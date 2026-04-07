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Home > Celebrity > Kanye West

Revealed: What Kanye West Really Thinks about Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian Dating Lewis Hamilton — As Pair Finally Go 'Instagram Official'

picture of Kanye West, Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian
Source: MEGA

Kanye West's thoughts on ex-wife Kim Kardashian dating Lewis Hamilton have been revealed by insiders close to the rapper.

April 7 2026, Published 4:45 p.m. ET

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Kanye West has given his blessing to ex-wife Kim Kardashian's new relationship with Lewis Hamilton, just as the couple went "Instagram Official," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The controversial rapper, 48, sees their romance as a positive, given the F1 champ's personality and sporting prowess.

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'This Is A Good Thing'

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picture of Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian
Source: MEGA

West has been positive about Kardashian's relationship with the F1 star.

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A West insider told PageSix: "This is a good thing. Kanye (isn't) questioning 'Is Lewis a good person?' He's a sweet, smart person, a good person and an incredible athlete," adding that Hamilton is an "acquaintance" of the rapper's inner circle.

Last month, Hamilton, 41, accompanied Kardashian and three of her kids with West – daughter Chicago, eight, and sons Saint, 10, and Psalm, six – on vacation in Tokyo. Eldest daughter North, 12, was not seen in the posted photos from the trip.

Hamilton and Saint were spotted in a fan video shopping together at SNKRDUNK, a store selling shoes, clothing, and rare Pokémon cards.

"He feels at peace right now with Lewis being around his kids," the source said of West. "He was trustful about that. He loves (Kardashian) in a way that he wants (the best for) her well-being."

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Confirming Relationship On Social Media

picture of Lewis Hamilton
Source: @lewishamilton;Instagram

Kardashian is filmed being taken for a ride in Hamilton's Ferrari.

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Kardashian and F1 ace Hamilton finally confirmed their romance on an Instagram video posted on the Brit's profile.

The footage showed Hamilton performing donuts in a Ferrari with Kardashian sitting in the front seat. West has been commenting about his ex-wife's other romances since their 2022 divorce, namely Pete Davidson.

During that nine-month relationship, West released a song threatening to "beat Pete Davidson's a--" and released a music video in which he kidnapped and buried a cartoon version of the comedian, whom he snidely nicknamed "Skete."

"He did hate Pete Davidson," the source said.

"That made me feel really sad," Kardashian told Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper in October 2025. "That really wasn't fair for (Davidson).”

The insider said that, back then, West "was traumatized because he lost the love of his life," adding that, now, the Gold Digger rapper "admits why he lost her … He brought a lot of chaos to her … but he also brought chaos to the world. He looks back and says 'Oh my god.'"

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'Toxic Behavior Triggered Split'

picture of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian
Source: MEGA

Kardashian's blamed West erratic behavior for their marriage split.

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Kardashian has blamed West's "toxic" behavior for their split, referring to his manic "episodes" on Call Her Daddy.

"I didn't like the feeling of someone talking bad about my kids, grandmother, aunts, all of those feelings," Kardashian told host Cooper, adding that her ex had also revealed too many personal issues, including when he publicly said they had considered getting an abortion during her pregnancy with North.

She also cited "lack of stability" and "not feeling safe emotionally and financially" in the marriage, recalling that she might come home to five new Lamborghinis, only for West to give them away to friends in the midst of "an episode."

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picture of Kanye west
Source: MEGA

The rapper has been guiding daughter North's fledgling music career.

Meanwhile, the source claims West has been nurturing his daughter North's music career.

She released the song Piercing On My Hand in February and has had features on songs by her dad, FKA Twigs, and King Combs, the son of Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

"He's proud. I saw North – she said, 'I'm a rapper now'" the source added. "She's fire. She's a fire MC."

Asked about Kardashian deciding to homeschool the tween, the insider confirmed: "She’s being educated between her dad and her mom's … views of the world."

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