Gypsy Rose Blanchard Looks Nearly Unrecognizable as She Shows Off Dramatic Transformation in Tiny Hooters Outfit — After Former Convict Denies Using Weight-Loss Drugs
April 7 2026, Published 4:20 p.m. ET
Gypsy Rose Blanchard flaunted that she can now rock a Hooters Girl uniform, looking unrecognizable after her dramatic weight loss without the help of GLP-1 medication, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former convict, 34, dressed in the restaurant's iconic fitted white logo tank top and tiny orange shorts, held a plate of chicken tenders in a fun Instagram video mocking "expectation versus reality."
Gypsy Rose Blanchard Perfectly Channels a Hooter Girl
Blanchard wowed in the tank-and-shorts combo, offering a view from the backside before turning to hold the plate with a sultry expression while at home in her kitchen.
"What my man expects when we're having chicken for dinner," she wrote on the screen, referring to boyfriend Ken Urker.
The video then cut to the Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup star in a baggy gray men's T-shirt and matching sweats walking away from her kitchen with the same plate of food, while makeup-free.
"Expectation VS reality. Sending love to all the Hooters gals out there!" Blanchard wrote in the caption.
Fans Wowed by 'Glowing' Gypsy Rose Blanchard
Blanchard then recounted how Urker didn't even get to eat the meal she had prepared for the video.
"Funny story, so yesterday Ken comes home and says, 'Where is the chicken from the video?' I said, 'Oh, it was just a prop. 'He said you air-fried chicken just to make the video? I said yep lol the eye twitch was so real," she added in the comments section.
Fans raved over how incredible Blanchard looked, with one gushing, "Girl, you are glowing!"
"So cute! And you look fabulous," a second person wrote, while a third cheered, "She's really coming into her own…own it girl!!!"
Flaunting Her Figure
Blanchard has attributed her massive weight loss to lifestyle changes and better food options after being released from prison in December 2023, while denying the use of GLP-1 medication.
She served approximately 8.5 years of her 10-year sentence for her role in the 2015 murder of her abusive mother, Dee Dee Blanchard.
The mother of one stepped on a scale while wearing a sports bra in a March 4 Instagram video, revealing she weighed a slim 108.2 pounds.
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'My Whole Life Adjusted to My Freedom'
"My weight loss came from life circumstances," Blanchard began in the caption.
"I’m not gatekeeping ... After being released two years ago, my lifestyle changed a lot, from commissary junk food to home-cooked meals and trying new foods," she continued, revealing that she shed the pounds without hitting the gym.
"I don't follow a workout routine (though I’d love one), I don’t limit my diet, and I don’t use GLP-1. I wasn’t actively trying to lose weight… my whole life just changed and adjusted to freedom," Blanchard celebrated.
The author of the My Time to Stand memoir has made the most of her life post-prison.
She rekindled her romance with her former fiancé, Urker, in 2024 after filing for divorce from her estranged husband, Ryan Anderson, whom she married in July 2022 while still in prison.
Blanchard and Urker became parents on December 28, 2024, when she gave birth to the couple's daughter, Aurora.