EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Rapper Lil Tjay Arrested for Disorderly Conduct After Offset Was Shot at Florida Casino Following Nasty 'Fight'

Police have confirmed to Radar that Lil Tjay, 24, was arrested after what authorities described as a physical fight that escalated into a shooting involving fellow rapper Offset .

A violent altercation outside a Florida casino spiraled into chaos Monday night, and now at least one rapper is facing charges, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Police said the situation began as a physical fight in the valet area outside the venue.

According to the Seminole Police Department, "one person has been charged in connection with the incident that took place Monday night at a valet area outside of Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood."

The location, a high-traffic valet entrance, quickly became the scene of the disturbance as tensions boiled over.

Lil Tjay, whose real name is Tione Jayden Merritt, "has been charged with disorderly conduct – affray, a first-degree misdemeanor under Florida Statute 870.01," a charge typically tied to public fighting.

Authorities said the situation began when "the incident began with an affray, or fight," confirming the violence started as a physical confrontation before escalating further.

"Merritt was booked into the Broward County Jail late last night," police added, marking the only charge announced so far in connection with the incident.

Officials also confirmed that "a second person detained at the scene has not been charged," while noting that "the investigation to identify one or more additional persons involved in the incident is ongoing," suggesting more arrests could follow.