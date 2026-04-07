EXCLUSIVE: Michael Jackson's Hidden Shame Exposed — 'He Was a Secret Make-Up Shoplifter!'
April 7 2026, Published 5:02 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal Michael Jackson's legacy is once again being haunted by allegations of his bad behavior – with a new documentary alleging the late pop star secretly shoplifted cosmetics during a period of financial strain.
The revelations emerge in Michael Jackson: An American Tragedy, a three-part series set to air on BBC Two, which examines Jackson's life after his 2005 acquittal on child molestation charges.
Doctor Claims Singer Took Cosmetics From Clinic
The series focuses on the years following the trial, when Michael Jackson, who died in 2009 aged 50, was grappling with mounting debts and a shifting public image.
The allegations stem from an incident in June 2006 at a clinic in Ireland, where Jackson had sought aesthetic treatments.
Dr Patrick Treacy, the clinic's resident aesthetics doctor, said: "(Jackson) didn't really have any money, I mean, his credit cards bounced on many occasions."
He added: "I remember one time he was in our big glass showroom and he started pocketing quite a lot of the cosmetics. Some of the things were worth between $100 and $500, and he had a big coat on, and when I ran into him, he had as many as 20 to 30 of these products in his pockets."
Financial Struggles and Image Pressures Highlighted
Treacy added Jackson "just laughed" when confronted, describing the moment as surreal given the singer's global fame.
He also said Jackson had "entrusted" the clinic with his "aesthetic treatments," offering a glimpse into the singer's preoccupation with his appearance during this period.
Discussing those treatments, Treacy said: "The bottom of his ankles were beginning to turn black again, and he wanted us to increase the bleaching cream to a stronger percentage."
The comments underscore the physical and psychological pressures Jackson faced as he attempted to maintain his image while navigating declining finances.
Sources familiar with the documentary said the alleged incident reflects a broader pattern of instability.
One insider said: "This paints a picture of someone who, despite immense fame, was dealing with very real financial and personal struggles behind the scenes."
Another added: "The idea of Michael Jackson shoplifting – even something as small as cosmetics – speaks to how far things had shifted from his peak."
Family Speaks Out on Singer's Legacy
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Jackson's financial difficulties during this period have been widely documented, with reports of mounting debts linked to his Neverland Ranch and declining income following years of legal battles and reputational damage.
The documentary also revisits the controversies that defined Jackson's later years, including the 2005 trial that resulted in his acquittal, but left lasting scars on his career.
Jackson's sister, La Toya Jackson, appears in the series, offering a personal perspective on her brother's life.
She says: "People don't know my brother, they never did. They thought they did, and I think it's important for the public, the world, to see – I don't want to say the truth – but (to see) from a family member's perspective."
The series draws on interviews with other family members, former managers, and associates to chart Jackson's rise from child star to global icon, and the subsequent decline that saw his personal and financial challenges intensify.
One source said: "It's a deeply uncomfortable portrayal because it strips away the myth and shows a much more vulnerable figure. Moments like the alleged shoplifting incident are shocking, but they also humanize someone who had become almost untouchable in the imagination of his fans."