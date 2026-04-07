EXCLUSIVE: Michael Jackson's Hidden Shame Exposed — 'He Was a Secret Make-Up Shoplifter!'

The series focuses on the years following the trial, when Michael Jackson, who died in 2009 aged 50, was grappling with mounting debts and a shifting public image.

The allegations stem from an incident in June 2006 at a clinic in Ireland, where Jackson had sought aesthetic treatments.

Dr Patrick Treacy, the clinic's resident aesthetics doctor, said: "(Jackson) didn't really have any money, I mean, his credit cards bounced on many occasions."

He added: "I remember one time he was in our big glass showroom and he started pocketing quite a lot of the cosmetics. Some of the things were worth between $100 and $500, and he had a big coat on, and when I ran into him, he had as many as 20 to 30 of these products in his pockets."