Inside Heartbroken Savannah Guthrie's Return to 'Today' Show After Sobbing Interview Over Mom Nancy's Shocking 'Abduction'

Prior to her apparent abduction, Nancy made occasional appearances on Today, whether she was teaching audiences how to master hospital corners while making a bed to giving viewers a peek into her life in Arizona.

While Savannah has reported updates on everything from the latest in crime and legal cases to fluffy lifestyle pieces throughout her storied career, two sources familiar with the show told Variety that producers plan to "play it by ear" and adjust their segments to ones that are suitable for her as she continues to deal with her heart-wrenching family situation.

She could potentially become more at ease with a wider array of content once she's more settled back into the job.