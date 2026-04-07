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EXCLUSIVE: Savannah Guthrie Facing 'Ambiguous Loss' Trauma After Mom Nancy's Abduction — With Top Doctor Insisting 'It's Worse Than Grief'

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Source: mega; @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Savannah Guthrie's situation has been described by an expert as more complex than traditional grief.

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April 7 2026, Published 3:56 p.m. ET

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Savannah Guthrie's emotional return to Today comes as the search for her missing mother stretches on, and an expert says the psychological toll may be even more complicated than grief itself, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A neuropsychologist tells Radar the uncertainty surrounding her mother's disappearance places Guthrie in a uniquely distressing mental state known as "ambiguous loss."

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'Worse Than Grief'

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image of The neuropsychologist said she is experiencing ambiguous loss due to the lack of answers.
Source: mega

The neuropsychologist said she is experiencing ambiguous loss due to the lack of answers.

Neuropsychologist Dr. Sanam Hafeez explained Guthrie is not yet able to process her situation as traditional grief.

"Savannah isn't dealing with grief quite yet, there's no certainty of loss at this point. What she's dealing with is worse, psychologically speaking," she explained.

"It's known as ambiguous loss, and because your mind cannot grieve something it doesn't know that it can grieve," Dr. Hafeez added.

She said the lack of answers can leave the brain trapped in a cycle it cannot resolve.

"When someone you love is missing, there's no closure, no defined grief, no ritual to follow. The mind is essentially stuck in a loop of uncertainty it can't resolve," the doctor explained.

Despite the circumstances, Dr. Hafeez noted Guthrie's resilience.

"If she's getting through each day at this point, she's doing incredible," she complimented.

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Routine 'Keeping Her Functional'

image of The expert explained that without certainty, the brain cannot fully process grief.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

The expert explained that without certainty, the brain cannot fully process grief.

The same expert previously told Radar that returning to work may be playing a crucial role in how Guthrie is coping day-to-day.

Rather than avoiding her emotions, the neuropsychologist explained that stepping back into a structured environment can help stabilize the mind during prolonged uncertainty.

"Returning to that anchor desk isn't avoidance, it's actually a clinically sound response to an ambiguous loss situation, which is one of the most psychologically destabilizing experiences a person can face,” she explained.

She added that routine can provide a temporary sense of control when everything else feels unresolved.

"Routine, especially one as structured and identity-reinforcing as a high-profile job, gives the nervous system something concrete to regulate around," the doctor detailed.

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First Day Back

image of Guthrie returned to work as the doctor also noted that routine can help stabilize her during uncertainty.
Source: mega

Guthrie returned to work as the doctor also noted that routine can help stabilize her during uncertainty.

Guthrie returned to the anchor desk alongside co-host Craig Melvin, marking her first appearance since her mother Nancy vanished.

"Good morning, welcome to 'Today' on this Monday morning," she said. "We are so glad you started your week with us, and it's good to be home."

"It's good to have you back at home," Melvin replied, reaching out to her.

"Well, ready or not, let's do the news!" Guthrie added.

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image of The expert said her mind may be stuck in a loop without closure or resolution.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

The expert said her mind may be stuck in a loop without closure or resolution.

Later in the broadcast, Guthrie acknowledged the crowd gathered outside the studio.

"Some beautiful signs out there. I'm excited to see them, give them all a hug. I've been really feeling the love so much," she said.

Meeting supporters in person, she became emotional as she thanked them.

"These signs are so beautiful, you guys have been so beautiful. I've received so many letters, so much kindness to me and my whole family. We feel it, we feel your prayers," she added.

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