Rapper Offset Hospitalized after Being Shot near Florida Casino as fellow Hip-Hop star Lil Tjay Denies Involvement

They said the former former member of Atlanta group Migos, who previously dated fellow hip-hop star Cardi B, is "stable and being closely monitored" in hospital.

The Seminole Police Department said in a statement: "We are aware of an incident that occurred at a valet area after 7pm Monday outside of Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood that resulted in non-life threatening injuries to an individual who was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood.

"Seminole Police were on site immediately and the situation was contained quickly.