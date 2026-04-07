'Mormon Wives' in Crisis: Chase McWhorter Claims Season 5 Fate Still 'Up in the Air' After Taylor Frankie Paul's Domestic Violence Scandal Halted Filming
April 7 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Filming for The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives has ground to a halt, and insiders say the future of the hit Hulu series is anything but certain, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Now, Miranda McWhorter's ex-husband, Chase McWhorter, is shedding light on the chaos behind the scenes.
Filming on Pause
Speaking on Harry Jowsey's Boyfriend Material podcast on April 7, McWhorter revealed production still hasn't resumed following last month's sudden shutdown.
"I think that's kind of up in the air at this point," he said. "Hoping they do. All the other women have a bunch of great stories and story lines that haven't been told. I think that's a great thing they could look into. So I think they should, but we'll see."
Domestic Dispute Fallout
The pause came after Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen were involved in a February domestic dispute that sparked an investigation.
Authorities confirmed a domestic assault case had been opened, noting allegations were made on both sides, adding further complexity to an already volatile situation.
The headlines also reignited interest in Taylor's past legal troubles, particularly a 2023 incident that had already followed her into the spotlight.
At the time, she was arrested after an altercation with Mortensen that unfolded in front of her young daughter. She was later charged with felony aggravated assault, along with additional counts tied to domestic violence and child endangerment.
Paul ultimately accepted a plea deal, agreeing to specific conditions that would allow the felony charge to be reduced if completed successfully.
Cast Stops Filming
The situation sent shockwaves through the cast and quickly disrupted production.
Costar Mikayla Matthews said the group ultimately decided to step away from filming.
"It was a decision that all of us girls came up with and agreed on," she explained. "We didn't feel comfortable filming with everything that was happening."
More Drama Behind the Scenes
The turmoil extends beyond Paul's situation.
Costar Jessi Draper is dealing with her own personal upheaval after husband Jordan Ngatikaura filed for divorce.
"I did end it with him, so I knew it was coming, but we had made an agreement to do it together, and he blindsided me and filed because he wanted the headline first," she said on the Call Her Daddy podcast. "We agreed to tell our children together before filing, and we haven't done that."
Sources have also linked Draper and McWhorter after the two were spotted getting close at a party, though insiders say it’s casual.