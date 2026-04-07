EXCLUSIVE: Savannah Guthrie Facing 'Ambiguous Loss' Trauma After Mom Nancy's Abduction — With Top Doctor Insisting 'It's Worse Than Grief'

Neuropsychologist Dr. Sanam Hafeez explained Guthrie is not yet able to process her situation as traditional grief.

"Savannah isn't dealing with grief quite yet, there's no certainty of loss at this point. What she's dealing with is worse, psychologically speaking," she explained.

"It's known as ambiguous loss, and because your mind cannot grieve something it doesn't know that it can grieve," Dr. Hafeez added.

She said the lack of answers can leave the brain trapped in a cycle it cannot resolve.

"When someone you love is missing, there's no closure, no defined grief, no ritual to follow. The mind is essentially stuck in a loop of uncertainty it can't resolve," the doctor explained.

Despite the circumstances, Dr. Hafeez noted Guthrie's resilience.

"If she's getting through each day at this point, she's doing incredible," she complimented.