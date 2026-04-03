EXCLUSIVE: The Two Andrew Windsor Demands Over his Home Move That Have Driven King Charles 'Close to the Edge'

The move comes after months of controversy linked to his past association with Jeffrey Epstein, and his recent arrest on suspicion of misconduct in a public office, after which he was released under investigation.

Charles, 77, had pledged to provide "appropriate private provision" for his younger brother, but tensions are said to have escalated over the scale and cost of Windsor's requests.

A source familiar with the situation said: "The main source of tension has centered on the insistence that certain items – especially the curtains and carefully chosen artwork – be brought over and tailored to fit the new property. That decision has added layers of cost, logistical difficulty and delay that were not originally anticipated.

"From the King's point of view, this was supposed to be a relatively simple relocation, but it has evolved into a far more complicated and expensive process. What should have been handled efficiently is now dragging on, with costs continuing to climb beyond what was initially expected."