Kristi Noem
Source: @sdbryonnoem/Instagram

Kristi Noem claimed she was 'blindsided' by her husband's cross-dressing fetish.

The former First Gentleman of South Dakota did not deny the fetish photos published by the Daily Mail were of him, but hasn't spoken out further about the subject.

Kristi's rep released a statement on the matter, saying she was "devastated" and that her whole family, including the three adult children she shared with Bryon, were "blindsided," pleading for privacy regarding the whole messy situation.

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