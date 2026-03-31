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Home > Investigations > Nancy Grace

'It Was So Awful': Nancy Grace Reveals How Nancy Guthrie's Abduction Case Reminds Her of Fiancé’s Violent Murder

Nancy Grace spoke with Sean Hannity about Nancy Guthrie's apparent abduction.
Source: @crimestories/YouTube; @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Nancy Grace spoke with Sean Hannity about Nancy Guthrie's apparent abduction.

March 31 2026, Published 1:55 p.m. ET

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The search for Nancy Guthrie after her disappearance from her Arizona home brought up old feelings of grief for Nancy Grace, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

During a recent appearance on the Hang Out With Sean Hannity podcast, the longtime legal commentator, 66, confessed watching Savannah Guthrie's emotional interview about her mother's apparent kidnapping brought her back to the moment she found out that her fiancé had been murdered more than 40 years ago.

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'There Just Were No Words'

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Nancy Grace's former fiancé, Keith Griffin, was murdered in 1979.
Source: @HangOutWithSeanHannity/YouTube

Nancy Grace's former fiancé, Keith Griffin, was murdered in 1979.

Grace's former fiancé, Keith Griffin, was shot multiple times by an ex-coworker, Tommy McCoy, in 1979 when he was only 23 years old. The man stalked and killed Griffin because he blamed him for losing his job.

McCoy was later sentenced to life in prison, but was paroled in 2006.

"When Savannah was talking, just her face, and she started talking to her mother, when she felt like it was her fault. She said, ‘Oh, Mommy, Mommy, I’m sorry. I am sorry,’" Grace recalled of the heartbreaking Today show segment. "It took me right back to those horrible moments, when I was lying there in the dark, feeling like howling, because there just were no words… nothing."

"I felt like going out in the dark, in the woods, and just howling like an animal," Grace continued. "I didn’t have words to say. It was so awful — not just losing him, but to violent crime. Stupid, senseless… for what? For nothing!"

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'There's No Script'

Nancy Grace recalled 'howling' with grief after her fiancé's death.
Source: @HangOutWithSeanHannity/YouTube

Nancy Grace recalled 'howling' with grief after her fiancé's death.

Grace also called out critics "attacking" the Guthrie family for their actions throughout the seemingly never-ending search for the ailing 84-year-old.

"There’s no script for what you’re supposed to do," she told host Sean Hannity. "I think Savannah and her brother and sister, Annie and Camron, did everything they were physically able to do at that moment."

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Nancy Grace Weighs in on Ransom Notes

The Guthrie family implored the alleged kidnapper to prove they had Nancy in an emotional video.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

The Guthrie family implored the alleged kidnapper to prove they had Nancy in an emotional video.

There has been particular speculation over the Guthrie family's hesitation to pay the pricey bitcoin ransom outlined in an alleged ransom letter. Despite begging the supposed kidnappers for proof of life, Savannah and her siblings seemingly were never able to verify if the people who sent the note even had their mother to begin with, so they let the deadline pass.

"You and I knew at the beginning something was off, in that the ransom was not requested immediately," Grace pointed out. "You take somebody… you want to feed them for a week and then ask for the money? No. You want the money, then you want it to be over with. You want to get the h--- out of town."

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Nancy Guthrie Has Been Missing for 2 Months

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Nancy Guthrie hasn't been seen by her loved ones since January 31.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Nancy Guthrie hasn't been seen by her loved ones since January 31.

Nancy was last seen just before 10 p.m. on January 31 after having dinner with Annie and her son-in-law Tommaso Cioni at their Tucson home.

She was reported missing the next day when she failed to show up to a get-together with a friend and family was unable to reach her. The fact that her phone, wallet, car keys and medications were left inside her home only fueled suspicions of foul play.

Days after her disappearance, eerie doorbell camera footage was released of a masked man wearing thick black gloves, an Ozark Trail hiker backpack and a holster at his hip.

The suspect has yet to be identified.

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