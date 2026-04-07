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Timothy Busfield's Lawyer Exposes Alleged Sex Abuse Victims' Parents' 'Criminal' History — As Disgraced Director's Wife Melissa Gilbert Remains 'Confident' He'll Be Exonerated

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Source: MEGA

Timothy Busfield's lawyer had some harsh words for the parents of his alleged victims.

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April 7 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

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Timothy Busfield's lawyer has ripped apart the parents of the two young victims his client is being accused of sexually abusing, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Field of Dreams actor was indicted by a grand jury on four counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor, after he was accused of child sex abuse allegations by two 11-year-old boys while working on the set of the Fox show, The Cleaning Lady, where he served as a director.

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'The Parents Are Criminals'

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Photo of Timothy Busfield
Source: MEGA

Busfield has been accused of sexually abusing two young boys on the set of a Fox series.

During an interview with George Stephanopoulos on Good Morning America, attorney Larry Stein, who appeared with Busfield's wife, Melissa Gilbert, said, "We appreciate George for taking the time to clarify some important facts in this case."

He claimed: "We hope the remainder of the interview airing on tonight’s Nightline will make clear that the parents are criminals: one served more than three years in jail and lost their license to practice law for defrauding 1,500 people of $6,000,000, and the other for writing bad checks and stealing cars."

According to Stein, the parents of the alleged victims, Angele Lasalle and Ronald Rodis, "wanted revenge" against the Busfield for their twin sons being recast on the Fox series, which was canceled in 2025.

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Timothy Busfield Is 'Canceled'

Photo of Timothy Busfield, Melissa Gilbert
Source: MEGA

Busfield's wife, Gilbert, has stood by his side despite the horrific allegations.

Gilbert also went off on the impact of the accusations on her family, as she told Stephanopoulos: "This has been the most traumatizing experience of our lives. Our life as we knew it is done.

"We are grieving what we had, all of our plans, all of our dreams, all of our ideas, all of our projects. For Tim, it’s done. He's canceled. Even if he's exonerated, he will always be that guy. The last person in the world who would hurt a child."

Busfield has denied the shocking allegations and responded, "I did not do anything. They're all lies, and I did not do anything to those little boys, and I'm gonna fight it. I'm gonna fight it with a great team, and I'm gonna be exonerated, I know I am, because this is all so wrong and all lies."

He has pleaded not guilty to charges of criminal sexual contact of a minor and child abuse.

While the parents are on the prosecution's witness list, other individuals who claim to have been sexually abused or harassed by the Revenge of the Nerds actor are also expected to testify.

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Claudia Christian Claims Timothy Busfield Assaulted Her

Photo of Claudia Christian
Source: MEGA

Actress Claudia Christian also accused former co-star Busfield of assaulting her.

Recently, Claudia Christian, who worked alongside Busfield on the 1991 film Strays, accused her former co-star of assaulting her while on set

According to the actress, the alleged incident occurred while working on Strays when she was 26 years old. Christian claims Busfield grabbed her, proceeded to throw her against a wall, and then started kissing her while they were rehearsing lines in his trailer.

In a police interview, Christian recalled the alleged attack, claiming Busfield "had an erection and he shoved his tongue in my mouth and I pushed him off and I ran out of the trailer."

Christian did not come forward at the time, claiming "I very much doubt they would have started an investigation based on my report..."

Busfield's lawyer once again defended his client, confirming Busfield was not criminally charged with assaulting Christian.

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Photo of Eric Roberts, Eliza Roberts
Source: MEGA

Eric Roberts' wife, Eliza, also accused Busfield of making inappropriate remarks.

Busfield's past also includes another disturbing alleged incident, this time with Julia Roberts' sister-in-law, Eliza, who testified in a deposition that she also found herself in an uncomfortable situation with the movie star.

According to reports, Busfield, who was married to fashion designer Jenny Merwin at the time, expressed a desire to Eliza to give her oral s--, allegedly insisting he'd be "so great in bed" for her and even is said to have labeled his wife at the time a "lousy f---."

However, once again, no criminal charges were filed against Busfield at the time.

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