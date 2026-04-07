FBI 'Believes' Original Ransom Notes 'Threatening to Kill' Nancy Guthrie Are 'Real,' Claims Ashleigh Banfield — As the Search for Savannah's Mom Enters Third Month

As Radar reported, two new ransom notes were received by TMZ, claiming they know who is responsible for Nancy's abduction.

According to the report, the notes were sent from the same person who previously demanded one bitcoin in exchange for information related to Nancy's mysterious disappearance.

"We got another letter today from this person, an email saying, 'I know where her body is, and who the kidnapper is, give me half a bitcoin, and I'll tell you," TMZ's Harvey Levin claimed on Monday, April 6.

The note also claimed, "She is dead."

The person behind the terrifying ransom note also claimed as soon as they received half a bitcoin, they would release the information. They also expect another half of a bitcoin transferred to their wallet when there is a public arrest.