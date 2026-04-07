'Mormon Wives' in Crisis: Chase McWhorter Claims Season 5 Fate Still 'Up in the Air' After Taylor Frankie Paul's Domestic Violence Scandal Halted Filming

The pause came after Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen were involved in a February domestic dispute that sparked an investigation.

Authorities confirmed a domestic assault case had been opened, noting allegations were made on both sides, adding further complexity to an already volatile situation.

The headlines also reignited interest in Taylor's past legal troubles, particularly a 2023 incident that had already followed her into the spotlight.

At the time, she was arrested after an altercation with Mortensen that unfolded in front of her young daughter. She was later charged with felony aggravated assault, along with additional counts tied to domestic violence and child endangerment.

Paul ultimately accepted a plea deal, agreeing to specific conditions that would allow the felony charge to be reduced if completed successfully.