'A Whole Civilization Will Die Tonight': Trump Issues Chilling Warning If Iran Fails to Meet His Deadline

Trump issued the stark warning in a Truth Social post on Tuesday, April 7, framing the moment as a turning point.

"A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again," he wrote. "I don't want that to happen, but it probably will."

He went further, suggesting regime change was already underway.

"However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS?" he added.

"We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World," Trump continued. "47 years of extortion, corruption, and death will finally end. God Bless the Great People of Iran!"