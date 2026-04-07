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Home > News > Cardi B

Rapper Offset Hospitalized after Being Shot near Florida Casino as fellow Hip-Hop star Lil Tjay Denies Involvement

picture of Offset
Source: MEGA

Rapper Offset has been hospitalized after a shooting near a Florida casino.

April 7 2026, Published 7:36 a.m. ET

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Rapper Offset has been hospitalized after a shooting outside a Florida casino.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the hip-hop star, 34, is stable according to his reps, but the extent of his injuries are unclear.

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'Stable And Being Closely Monitored'

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picture of Offset and Cardi B
Source: MEGA

Offset, who used to date Cardi B, remains in hospital but is in a 'stable' condition, according to his reps.

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They said the former former member of Atlanta group Migos, who previously dated fellow hip-hop star Cardi B, is "stable and being closely monitored" in hospital.

The Seminole Police Department said in a statement: "We are aware of an incident that occurred at a valet area after 7pm Monday outside of Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood that resulted in non-life threatening injuries to an individual who was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood.

"Seminole Police were on site immediately and the situation was contained quickly.

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Two People Detained As Investigation Continues

picture of Offset
Source: MEGA

Two individuals have been detained by police in connection with Offset's shooting.

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"Two individuals have been detained by police. The investigation is ongoing. The site is secure and there is no threat to the public. Operations continue as normal."

Video circulating on social media allegedly taken at the hotel after the shooting showed police officers near the valet stand as they attempted to restrain two men.

One was seen being held on the ground by police, while two officers attempted to push back another standing man who was struggling with them.

Last night, TMZ published photos from fans showing Offset smiling around 7.10pm, just minutes before he was shot.

Witnesses said the rapper had been standing near the entrance and looking out toward the valet area while taking a call when fans approached him.

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Lil Tjay Brands Claims He Was Involved As 'False Rumors'

picture of Lil Tjay
Source: MEGA

Fellow rapper Lil Tjay has denied being involved in shooting.

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He is said to have spoken with fans and posed for pictures shortly before the shooting started.

Fellow rapper Lil Tjay, 24, released a statement via his attorneys denying any involvement in the incident, in the wake of growing murmurs that he had a part to play in the shooting or been shot himself.

The statement released through the Dawn M Florio Law Firm, branded the claims "false rumours", with the post reading: "Lil Tjay has not been shot, nor has Lil Tjay been charged with any shooting. Any reporting to the contrary is false."

The chilling attack comes more than three years after Offset's fellow Migos member Takeoff was shot and killed outside of a bowling alley in Houston, Texas. He was 28.

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picture of Offset
Source: MEGA

Offset is best known for his work with the chart-topping rap trio Migos.

A 23-year-old man named Patrick Xavier Clark was later arrested and charged with shooting Takeoff (real name: Kirsnick Khari Ball).

Clark, who is free on a $1million bond, has denied firing the shots that killed Takeoff, but prosecutors have claimed that surveillance footage shows him firing a gun at a crowd of people.

His trial has been delayed for several years, but he is now set to go before a jury in November.

Offset is best known for his work with the chart-topping rap trio Migos, which also includes fellow rapper Quavo, 35, who was Takeoff's uncle and a friend of Offset.

However, Takeoff's death led the surviving members to disband the group and focus on their solo careers.

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