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Home > Investigations > Nancy Guthrie

Inside Heartbroken Savannah Guthrie's Return to 'Today' Show After Sobbing Interview Over Mom Nancy's Shocking 'Abduction'

Savannah Guthrie is set to return to 'Today' amid her mother's disappearance.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Savannah Guthrie is set to return to 'Today' amid her mother's disappearance.

April 3 2026, Published 7:09 p.m. ET

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Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie took a much-needed hiatus following her mother Nancy's shocking disappearance.

Two months later, the ailing 84-year-old remains missing, and Savannah, 54, is set to make her highly-anticipated return to the beloved morning show on Monday, April 6 – but according to sources, producers aren't entirely sure what she will be covering, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

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Playing It By Ear

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Nancy Guthrie made several appearances on 'Today'.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Nancy Guthrie made several appearances on 'Today'.

Prior to her apparent abduction, Nancy made occasional appearances on Today, whether she was teaching audiences how to master hospital corners while making a bed to giving viewers a peek into her life in Arizona.

While Savannah has reported updates on everything from the latest in crime and legal cases to fluffy lifestyle pieces throughout her storied career, two sources familiar with the show told Variety that producers plan to "play it by ear" and adjust their segments to ones that are suitable for her as she continues to deal with her heart-wrenching family situation.

She could potentially become more at ease with a wider array of content once she's more settled back into the job.

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Savannah Guthrie Had Doubts She Could Return

Savannah Guthrie struggled with the idea of coming back to 'Today'.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Savannah Guthrie struggled with the idea of coming back to 'Today'.

In the days leading up to her return, Savannah admitted that she had doubts she would be able to slip back into the role of co-anchor on the hit news show as she struggles with the fact that her mother still has yet to be found.

"Its hard to imagine doing it because it’s such a place of joy and lightness, and I can’t come back and try to be something that I’m not," she said at the time.

"I don’t know if I can do it," she continued. "I don’t know if I’ll belong anymore, but I would like to try. I would like to try."

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Savannah Guthrie's Lessons From Nancy

Savannah Guthrie spoke about her mother's disappearance in an interview with Hoda Kotb.
Source: MEGA

Savannah Guthrie spoke about her mother's disappearance in an interview with Hoda Kotb.

During a recent interview with Hoda Kotb, Savannah said her mother taught her to be resilient through grief.

"I won’t let sadness win for her. She taught me. I saw her grieve," she said at the time. "I saw her world shatter. I saw it. And I saw her get up and I saw her believe. And I saw her love. And I saw her hope and I saw her smile and I saw her laugh. I saw her joy."

"I saw her love of the world and adventure," she continued. "I saw her belief. I saw her faith. She taught me. She taught all of us."

READ MORE ON INVESTIGATIONS
Chris Nanos has been repeatedly slammed for his handling of Nancy Guthrie's abduction.

'We Have No Faith in Chris Nanos': Sheriff's Department Embarrassed Over Botched Handling of Nancy Guthrie Abduction Case 

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Savannah Guthrie apologized to her mother and family during her emotional interview.
Source: NBC

Savannah Guthrie apologized to her mother and family during her emotional interview.

Savannah also admitted that she worried her fame and fortune may have inadvertently caused her mother to become a target for kidnapping from someone trying to make a "quick buck," noting it was "too much to bear to think that I brought this to her bedside, that it's because of me."

"I just have to say, I'm so sorry, Mommy. I'm so sorry," she said tearfully. "I'm sorry to my sister and my brother and my kids and my nephew and Tommy and my brother-in-law, just, like, I'm so sorry, I'm so sorry."

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