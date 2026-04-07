Revealed: What Kanye West Really Thinks about Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian Dating Lewis Hamilton — As Pair Finally Go 'Instagram Official'

A West insider told PageSix: "This is a good thing. Kanye (isn't) questioning 'Is Lewis a good person?' He's a sweet, smart person, a good person and an incredible athlete," adding that Hamilton is an "acquaintance" of the rapper's inner circle.

Last month, Hamilton, 41, accompanied Kardashian and three of her kids with West – daughter Chicago, eight, and sons Saint, 10, and Psalm, six – on vacation in Tokyo. Eldest daughter North, 12, was not seen in the posted photos from the trip.

Hamilton and Saint were spotted in a fan video shopping together at SNKRDUNK, a store selling shoes, clothing, and rare Pokémon cards.

"He feels at peace right now with Lewis being around his kids," the source said of West. "He was trustful about that. He loves (Kardashian) in a way that he wants (the best for) her well-being."