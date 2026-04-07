Timothy Busfield's Lawyer Exposes Alleged Sex Abuse Victims' Parents' 'Criminal' History — As Disgraced Director's Wife Melissa Gilbert Remains 'Confident' He'll Be Exonerated

The Field of Dreams actor was indicted by a grand jury on four counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor, after he was accused of child sex abuse allegations by two 11-year-old boys while working on the set of the Fox show, The Cleaning Lady, where he served as a director.

Timothy Busfield 's lawyer has ripped apart the parents of the two young victims his client is being accused of sexually abusing, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Busfield has been accused of sexually abusing two young boys on the set of a Fox series.

According to Stein, the parents of the alleged victims, Angele Lasalle and Ronald Rodis, "wanted revenge" against the Busfield for their twin sons being recast on the Fox series, which was canceled in 2025.

He claimed: "We hope the remainder of the interview airing on tonight’s Nightline will make clear that the parents are criminals: one served more than three years in jail and lost their license to practice law for defrauding 1,500 people of $6,000,000, and the other for writing bad checks and stealing cars."

During an interview with George Stephanopoulos on Good Morning America , attorney Larry Stein, who appeared with Busfield's wife, Melissa Gilbert , said, "We appreciate George for taking the time to clarify some important facts in this case."

Gilbert also went off on the impact of the accusations on her family, as she told Stephanopoulos: "This has been the most traumatizing experience of our lives. Our life as we knew it is done.

"We are grieving what we had, all of our plans, all of our dreams, all of our ideas, all of our projects. For Tim, it’s done. He's canceled. Even if he's exonerated, he will always be that guy. The last person in the world who would hurt a child."

Busfield has denied the shocking allegations and responded, "I did not do anything. They're all lies, and I did not do anything to those little boys, and I'm gonna fight it. I'm gonna fight it with a great team, and I'm gonna be exonerated, I know I am, because this is all so wrong and all lies."

He has pleaded not guilty to charges of criminal sexual contact of a minor and child abuse.

While the parents are on the prosecution's witness list, other individuals who claim to have been sexually abused or harassed by the Revenge of the Nerds actor are also expected to testify.