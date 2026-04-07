EXCLUSIVE: Gobby Golden Globes Host Ricky Gervais Rocked by Brutal Trolling Over Partner's Cancer — 'You Don't Find THIS Funny, Do You?'

Ricky Gervais has been left facing a wave of online trolling amid his partner's cancer battle, with critics taunting the outspoken comic by asking him why he's not making jokes about the disease – after a fake obituary about Jane Fallon spread across social media. The backlash comes as Gervais, 64, navigates a deeply personal crisis while Fallon, 65, undergoes treatment for breast cancer following a diagnosis earlier this year.

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Trolls Target Ricky Gervais Over Fake Jane Fallon Hospital Photos

Source: MEGA Ricky Gervais was taunted by critics asking why he avoided making jokes.

The trolling has erupted amid fabricated posts, including AI-generated images depicting Jane Fallon in hospital, falsely claiming she had died. The incident quickly spiraled online, drawing both sympathy – and now a darker strain of commentary aimed at the comedian's long-established reputation for provocative humor. Sources said the trolling has taken on a pointed tone. One insider said: "Ricky is being targeted by trolls asking him why he's not making cancer jokes when he seems to find everything else funny." Another source added: "There's a nasty edge to it – people are using forums to ask Ricky, 'You don't find this funny, do you?' as if this is some kind of punchline. It's relentless and deeply personal."

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Comedian Shaken by Fake Epitaph Targeting Ailing Partner

Source: MEGA Ricky Gervais faced a wave of online trolling as Jane Fallon battled breast cancer.

A source close to the couple said: "Ricky was left absolutely reeling when he saw the fake epitaph – it left him shocked, disturbed and deeply disgusted. To see something so final and so cruel written about someone he loves, especially while she is going through cancer treatment, felt beyond the pale." They added: "There's anger as much as disbelief. It's the kind of thing that cuts through any public persona – it's personal, and it's hurtful." Fallon has continued to speak candidly about her condition, revealing she was diagnosed after a routine mammogram and has since undergone surgery. In updates shared with followers, she described how doctors had "basically got it all," though she will require a further operation to ensure clear margins.

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Jane Fallon Blasts 'Disgusting' AI Photos and Fake Obituaries

Source: MEGA Fallon clarified that photos of her with tubes in a hospital were 100 percent fake.

The author has also addressed the false epitaph directly. She said: "I've taken the post about the obituary down, because I don't want people to think I'm upset by it. I'm not. P----- off, yes. But more, I just want people to know that any photos you see of me in hospital, looking sad or with tubes sticking out of me are 100 per cent fake – AI generated." In a separate update, Fallon offered a glimpse into her recovery with characteristic humor. She said in a video while clutching her pet: "The surgeon said I can lift some weights so I'm starting with this one (the cat.) Just a little update – all is good. "Yesterday I had my follow-up and they have basically got it all. What they haven't got is a clear margin around the edge of what they have taken so I am going to have to have another op. "It will be just to make sure they get everything, which is a bit of a pain, but it isn't a worry – they just need to make sure they have a clear margin, so will be the exact same operation as last time."

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Source: MEGA Gervais previously defended his boundary-pushing comedy during several Golden Globe stints.