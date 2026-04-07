EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Rapper Lil Tjay Arrested for Disorderly Conduct After Offset Was Shot at Florida Casino Following Nasty 'Fight'
April 7 2026, Published 2:45 p.m. ET
A violent altercation outside a Florida casino spiraled into chaos Monday night, and now at least one rapper is facing charges, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Police have confirmed to Radar that Lil Tjay, 24, was arrested after what authorities described as a physical fight that escalated into a shooting involving fellow rapper Offset.
Arrest Made After Casino Fight
According to the Seminole Police Department, "one person has been charged in connection with the incident that took place Monday night at a valet area outside of Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood."
The location, a high-traffic valet entrance, quickly became the scene of the disturbance as tensions boiled over.
Lil Tjay, whose real name is Tione Jayden Merritt, "has been charged with disorderly conduct – affray, a first-degree misdemeanor under Florida Statute 870.01," a charge typically tied to public fighting.
Authorities said the situation began when "the incident began with an affray, or fight," confirming the violence started as a physical confrontation before escalating further.
"Merritt was booked into the Broward County Jail late last night," police added, marking the only charge announced so far in connection with the incident.
Officials also confirmed that "a second person detained at the scene has not been charged," while noting that "the investigation to identify one or more additional persons involved in the incident is ongoing," suggesting more arrests could follow.
Offset Shot Outside Casino
The chaos turned violent when gunfire erupted during the incident on Monday, April 6, leaving Offset injured.
Police confirmed that "the injured individual remains at Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood, Fla., with a non-life-threatening injury."
While the hitmaker's current condition has been described as stable, officials have not released further details about the extent of his injuries or how the shooting unfolded.
Scene Descends Into Chaos
Authorities said officers responded quickly and were able to contain the situation as the fight escalated in the busy casino entrance area.
Video circulating online appears to show multiple people being restrained by police near the valet area, as officers attempted to regain control and separate those involved.
Witnesses said the confrontation unfolded rapidly, just moments after Offset had been interacting with fans outside the venue, posing for photos and taking calls, shortly before the shooting began.
Lil Tjay Denies Shooting Involvement
As speculation swirled online, Lil Tjay's legal team pushed back on claims linking him directly to the shooting.
In a statement released through his attorneys, they said the reports were "false rumors," adding: "Lil Tjay has not been shot, nor has Lil Tjay been charged with any shooting."
The statement continued: "Any reporting to the contrary is false."
Exclusive reporting by Ashlyn Walker