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Home > Reality Tv > Secret Lives of Mormon Wives

'Mormon Wives' in Crisis: Chase McWhorter Claims Season 5 Fate Still 'Up in the Air' After Taylor Frankie Paul's Domestic Violence Scandal Halted Filming

split image of Chase McWhorter and Taylor Frankie Paul
Source: @Boyfriend Material with Harry Jowsey/YouTube; MEGA

Chase McWhorter said season 5 of 'Mormon Wives' is still up in the air as filming remains paused.

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April 7 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

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Filming for The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives has ground to a halt, and insiders say the future of the hit Hulu series is anything but certain, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Now, Miranda McWhorter's ex-husband, Chase McWhorter, is shedding light on the chaos behind the scenes.

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Filming on Pause

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image of Taylor Frankie Paul's February domestic dispute with Dakota Mortensen sparked an investigation and halted production.
Source: @Boyfriend Material with Harry Jowsey/YouTube

Paul's February domestic dispute with Dakota Mortensen sparked an investigation and halted production.

Speaking on Harry Jowsey's Boyfriend Material podcast on April 7, McWhorter revealed production still hasn't resumed following last month's sudden shutdown.

"I think that's kind of up in the air at this point," he said. "Hoping they do. All the other women have a bunch of great stories and story lines that haven't been told. I think that's a great thing they could look into. So I think they should, but we'll see."

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Source: @Boyfriend Material with Harry Jowsey/YouTube

Resurfaced footage and details from Taylor's 2023 arrest renewed scrutiny surrounding her past legal troubles.

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Domestic Dispute Fallout

image of Jessi Draper's divorce and cast tensions added to the growing off-screen chaos surrounding the show.
Source: @Boyfriend Material with Harry Jowsey/YouTube

Jessi Draper's divorce and cast tensions added to the growing off-screen chaos surrounding the show.

The pause came after Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen were involved in a February domestic dispute that sparked an investigation.

Authorities confirmed a domestic assault case had been opened, noting allegations were made on both sides, adding further complexity to an already volatile situation.

The headlines also reignited interest in Taylor's past legal troubles, particularly a 2023 incident that had already followed her into the spotlight.

At the time, she was arrested after an altercation with Mortensen that unfolded in front of her young daughter. She was later charged with felony aggravated assault, along with additional counts tied to domestic violence and child endangerment.

Paul ultimately accepted a plea deal, agreeing to specific conditions that would allow the felony charge to be reduced if completed successfully.

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Cast Stops Filming

image of Mikayla Matthews said the cast agreed they were not comfortable continuing to film after the incident.
Source: mega

Mikayla Matthews said the cast agreed they were not comfortable continuing to film after the incident.

The situation sent shockwaves through the cast and quickly disrupted production.

Costar Mikayla Matthews said the group ultimately decided to step away from filming.

"It was a decision that all of us girls came up with and agreed on," she explained. "We didn't feel comfortable filming with everything that was happening."

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Photo of Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen

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Kendra and Joseph Duggar were hit with child endangerment charges.

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More Drama Behind the Scenes

image of Jessi Draper also opens up about divorce shock after Jordan Ngatikaura files.
Source: mega

Draper also opened up about her divorce shock after Jordan Ngatikaura filed.

The turmoil extends beyond Paul's situation.

Costar Jessi Draper is dealing with her own personal upheaval after husband Jordan Ngatikaura filed for divorce.

"I did end it with him, so I knew it was coming, but we had made an agreement to do it together, and he blindsided me and filed because he wanted the headline first," she said on the Call Her Daddy podcast. "We agreed to tell our children together before filing, and we haven't done that."

Sources have also linked Draper and McWhorter after the two were spotted getting close at a party, though insiders say it’s casual.

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