EXCLUSIVE: Zendaya Caught in School Shooting Outrage — And Why It's Left Her 'Reeling in Shock'

The revelation emerges during a dinner party game and has prompted a huge debate about taste and responsibility. It arrives amid heightened sensitivity around gun violence in the United States, where real school shooting tragedies continue to shape public discourse.

Tom Mauser, whose son Daniel was killed in the 1999 Columbine High School massacre, has said he found the premise of the movie "awful." He fumed the framing risked trivializing devastating events and questioned how such material could be used in a movie promoted as a romantic comedy.

Zendaya addressed the project during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, saying: "What's difficult about even talking about the movie is there is so many different genres (in it.)

"It is a romantic comedy in many ways but it's also a drama. Everybody has their own kind of feelings leaving the theatre, especially with the big twist. There's so many conversations that are had after you watch it."