EXCLUSIVE: The Two Andrew Windsor Demands Over his Home Move That Have Driven King Charles 'Close to the Edge'
April 3 2026, Published 7:00 p.m. ET
Andrew Windsor has pushed his despairing older brother King Charles "close to the edge" of fury and exasperation with a series of costly demands over curtains and artwork as he prepares to move into a new home on the Sandringham estate, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Windsor, 66, is currently staying at Wood Farm following his removal from Royal Lodge and the loss of his royal titles, with arrangements underway for him to relocate to Marsh Farm nearby.
The move comes after months of controversy linked to his past association with Jeffrey Epstein, and his recent arrest on suspicion of misconduct in a public office, after which he was released under investigation.
Charles, 77, had pledged to provide "appropriate private provision" for his younger brother, but tensions are said to have escalated over the scale and cost of Windsor's requests.
A source familiar with the situation said: "The main source of tension has centered on the insistence that certain items – especially the curtains and carefully chosen artwork – be brought over and tailored to fit the new property. That decision has added layers of cost, logistical difficulty and delay that were not originally anticipated.
"From the King's point of view, this was supposed to be a relatively simple relocation, but it has evolved into a far more complicated and expensive process. What should have been handled efficiently is now dragging on, with costs continuing to climb beyond what was initially expected."
Windsor’s Costly Decor Demands
Windsor is said to have requested curtains from Royal Lodge be moved and altered to fit Marsh Farm, a process said to have required specialist adjustments at considerable expense.
He is also understood to have arranged for artwork from his former residence to be transported and rehung, despite some pieces being too large for the new property's walls, with premium removals firm Gander and White reportedly handling the task.
A palace source told us: "There is a growing sense of frustration from the King's side because he had been very clear about keeping expenses under control.
"The continued focus on details like transferring and altering curtains, as well as relocating artwork, is being viewed as exceeding what was originally agreed and pushing the budget beyond acceptable limits."
Another insider added: "The broader concern is that the move is no longer being approached as a practical downsizing, but rather as an attempt to recreate aspects of Royal Lodge in a smaller property. That approach is slowing everything down and making what should have been a straightforward adjustment far more complicated than necessary."
Delays Fuel Royal Tensions Over Windsor’s Slow Exit
The delays have also affected timelines for vacating Wood Farm, which Charles is said to want available for other uses on the Sandringham estate.
Windsor is said to have remained in the property while Marsh Farm undergoes necessary work, including rewiring and plastering, with previous concerns raised about its condition.
A source said: "While the property already required substantial work to bring it up to standard, the added requests around fittings and layout have only delayed progress further. There is still an expectation that he will relocate in the near future, but those involved are becoming increasingly impatient with how long it is taking.
"The position being conveyed is that this temporary arrangement was never meant to be open-ended. If the property is needed for wider estate use, there will come a point where he is expected to move on regardless of whether every detail meets his preferences."
The Risk of a Caravan Relocation
Reports have suggested alternative accommodation, including a caravan initially intended for staff use at Marsh Farm, could be considered for Windsor if delays continue, though this has not been formally confirmed.
Buckingham Palace has declined to comment on the situation.Windsor has kept a low public profile since his arrest, having been questioned by police and released under investigation.
He has consistently denied any wrongdoing, and his inclusion in documents related to Epstein does not in itself establish criminal liability.
A royal source said: "From the King's perspective, the priority has always been to handle this in a practical, efficient way and move matters along without unnecessary complication.
"However, the ongoing disagreements over relatively specific details have turned what should have been a straightforward relocation into a far more strained and contentious process than anyone had expected."