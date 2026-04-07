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Home > News > Nancy Guthrie

FBI 'Believes' Original Ransom Notes 'Threatening to Kill' Nancy Guthrie Are 'Real,' Claims Ashleigh Banfield — As the Search for Savannah's Mom Enters Third Month

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Source: Ashleigh Banfield x Drop Dead Serious/YouTube

Ashleigh Banfield has shared some new insight into Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping.

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April 7 2026, Published 2:26 p.m. ET

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The FBI is reportedly taking the new Nancy Guthrie ransom notes seriously, RadarOnline.com can report, as the search for Savannah Guthrie's missing mother enters its third month.

Journalist and podcaster Ashleigh Banfield shared that officials believe two new letters, along with the two original letters, apparently from the same source, are legit and warn that Nancy could be killed if they are not taken seriously.

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FBI Stepping Up The Search

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Ashleigh Banfield.
Source: Ashleigh Banfield x Drop Dead Serious/YouTube

Banfield reports the FBI is now taking the ransom notes more seriously.

There have been growing doubts about the authenticity of the ransom notes, especially after the deadlines had passed with no additional action. Savannah herself said during her big return to the Today show that most of the ransom notes sent to her family were fakes.

But she clarified, "I believe the two notes that we received that we responded to, I tend to believe those are real."

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Now, Banfield reports the FBI agrees.

"So, let's be really clear because it’s getting confusing about all of the different letters," Banfield said on her podcast. "The headline here is the original letters that came to TMZ and local TV stations in Tucson. There were two letters.

"They threatened to kill Nancy Guthrie. We had not heard [about that information] until now."

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Two New Notes

Photo of Savannah Guthrie, Nancy Guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Savannah Guthrie's mother has been missing for three months.

As Radar reported, two new ransom notes were received by TMZ, claiming they know who is responsible for Nancy's abduction.

According to the report, the notes were sent from the same person who previously demanded one bitcoin in exchange for information related to Nancy's mysterious disappearance.

"We got another letter today from this person, an email saying, 'I know where her body is, and who the kidnapper is, give me half a bitcoin, and I'll tell you," TMZ's Harvey Levin claimed on Monday, April 6.

The note also claimed, "She is dead."

The person behind the terrifying ransom note also claimed as soon as they received half a bitcoin, they would release the information. They also expect another half of a bitcoin transferred to their wallet when there is a public arrest.

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Taking the Notes Seriously

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Source: mega

She was last seen on February 1.

The alleged note sender also reportedly felt insulted by questions about the note's authenticity.

"It's unbelievable that millions have been wasted and yet here I am willing to deliver them on a silver platter since the 11th of February for a bitcoin but I am disregarded as a scam … they are free and the case is frozen, but the egos remain hot when it comes to me," the first note is said to have stated.

The person, who claimed they were not involved in the "horrific crime," added, "Arrogance at its finest."

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Alive in Mexico?

Photo of Savannah Guthrie
Source: NBC

Savannah made an emotional return to 'Today' on Monday, April 6.

In the second letter, the writer claimed to have actually seen Nancy south of the border.

"I saw her alive with them in the state of Sonora, Mexico," the sender claimed. He also stressed that he is not interested in the reward money.

"I just want what's fair and to live peacefully with enough to start my life again quietly without having to join a witness protection program," they claimed.

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