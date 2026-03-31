'It Was So Awful': Nancy Grace Reveals How Nancy Guthrie's Abduction Case Reminds Her of Fiancé’s Violent Murder

Grace's former fiancé, Keith Griffin, was shot multiple times by an ex-coworker, Tommy McCoy, in 1979 when he was only 23 years old. The man stalked and killed Griffin because he blamed him for losing his job.

McCoy was later sentenced to life in prison, but was paroled in 2006.

"When Savannah was talking, just her face, and she started talking to her mother, when she felt like it was her fault. She said, ‘Oh, Mommy, Mommy, I’m sorry. I am sorry,’" Grace recalled of the heartbreaking Today show segment. "It took me right back to those horrible moments, when I was lying there in the dark, feeling like howling, because there just were no words… nothing."

"I felt like going out in the dark, in the woods, and just howling like an animal," Grace continued. "I didn’t have words to say. It was so awful — not just losing him, but to violent crime. Stupid, senseless… for what? For nothing!"