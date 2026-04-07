Gypsy Rose Blanchard Looks Nearly Unrecognizable as She Shows Off Dramatic Transformation in Tiny Hooters Outfit — After Former Convict Denies Using Weight-Loss Drugs

The former convict, 34, dressed in the restaurant's iconic fitted white logo tank top and tiny orange shorts, held a plate of chicken tenders in a fun Instagram video mocking "expectation versus reality."

Gypsy Rose Blanchard flaunted that she can now rock a Hooters Girl uniform, looking unrecognizable after her dramatic weight loss without the help of GLP-1 medication, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Blanchard wowed in the tank-and-shorts combo, offering a view from the backside before turning to hold the plate with a sultry expression while at home in her kitchen.

"What my man expects when we're having chicken for dinner," she wrote on the screen, referring to boyfriend Ken Urker.

The video then cut to the Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup star in a baggy gray men's T-shirt and matching sweats walking away from her kitchen with the same plate of food, while makeup-free.

"Expectation VS reality. Sending love to all the Hooters gals out there!" Blanchard wrote in the caption.