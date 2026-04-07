Fired 'Bachelorette' Taylor Frankie Paul Files Temporary Restraining Order Against Ex Dakota Mortensen — Weeks After Video Leak of Domestic Violence Incident

The would-be Bachelorette star claims Mortensen displayed a "pattern of abusive conduct and coercive control" during their failed relationship.

Taylor Frankie Paul has filed a request for a temporary restraining order against her ex, Dakota Mortensen, RadarOnline.com can report.

She's fighting back after he was granted custody of their son.

The move comes after Mortensen, 33, filed a protective order of his own against the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star, 31, last month.

He was granted temporary custody of their 2-year-old son, Ever, at the time, ahead of a hearing scheduled for Tuesday, April 7.

Paul's filing claims Mortensen's paperwork was an "effort to sabotage my career" as the breakdown of their relationship continues to provide ammunition for their growing feud.

More to come... This is a developing story.