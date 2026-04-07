'A Whole Civilization Will Die Tonight': Trump Issues Chilling Warning If Iran Fails to Meet His Deadline
April 7 2026, Published 5:30 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump has escalated tensions with Iran to a chilling new level, warning that "a whole civilization will die tonight" as his deadline for a ceasefire deal looms, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The alarming message came just hours before the U.S. is expected to take military action if Tehran refuses to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
Trump's Terrifying Warning
Trump issued the stark warning in a Truth Social post on Tuesday, April 7, framing the moment as a turning point.
"A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again," he wrote. "I don't want that to happen, but it probably will."
He went further, suggesting regime change was already underway.
"However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS?" he added.
"We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World," Trump continued. "47 years of extortion, corruption, and death will finally end. God Bless the Great People of Iran!"
Deadline for Destruction
The remarks follow days of escalating threats tied to Iran's disruption of the Strait of Hormuz.
Trump has warned of devastating action if Iran fails to comply, previously vowing to bomb the country into the "Stone Ages."
At a Monday press conference, he claimed the U.S. had a plan "where every bridge in Iran will be decimated... where every power plant in Iran will be out of business – burning, exploding and never to be used again."
Speaking to Fox News, anchor Brett Baier relayed Trump's latest position: "He said 8 p.m. is happening... if we get to that point, there is going to be an attack like they have not seen."
Backlash Erupts
Top Democrats swiftly condemned the comments.
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said, "Donald Trump is completely unhinged. His statement, threatening to eradicate an entire civilization, shocks the conscience and requires a decisive congressional response.
"The House must come back into session immediately... before Donald Trump plunges our country into World War III."
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and fellow lawmakers warned: "We speak today with one voice... to condemn President Trump's threat to extinguish an entire civilization."
They added that such actions would be "a war crime... and a moral failure."
Senator Elissa Slotkin cautioned: "I hope and believe our troops... will have the moral clarity to push back if they are given clearly illegal orders."
GOP Divide Deepens
Some Republicans stayed quiet, but others took sharply different positions.
Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has increasingly distanced herself from Trump in recent months, blasted the threat, posting: "25TH AMENDMENT!!! Not a single bomb has dropped on America. We cannot kill an entire civilization. This is evil and madness."
Meanwhile, longtime Trump supporter Megyn Kelly signaled unwavering loyalty, saying on her podcast: "Trump could drop a nuke and I’d still vote Republican."